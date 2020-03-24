It is heartbreaking to see so many of our local live concert halls closed due to COVID-19. However, Shalin Liu is offering some musical solace in these strange, largely housebound days. Beginning last week, they started presenting its Midday Music Series, posting a new video each Tuesday and Friday around noon of some of its favorite highlights from performances at the Shalin Liu Performance Center. You will be able to find the video on their website and on their social media pages. They are also hoping to feature the occasional livestream concert, featuring musicians looking to share their talent with the online community. As they become available, they will also be sharing many other great artists and organizations that are offering fantastic musical content and livestreams, including the Met Opera who are now doing nightly free streaming from their archives.

For real-time updates, follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and tune into their YouTube channel to explore dozens of magical musical moments from past seasons while we wait out this health crisis at home. Stay tuned!

Friday (3/27) Tim Gearan

Tuesday (3/31) A Far Cry- Mozart: Sinfonia Concertante, K. 364

Friday (4/3) Fred Hersch Trio

June 15, 2019 Rockport Chamber Music Festival will feature the Parker Quartet (shown here) with Anthony McGill and Barry Shiffman