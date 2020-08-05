Join a select group of the Cape Ann Artisans for their second mini tour of the summer on Saturday, August 15 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The artisans held their first studio tour of the summer on July 18.

Due to the challenges surrounding COVID-19, many artists cannot open their studios to the general public. However, these artists look forward to welcoming you on these two special days. Below is a list of the seven artisans participating in the upcoming tour.

Appointments are encouraged and will be given first priority if space is limited. Email or call the artists directly to reserve a time slot. Expect the use of face masks, social distancing, and hand sanitizer, and look for the pink tour banners.

Gloucester

Jillian Demeri

Watercolor paintings capturing the moods and nuances of seas, fields, and shorescapes.

97 E Main Street., Gloucester, jdemeri.art

—

Beth Williams Studio

Contemporary handmade art, glass jewelry and beads, ready-to-wear or custom designs.

17 Pleasant Street, Gloucester, 978.283.5566, bethwilliams.com

—

Cape Ann Designs

Jacqueline Ganim-DeFalco

Authentic sea glass hair accessories, jewelry, and gifts.

44 Thurston Pt. Road, Gloucester, 978.283.8333, capeanndesigns.com

—

Plum Cove Pottery

David Archibald

Ceramic art bowls, platters, plates, vases, pitchers, and lamps.

9 Woodbury Street, Gloucester, 978.283.5746, plumcovepottery.com

Note: Opens at 9 a.m.

—

Rockport

Cynthia Curtis

Stoneware pottery.

80 Pigeon Hill Street, Rockport, 978.546.6186, cynthiacurtispottery.com

—

Pam Stratton

Mosaics and mixed media.

16a Prospect Street, Rockport, 508.284.0086, pamstrattonmosaics.com

—

Twin Lights Studio

Scott and Erin O’Sullivan-Place

Studio pottery in high-fired porcelain and stoneware.

52 South Street, Rockport, 978.546.1352

—