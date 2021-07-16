Live music is back on the North Shore this summer. After a year of missing out on live performances, many towns are reopening their outdoor venues for the rest of the summer for talent to perform. We have gathered a list of places you and your friends can go to enjoy live picnic entertainment on a warm evening for the rest of July and August.

Gloucester

The Antonio Gentile Summer Concert Series has returned to the bandstand in Fort Park. Every Sunday evening at 7 p.m., head to the park to enjoy the free outdoor concerts. The schedule of concerts this summer includes everything from a Beatles Tribute Band to classic Jazz. Parking is all free, and in case of inclement weather, rain dates are always scheduled for the following Wednesdays.

Scheduled Concerts:

July 18 at 7 p.m. – 4EverFab Beatles Tribute Band

July 25 at 7 p.m. – Rico Barr Band and the JJR Horns Classic Rock and Pop

August 1 at 7 p.m. – Martin & Kelly Country

August 8 at 7 p.m. – The Continentals Pop-Rock Show Band

August 15 at 7 p.m. – Compaq Big Band, Featuring 3 Cape Ann “Jazz Divas” Renee Dupuis, Marina Evans, and Alexandra Grace

August 22 at 7 p.m. – Cape Ann Community Band, David Benjamin, Director, An Old-Fashioned Concert in the Park

August 29 at 7 p.m. – Old Cold Tater & Back Yard Swing Acoustic Bluegrass and Sweet Songs

Where: Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue

When: Sundays at 7 p.m.

Salem

The Salem Willows will be providing live music at the Robert Hayes Concert Shell every Tuesday at 7 p.m. The North Shore Concert Band and Salem Willows Summer Concert Series includes 6 free shows in a variety of genres, played by top professional musicians in the area. Parking is free, and all eventgoers are encouraged to bring their own chair and picnic. Rain dates are scheduled for the following Thursdays.

Scheduled Concerts:

July 20 at 7 p.m. – A Touch of Class(ical) Light Classics for all

July 27 at 7 p.m. – Big Brass Bash A Celebration of the Trumpet

August 3 at 7 p.m. – Best of Broadway

August 10 at 7 p.m. – Movie Magic

Where: Robert Hayes Concert Shell, Salem Willows

When: Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

Peabody

The Leather City Common Summer Concert Series in Peabody provides live music every Sunday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Located in downtown Peabody, the Sunday night series begins on July 25th and will continue through the end of August. All concerts are free, with food vendors and craft beer brewers featured each week. Parking is available on Railroad Ave behind the AOH Hall.

Scheduled Concerts:

July 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – The Brian Maes Band

August 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Lisa Love Experience

August 8 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – All That 90’s Band

August 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Tangerine

August 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. –Renee and the Renegades

August 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Road Salt

Where: 53 Lowell Street, Peabody

When: Sunday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hamilton

Enjoy a relaxed Sunday evening concert in the park at 5 p.m. in Patton Park. The Sundays in The Park Concert Series is free and runs from July to late August. Providing live performances for every type of music lover, from East Coast Reggae Rock to Classic Favorites, this concert series is sure to have your cravings for live music fulfilled this summer. In case of rain, shows are moved to Asbury Grove Tabernacle on Lee Park. Check out The Community House website for more information.

Scheduled Concerts:

July 18 at 5 p.m. – Horizon and the Horns Classic Favorites

July 25 at 5 p.m. – Knock on Wood High Energy Acoustic Duo

August 1 at 5 p.m. – Blind Drive Classic Rock and More

August 8 at 5 p.m. – What Time Is It, Mr. Fox? Smokey Cabaret Acoustic Noir

August 15 at 5 p.m. – Studio 2 “Early Beatles” Tribute Band

August 22 at 5 p.m. – Stage 284 Broadway Review Celebrating Local Talent

August 29 at 5 p.m. – Soul Rebel Project East Coast Reggae Rock

Where: Patton Park, Bay Road

Rain Venue: Asbury Grove Tabernacle, Lee Park

When: Sundays at 5 p.m.