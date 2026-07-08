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The Magazine

Northshore October 2025
Sarah Wilkinson's family moved to Rockport almost accidentally. When Wilkinson was 6, her parents traveled to Cape Ann to look at a possible summer rental cottage. But when they discovered the entire property was for sale, they bought it instead—and relocated year-round to their favorite vacation destination. “Before you knew it, my parents bought a big fixer-upper downtown,” Wilkinson says. “The rest is history.” Since then, Wilkinson has never seriously considered living anywhere else, drawn by Rockport’s natural beauty, rich history, and close-knit community. While the town is famously associated with Motif No. 1—the iconi
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