Discover 40 years of collaboration between Rockport father and son in the Cape Ann Museum’s upcoming exhibition, “Tom and T. M. Nicholas: A Father and Son’s Journey in Paint.”

Created in the style of the Cape Ann School of Painting and curated from numerous private collections, the works go on view January 11, 2020 through April 12.

Born and raised in Connecticut, the late Tom Nicholas studied with Ernst Lohrmann, H. Fisk, and the School of Visual Arts in New York. He lived and worked in Rockport beginning in the early 1960s, running a gallery on Main Street with his wife, Gloria. His work in oil, watercolor, and gouache has received numerous awards and recognitions from the Allied Artists of America, the Salmagundi Club, the American Watercolor Society, and the National Academy of Design.

T.M. Nicholas, a student of the Montserrat College of Art, studied with his father as well as with Rockport painter John Terelak. Working out of a studio in Essex, T.M., like his father, exhibits widely, has paintings in museum collections, and has won many awards.

As part of the exhibition’s related programming, T.M. Nicholas will give a lecture on the Cape Ann School of Painting on January 15, as well as a gallery talk on April 4.

Judith Curtis will also give a gallery talk on March 14. A freelance writer specializing in art-related themes, Curtis is a past curator of the Rockport Art Association and Museum’s Permanent Collection. She lives on Cape Ann and is a regular contributor to the American Art Review.

Building on the popular and critical success of the 2019 Homer at the Beach exhibition, 2020 marks an exciting year for the museum with the opening of a new campus in June 2020 at the gateway to Gloucester.

Nicholas Exhibition Related Programming

Opening Reception

Saturday, January 11, 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Lecture by T. M. Nicholas & Stapleton Kearns about The Cape Ann School of Painting

Saturday, February 15, 3:00 p.m.

Gallery Talk by Judith Curtis

Saturday, March 14, 9:30 a.m.

Gallery Talk by T. M. Nicholas

Saturday, April 4, 9:30 a.m.