Rockport Music announced today a new virtual concert series called Concert Window. Starting July 2, Rockport Music will present a weekly concert series, featuring performances from the Shalin Liu Performance Center stage, with a couple of special performances by artists from other locations.

The Concert Window series features a range of artists including the Grammy Award-winning Parker Quartet, renowned cello-piano duo David Finckel and Wu Han, the incomparable bass-baritone Davóne Tines, the spectacular pianist George Li, and more. Additionally, the series will highlight some of Cape Ann’s most popular local favorites like Mari Martin & the Lucky Boys, the Rum Runners String Band, and more to be announced.

All concerts are free to viewers and shared via Facebook, Youtube, and Rockport Music’s website. As of right now, dates are as follows. Dates are subject to change. For more details, click here.

Fridays at 7 p.m. (except Parker Quartet on Thursday)

July 2: Parker Quartet

July 10: Davóne Tines, bass-baritone (artist from home)

July 17: George Li, piano

July 24: Chee-Yun, violin & Henry Kramer, piano

July 31: Grisha Goryachev, guitar

August 7: Stephen Prutsman, piano (artist from home)

August 14: Rum Runners String Band

August 21: Mari Martin & the Lucky Boys

August 28: David Finckel, cello & Wu Han, piano

Also, don’t miss Rockport Music’s Virtual Gala 2020, on June 27 at 5 p.m. The evening will feature Grammy-nominated pianist Marc-André Hamelin in a spectacular performance of Schubert’s Sonata in B-flat major, D. 960, a special virtual duet by artistic directors Barry Shiffman and Emeritus David Deveau, and a segment commemorating the 10th anniversary of the opening of the Shalin Liu Performance Center.

The Virtual Gala will also be free and available to view via Facebook, Youtube, and the Rockport Music website (for best video quality). The gala provides critical support for the organization’s mission of presenting the highest quality music in all genres, plus numerous Rockport Music educational and community outreach programs. For more information, visit their event page.