Food Truck (TIE) Readers’ Choice

BEEFIE BOYS Newburyport

If you’re looking for the truck with the best three-way, thin-sliced rare roast beef with James River barbecue sauce, white American cheese, and mayo, served on a roll (preferably onion), Beefie Boys just may have it. (You’re taking your life in your hands if you swear to it on the North Shore Facebook page for three-way lovers, so be forewarned.) Beefie Boys sells more than just beef, but the three-way’s the star of the show. The Instagram account tells you where they’ll appear in person next.

@nsbeefieboys

LOBSTER ROLLER Gloucester

Sure, the truck may be based in Gloucester, but it makes the rounds (recently, it was spotted at Brewery Silvaticus, in Amesbury). This truck has a one-track mind, and that mind is all about the big L: lobster. Rolls can be ordered with mayo or butter. The grilled cheese? It comes with lobster, of course. Landlubbers can order hot dogs or smashburgers, and although the truck normally hangs out at Stage Fort Park, there are always exceptions. Check the website for more.

Stage Fort Park, thelobsterroller.com