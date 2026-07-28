The votes are in, and the North Shore is hungry! From smash burgers and brick-oven pizza to lobster rolls, clam chowder, and ice cream worth the line, here’s where our readers eat in 2026. And there’s more on the menu than ever: this year our editors broke free of the ballot and invented their own awards. Scroll to the Editors’ Choice Awards for the hidden gems and only-here bites our team couldn’t stop talking about.
Readers’ Choice Winners
Jump straight to a category:
Alfresco
Readers’ Choice
THE DECK Salisbury
Some say the best view in Newburyport is the one from the other side of the Merrimack. Perhaps the best argument for dining across the river is the one made by The Deck, the casual dining restaurant with two unencumbered decks that face the water and, yes, the city itself. At The Deck, the beer is cold, the cocktails are local, and the weekend music is live. What else could you ask for when it comes to al fresco dining?
179 Bridge Rd., thedecksalisbury.com
Bakery/Bread
Readers’ Choice
A&J KING ARTISAN BAKERS, LLC Salem
With a perennial focus on local ingredients, A&J King partners with farmers in Maine and upstate New York to mill all their whole-grain flour in-house, seeking high-quality results. The bakery produces over four dozen varieties of breads, pastries, pies, and cookies, as well as cafe items like sandwiches, soups, and salads, most of which can be ordered online. They also offer a “Neighbor Loaf” option for online orders, an opportunity for customers to donate bread to local food pantries. The charitable donation began in the pandemic and continues today.
48 Central St., ajkingbakery.com
BBQ
Readers’ Choice
SCOTT BROTHERS BARBECUE Middleton
In addition to their classic southern appetizers—think deviled eggs, pimiento cheese with kettle chips—Scott Brothers Barbecue, owned and operated by longtime friends Scott Schuyler and Tyler Scott, in Middleton, does Texas barbecue justice, with plates of Texas-style salt and pepper brisket, house-made sausage, pulled pork, spare ribs, smoked turkey, and more. Sides include everything from collards to cornbread to baked beans to slaw, and they even do catering for a crowd.
145 South Main St., sbbarbecue.com
Breakfast
Readers’ Choice
AGAWAM DINER Rowley
Sisters Angela and Ethel serve up authentic diner breakfasts all day in this Rowley institution: a vintage dining car (lunch and dinner are also available). Whether your vibe tends toward pancakes, pie, or club sandwiches, the Agawam Diner has you covered, but know that there is no better breakfast than the one served in this true-to-form spot on the Turnpike.
166 Newburyport Tpke., theagawamdiner.com
Burger
Readers’ Choice
THE GROG RESTAURANT Newburyport
One of Newburyport’s oldest dining establishments, The Grog is beloved for many reasons; the burgers are just one. Although the menus have changed over the years, the burgers—served either on a Thomas’ English muffin, a bulkie roll, or a potato bun— are a mainstay. No matter what bun it comes on, it’s always a half-pound of prime Black Angus beef.
13 Middle St., thegrog.com
Cake
Readers’ Choice
TOPSFIELD BAKESHOP Topsfield
Whether you’re in search of a classic wedding cake, specialty cake, cookie, or pastry, Topsfield Bakeshop can pull it off, and with elan. The showcases offer plenty else, like cheesecakes and, of course, their specialty whoopie pies.
426B Boston St., topsfieldbakeshop.com
Charcuterie Board
Readers’ Choice
LIFE LOVE CHEESE Wakefield
In late 2024, Kimi Ceridon opened her brick-and-mortar space, Life Love Cheese, in Wakefield. Offering artisanal American cheeses, charcuterie boards, picnic boxes, sandwiches, wine, beer, and spirits, the store is a one-stop shop for those looking to curate their own cheese experience at home. Ceridon also offers grazing tables, charcuterie cups, corporate lunches, cheese and wine education, dessert trays, and more. Catering orders can be placed online.
184 Water St., lifelovecheese.com
Chinese
Readers’ Choice
FAMILY CHINESE RESTAURANT Salisbury
This reliable Chinese American spot in Salisbury is both affordable and delicious, with a broad menu featuring everything from noodle entrées to scallion pancakes to egg rolls. The full bar, loaded with classic and tropical cocktails, is just an added bonus.
139 Elm St., familysalisbury.com
Clam Chowder
Readers’ Choice
TURNER’S SEAFOOD GRILL AND MARKET Melrose
Cream, herbs, russet potatoes, and fresh clams make this chowder one of the most sought-after on the North Shore. With a clam stock base and sold in a cup, bowl, or boule, this popular soup can even be brought home, for an ideal dinner long after you’ve left the Melrose location.
506 Main St., turners-seafood.com
Comfort Food
Readers’ Choice
THE GROG RESTAURANT Newburyport
A half-century-old Newburyport institution owned and operated by Nicole Simkins (her parents, Pat and Richard Simkins, bought it in 1971), The Grog is a convivial gathering place for lovers of fish, steaks, burgers, and pints. The warm tavern vibes and rib-sticking food pretty much define what comfort food is.
13 Middle St., thegrog.com
Cookies
Readers’ Choice
THE WHOO(PIE) WAGON Topsfield
The Topsfield Bakeshop’s mobile concept offers over 20 versions of the whoopie pie, a New England classic. With gluten-free and dairy-free options, there is literally a dessert for everyone at this bakeshop, including of-the-moment flavors like Dubai Whoo(pie) and original Whannoli. The Whoo(pie) Wagon is also located at the Beverly Cummings Center and, seasonally, in York, Maine. They also run the Cookie Wagon out of the Topsfield Bakeshop and the cookies are just as delicious as the whoopie pies!
Cupcakes
Readers’ Choice
CUPCAKE CITY Reading
Karin DiNapoli, once a home baker, produces 12 to 14 flavors of cupcakes fresh daily, including rotating seasonal cupcakes. On Fridays and Saturdays, she makes both gluten-free and vegan cupcakes (these can also be special ordered with 24 hours advance notice). DiNapoli’s mobile cupcake truck can even be rented for private and corporate events, serving up the bite-sized confections for a crowd.
137 Main St., cupcake-city.com
Donuts
Readers’ Choice
KANE’S DONUTS Saugus
Kane’s has two Saugus locations (and, yes, a third in Boston), but don’t call it a chain. Seven decades of service to the North Shore make Kane’s an icon to be reckoned with. Baked-fresh-daily donuts are de rigueur, and the seasonal confections—think sufganiyot, for Hanukkah, for instance—are some of the best in the business. You can order ahead of time, online, or walk in like a kid in a candy shop and let the moment inspire you.
120 Lincoln Ave., kanesdonuts.com
Fast Casual
Readers’ Choice
FLIP THE BIRD Beverly
Compelling fried chicken, sandwiched between the halves of a grilled potato roll or a buttery biscuit, is the heart of every sandwich at Flip The Bird. The house-made buttermilk ranch, honey butter, bayou sauce, and even a fiery ghost pepper sauce (it comes with protective gloves) will make you a regular.
407 Cabot St., flipthebirdfriedchicken.com
Fish & Chips
Readers’ Choice
TURNER’S SEAFOOD Gloucester & Salem
Beer-battered fish are piping hot and fresh, thanks to Turner’s fish market, where the restaurant is also able to source its fresh fish. Long a favorite of locals at the Gloucester location, the Salem outpost turns out an equally impressive iteration.
4 Smith St., Gloucester; 43 Church St., Salem, turners-seafood.com
Food Truck (TIE)
Readers’ Choice
BEEFIE BOYS Newburyport
If you’re looking for the truck with the best three-way, thin-sliced rare roast beef with James River barbecue sauce, white American cheese, and mayo, served on a roll (preferably onion), Beefie Boys just may have it. (You’re taking your life in your hands if you swear to it on the North Shore Facebook page for three-way lovers, so be forewarned.) Beefie Boys sells more than just beef, but the three-way’s the star of the show. The Instagram account tells you where they’ll appear in person next.
@nsbeefieboys
LOBSTER ROLLER Gloucester
Sure, the truck may be based in Gloucester, but it makes the rounds (recently, it was spotted at Brewery Silvaticus, in Amesbury). This truck has a one-track mind, and that mind is all about the big L: lobster. Rolls can be ordered with mayo or butter. The grilled cheese? It comes with lobster, of course. Landlubbers can order hot dogs or smashburgers, and although the truck normally hangs out at Stage Fort Park, there are always exceptions. Check the website for more.
Stage Fort Park, thelobsterroller.com
Fried Clams
Readers’ Choice
CLAM BOX OF IPSWICH Ipswich
For the better part of a century, the Clam Box of Ipswich, the trompe l’oeil box of clams that is actually a building, has offered Essex County denizens the freshest, crispiest, tastiest fried bivalves around these parts. Laying claim to Ipswich’s native clams and to a proprietary recipe that the staff won’t reveal, this spot still wins the title with readers, year after year.
246 High St., clamboxipswich.com
Gastropub
Readers’ Choice
THE PORT TAVERN Newburyport
Long a Newburyport favorite, the Port Tavern is part of the beating heart of downtown (and where the current mayor has spent his past two victory parties). Offering traditional pub fare—burgers, savory pies, wings, and a roster of beers on draught—this is the place to be whenever the Pats, Bruins, Celtics, or Sox are playing.
84 State St., theporttavern.com
General Excellence
Readers’ Choice
TURNER’S SEAFOOD AT LYCEUM HALL Salem
This flagship restaurant of Turner’s, in Salem, serves a range of dishes: linguine with clams, crab cakes, tuna sashimi, and tuna nachos, for instance. Housed in Salem’s historic Lyceum Hall, the space oozes classic New England, from the setting right down to the fare.
43 Church St., turners-seafood.com
Gluten-Free
Readers’ Choice
BURTONS GRILL & BAR Lynnfield
Few restaurants take allergies and intolerances as seriously as Burtons, which includes in its allergy awareness separate training for staff and a gluten-free menu. The restaurant has found clever workarounds for traditionally gluten-packed dishes, so guests who normally eschew crab cakes can order safely—and deliciously—here. It’s a win-win for everyone.
1355 Market St., burtonsgrill.com
Ice Cream
Readers’ Choice
CHERRY FARM CREAMERY Danvers
Half a century in and Cherry Farm Creamery continues to draw a crowd, with a rotation of three dozen flavors and seasonal specials. Vegans can order here, too, and everyone is welcome all year round; New Englanders love a cold weather cone. The creamery also makes homemade ice cream cakes, for the celebration that demands a frozen confection.
210 Conant St., cherryfarmcreamery.com
Italian
Readers’ Choice
DANIELLA’S RISTORANTE Peabody
The North Shore Hospitality Group family has struck gold on the North Shore, and this Italian restaurant is just more proof of its enduring success. Offering classic Italian dishes that lean into high-quality ingredients, the experience is only made better by the well-conceived wine list, yearly recognized by Wine Spectator.
41 Cross St., Daniellasristorante.com
Lobster Roll
Readers’ Choice
LITTLE HARBOR LOBSTER CO. Marblehead
Sourced from local lobstermen, Little Harbor Lobster Company, a tiny market in a cove in Marblehead, offers among the freshest rolls on the North Shore. It comes on griddled brioche and with chips on the side. Lobster meat is shucked for the rolls on site, by hand, a rarity. Get the roll with mayo (please!) or with butter (if you must!), but whether or not you sit outside overlooking the water simply isn’t up for debate.
3 Beacon St., littleharborlobster.com
Mediterranean
Readers’ Choice
KOUZINA Peabody
A trip to Kouzina is a trip, specifically, to Greece, right down to the amphora hanging from the ceiling. The broad menu, available for both lunch and dinner, leans into classics: souvlaki and grilled meats, Greek spreads, Gyros, and more.
134 Newbury St., kouzinapeabodyma.com
Mexican
Readers’ Choice
PORT VIDA A MEXICAN CANTINA Newburyport
Now downtown Newburyport’s only Mexican restaurant, Port Vida has a diverse menu that transcends tacos and burritos. With offerings like ceviche, seafood soup, grilled octopus, and adobo-braised pork, the restaurant provides myriad options for those in search of a taste of Mexico.
10 Center St., portvidaamexicancantina.com
New Restaurant
Readers’ Choice
DANIELLA’S ON CABOT Beverly
The newest addition to the North Shore Hospitality Group family, Daniella’s On Cabot, in Beverly, is an intimate Italian concept. Guests can expect abundant portions and thoughtfully executed dishes rooted in Italian tradition. As with their other restaurants, diners will find a well-sourced and deep wine list that represents Italy and other regions of the world.
252 Cabot St., daniellasoncabot.com
Oysters
Readers’ Choice
TURNER’S SEAFOOD GRILL AND MARKET Melrose
Offering a full and robust raw bar, Turner’s, in Melrose, serves East Coast oyster varieties on the half shell, with lemon and a choice of sauces. They’re even less expensive if you buy three dozen at a time.
506 Main St., turners-seafood.com
Pie
Readers’ Choice
AGAWAM DINER Rowley
For slices of pie worthy of a Wayne Thiebaud painting, head directly to the Agawam Diner, where the pies are fresh and the atmosphere is warm. Whether you fancy lemon meringue, cherry, or plain old apple, this diner has it, all in a vintage dining car.
166 Newburyport Tpke., theagawamdiner.com
Pizza
Readers’ Choice
THE FLATBREAD COMPANY Amesbury
Flatbread was founded nearly three decades ago in Amesbury, and the concept endures, albeit with more locations now. Using organic dough and offering diners rotating weekly meat and veggie specials, the restaurant is known for its high-quality pies, as well as its sensitivity to allergies (they provide gluten-free pizzas) and other dietary restrictions (vegan is on the menu, too).
5 Market Sq., Suite B1, flatbreadcompany.com/locations/amesbury-ma
Raw Bar
Readers’ Choice
TURNER’S SEAFOOD GRILL AND MARKET Melrose
The raw bar at Turner’s, in Melrose, offers the traditional triumvirate of oysters, littlenecks, and cherrystones, all served raw on the half shell. Cocktail sauce, fresh lemon, and mignonette are on the menu, too.
506 Main St., turners-seafood.com
Roast Beef
Readers’ Choice
THE MODERN BUTCHER Danvers
The three-way at the Modern Butcher is served only on Saturdays, and to get it, you must arrive early. The top-round meat is cooked for 16 hours in the sous vide method before it is roasted, hand-cut, and finished with James River, cheese, and mayo. It’s a fight to the finish to get one of these, but it’s worth it in the end.
36 Maple St., themodernbutchershop.com
Sandwiches
Readers’ Choice
THE MODERN BUTCHER Danvers
You may know it best for its now-famous three-ways, but the Modern Butcher is actually just as fast on its feet when it comes to normal sandwiches as it is when it comes to roast beef. The porchetta burrata is a particularly stunning feat, as are any of the daily special sandwiches; check the website for updates.
36 Maple St., themodernbutchershop.com
Seafood
Readers’ Choice
TURNER’S SEAFOOD AT LYCEUM HALL Salem
Generations of diners have relied on Turner’s for a delightful menu of New England classics. Fish cakes made from Nonna Turner’s secret recipe, baked haddock, and even Finnan Haddie—that old school preparation of smoked haddock au gratin—sit alongside more modern faves like hake Marsala and tuna sashimi.
43 Church St., turners-seafood.com
Steak
Readers’ Choice
PELLANA PRIME STEAKHOUSE Peabody
A combination of steaks, seafood, and sides rounds out a smart and detail-oriented menu at Pellana Prime Steakhouse, which is part of the North Shore Hospitality Group (the group also owns Daniella’s Ristorante, Daniella’s On Cabot, and Daniella’s Café and Market). Every year, the restaurant is also a winner of Wine Spectator’s Award of Excellence, reflecting a well-curated, deep, and thoughtful wine list.
9 Rear Sylvan St., pellanasteakhouse.com
Sushi
Readers’ Choice
TAKU SUSHI BAR Beverly
Come to Taku Sushi Bar for fresh fish, full stop. At this Beverly spot, diners will find chef-owner Jerry Lin, who takes it upon himself to butcher whole fish, ensuring quality and wasting nothing. This is the spot for those who value both craftsmanship and product; both are highlighted in the restaurant’s expert preparation.
211 Rantoul St., takusushi.com
Tacos
Readers’ Choice
PORT VIDA A MEXICAN CANTINA Newburyport
A cantina with plenty of taco options, Port Vida remains a reader favorite, with its carne asada tacos, birria tacos, tacos al pastor, and hard-shell tacos. Although the comprehensive menu has plenty more to offer than this proverbial street food, on taco night (which is any night, really), find yourself a seat here.
10 Center St., portvidaamexicancantina.com
Takeout
Readers’ Choice
FLIP THE BIRD Beverly
These fried chicken sandwiches taste great and travel well, but the menu at Flip The Bird, in Beverly, has plenty more to take home, like chicken and waffles, frappes, and even ribs, all of which should be on your regular roster of takeout meals.
407 Cabot St., flipthebirdfriedchicken.com
Thai
Readers’ Choice
BROWN SUGAR BY THE SEA Newburyport
With a menu that leans into the sweet, sour, and salty flavors of Thailand (that includes pad Thai, of course, as well as northern dishes like Khao Soi, street food like crispy chive cakes, and all manners of curry), Brown Sugar by the Sea offers a compelling version of Thailand. The bright duplex is a stunning space in which to while away an afternoon or evening, too.
75 Water St., brownsugarbythesea.com
Vegetarian
Readers’ Choice
NOT YA MAMA’S VEGAN CAFE Salem
Small and family owned, Not Ya Mama’s aims to provide comfort food for the vegan set, with unconventional takes on nostalgic foods. Some of their veganized (and from-scratch) options include a steak and cheese sandwich; a Reuben; macaroni and cheese; a burger; and a jam-filled croissant.
7 Church St., Ste 139, notyamamascafe.com
Water View
Readers’ Choice
THE DECK Salisbury
The Deck may be seasonal, but that only makes the view better. Facing the Merrimack River and downtown Newburyport, its dual decks offer a beautiful perspective.
179 Bridge Rd., thedecksalisbury.com
Editors’ Choice Awards
You’ve seen the readers’ picks. Now meet the editors’. These awards spotlight the spots and experiences our editorial team couldn’t stop talking about this year: no ballots, just honest favorites from a year spent exploring the North Shore.
BEST APPLE PIE
APPLETON FARMS Ipswich
WHY WE LOVE IT: It’s one of the oldest continuously operating farms in the country and part of the Trustees of Reservations; Appleton Farms also runs a farm store, using flour from Ground Up Grain, in Holyoke. When possible, butter crust pies include local produce, sourced right on the farm.
209 County Rd., thetrustees.org/program/appleton-farm-store
BEST AUTHENTIC ITALIAN
IL PONTE Woburn
WHY WE LOVE IT: Italian native Beni Kurti cooks from the heart—and from his Italian heritage. His work in Michelin-starred kitchens is apparent in the range offered at Il Ponte, where guests can experience everything from handmade pastas to brick oven–cooked octopus to beef tagliata, or flat iron steak served with crispy potatoes.
428 Main St., ilpontew.com
BEST BISCUITS
SANDPIPER BAKERY Ipswich
WHY WE LOVE IT: Originally opened in 2017 in Gloucester, Sandpiper Bakery, owned by bakers Susanne Clermont and Molly Friedman, relocated to Ipswich in 2021 and hit the ground running. The rotating menu features croissants, cinnamon buns, breakfast sandwiches, seasonal pies, and scones. And if you do head in, make sure you try the salted honey biscuits—flaky and so tasty. Pastries are first-come, first-served, so go early—and often.
29 N. Main St., sandpiperbakery.com
BEST BREAD SERVICE
SETTLER Salem
WHY WE LOVE IT: Chef Aaron Chambers uses his own sourdough starter for the sourdough that appears on the table at Settler, the Salem restaurant owned by Chambers and his wife, Shanna. The high-quality bread, served with cultured butter, is proof that bread service need not be flashy to be the best in the business.
2 Lynde St., settlersalem.com
BEST DINING SPOT UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP
FEATHER & WEDGE Rockport
WHY WE LOVE IT: Feather & Wedge has entered an exciting new chapter under new ownership while continuing to be one of Rockport’s favorite dining destinations. The refreshed menu, warm hospitality, and inviting atmosphere make it well worth a visit. Whether you’re stopping in for fresh seafood, creative seasonal dishes, or handcrafted cocktails, the new team is committed to delivering a memorable dining experience in the heart of Rockport. If you’ve been there before, now is the perfect time to return and see what’s new.
5 Main St., Rockport, featherandwedge.com
BEST FRENCH PATISSERIE
CARAMEL Salem
WHY WE LOVE IT: For an authentic taste of France, locals head to Caramel French Patisserie in Salem. From buttery croissants and colorful macarons to delicate tarts and beautifully crafted desserts, every pastry showcases classic French technique and exceptional attention to detail. Whether you’re grabbing a morning coffee or selecting treats for a special occasion, Caramel combines old-world craftsmanship with warm hospitality, making it one of the North Shore’s favorite destinations for French pastries.
281 Essex St., caramel-patisserie.com
BEST GLUTEN-FREE
GULU- GULU CAFÉ Salem
WHY WE LOVE IT: New owners took over this heralded spot in 2024, further implementing allergy protocols: a flat-top grill dedicated to gluten-free foods, a renewed dedication to homemade recipes, and broadened staff training. The comprehensive menu has gluten-free options for everyone, like mac and cheese, cookies, wraps, cereals, and more.
247 Essex St., gulugulucafe.com
BEST HAPPY HOUR BIVALVES
BRINE Newburyport
WHY WE LOVE IT: Not only does Brine have an oyster selection, but it also offers a very affordable oyster selection. Every Thursday, from 4 p.m. until they run out, the restaurant runs a dollar oyster special. It’s nothing short of a steal.
17 State St., brineoyster.com
BEST HOST
PAUL LAROSA
WHY WE LOVE HIM: A great host knows how to make every guest feel like the most important person in the room, and no one does it better than Paul LaRosa. Whether he’s welcoming diners to LaRosa’s, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening at La Fina, raising a glass at Privé, or creating the perfect game-day atmosphere at Autograph, Paul brings genuine warmth, boundless energy, and effortless hospitality to every experience. His secret isn’t just exceptional food or beautiful restaurants—it’s his belief that hospitality is personal. Paul remembers names, celebrates milestones, and treats first-time visitors like lifelong regulars. That authentic connection has helped transform his restaurants into gathering places where friends become family and every meal feels like coming home. Paul has that rare gift for making people feel seen, welcomed, and appreciated.
BEST ICE CREAM
BENSON’S HOMEMADE ICE CREAM Boxford
WHY WE LOVE IT: Since 1932, Benson’s has been serving homemade ice cream to the fine people of Boxford and beyond. Perhaps best known for its native fruit series, beginning each year in June—the stand features native strawberry, red raspberry, black raspberry, blueberry, peach, pumpkin, and apple ice creams, as the season progresses—they also dish out classics, from mint chip to frozen pudding.
181 Washington St., bensonsicecream.com
BEST LOCAL CATCH
TONNO Gloucester
WHY WE LOVE IT: In downtown Gloucester, find this restaurant dedicated to coastal food, executed with Italian flair. Grilled tuna, served with white beans and escarole, is one of the restaurant’s most famous dishes, and for good reason: the word “tonno” means tuna in Italian.
2 Main St., tonnorestaurant.com
BEST LUNCH DATE
THE CORMORANT Newburyport
WHY WE LOVE IT: Katie Taricani-Hickey and Kristen Kilty opened the Cormorant, a diner-style restaurant serving Sunday brunch, lunch, and dinner, at the end of 2022. Today, it remains a charming Newburyport spot for those in the know, and one of the best places for a day date: intimate, full of charm, and guaranteed to woo with a slice of homemade cake at date’s end.
228 Merrimac St., thecormorantnbpt.com
BEST MEDITERRANEAN
ADRIATIC Salem
WHY WE LOVE IT: Though it encompasses the Mediterranean as a whole, Adriatic’s menu skews Italian: think flatbreads, risottos, and more. Food is made in-house and service is precise and on point.
155 Washington St., adriaticrestaurantandbar.com
BEST MEXICAN WITH A BEACH VIBE
SINALOA Salisbury
WHY WE LOVE IT: Located just steps from Salisbury Beach—it’s on the strip—Sinaloa offers the best of both worlds: great food and access to all the proverbial beach action. Tacos, rice bowls, burritos, and quesadillas are all in attendance, as is a long list of flavorful mojitos and margaritas, both of which are ideal for pairing with a sunny afternoon by the water.
3 Broadway, sin-a-loa.com
BEST NEAPOLITAN PIZZA
SHORT & MAIN Gloucester
WHY WE LOVE IT: Woodfired pizzas at Gloucester’s Short & Main are serious and thoughtful in a way that makes you order a second pie—and that’s a compliment. Ingredients are sourced locally when possible, dough is compelling and well-seasoned, and the rest of the menu is reason enough to return, even when pizza isn’t the main objective.
36 Main St., shortandmain.com
BEST NEIGHBORHOOD STEAKHOUSE
POST 1917 Reading
WHY WE LOVE IT: Chef-owner Jason Carron opened Post 1917, in Reading, in the former post office space, in 2024. The restaurant has proven to be one of the best and most reliable places for steak on the North Shore. Offering a variety of prime cuts, as well as seafood, a la carte sides, and smaller shareable plates, this is a restaurant that offers both elevated steak preparations and so much more.
136 Haven St., post1917.com
BEST NEW BBQ
SMOKE ON THE WATER Salisbury
WHY WE LOVE IT: Open since May, this Texas-style concept brings legitimate barbecue to Salisbury. Founders Chris LaBella and Chris Newberry serve prime beef brisket, beef ribs, pork belly burnt ends, St. Louis ribs, pulled pork sandwiches, turkey, house sausage, jalapeño cheddar sausage, house-made sides, and desserts, all served market-style, sliced fresh, and sold by the pound or by the bone. The restaurant also serves craft cocktails and is open for both lunch and dinner.
34 Bridge Rd., lovethatsmoke.com
BEST NEW HOT SPOT
SORELLA CUCINA TOSCANA Burlington
WHY WE LOVE IT: In February, Burlington’s Tuscan Kitchen reopened as Sorella, part of owner Joe Faro’s Italian food empire. (He is the founder of Tuscan Brands.) The modern Italian menu offers everything from crudos to pastas to pizzas to bone-in veal chops, rounded out by a spectacularly revised and expanded bar.
2400 District Ave., sorellaburlington.com
BEST PANTRY PROVISIONS
EAT DRINK EXPLORE PROVISIONS Peabody
WHY WE LOVE IT: Eat Drink Explore Provisions, which opened in 2023 by founders Daybar and Phil Bugler, is a cheese and charcuterie shop in Peabody that offers an inclusive space with curated options, which include gluten-free, vegan, and allergy-mindful. New England’s first Black-owned cheese shop, Eat Drink Explore specializes in gourmet boards, catering, and unique food experiences. It also offers a monthly cheese club.
50 Main St., edexprovisions.com
BEST PERFECTLY SALTED FRIES
CRAZY GOOD KITCHEN Salem
WHY WE LOVE IT: If it’s salty fries you’re looking for, look no further than Salem’s Crazy Good Kitchen. Tucked into East Regiment Beer Company, this burger joint lays claim to some of the North Shore’s best fries. You’ll be glad you sought them out—and you might just make a mission to do it again and again.
30 Church St., crazygoodkitchen.com
BEST PITA POCKET
THE CHARCOAL PIT MEDITERRANEAN GRILL Haverhill
WHY WE LOVE IT: This Haverhill spot, dedicated to Lebanese food, has quickly amassed a following, thanks to viral social media reels and videos. The hype is real. The Charcoal Pit’s crunchy wraps, served in toasted pitas that have been brushed with oil and flecked with sesame seeds, play a starring role, and none as much as the Taouk Special: a crisp pita filled with Lebanese-spiced chicken, coleslaw, pickles, ketchup, garlic paste, and French fries.
84 Emerson St., charcoal-pit.com
BEST RAW BAR
1606 RESTAURANT & OYSTER BAR Gloucester
WHY WE LOVE IT: Five years ago, 1606 Restaurant & Oyster Bar, the expanded offerings and raw bar within the Beauport Hotel, completed an overhaul, inviting the ocean inside with blue accents and sprawling views. On the food side, the restaurant serves up oysters, lobster, caviar, and a signature seafood tower. It’s a raw bar bonanza that cannot be missed.
55 Commercial St., 1606restaurant.com
BEST ROAST BEEF
LONDI’S ROAST BEEF AND PIZZA Peabody
WHY WE LOVE IT: Ted Londi’s iconic three-ways set a high bar for North Shore beef. Back in Peabody after a short hiatus, his sandwiches are still stacked high with rare roast beef and the traditional fixings—James River sauce, American cheese, and mayo—and going strong.
515 Lowell St., londisroastbeef.com
BEST ROMANTIC LIGHTING
ENCHANTÉ South Hamilton
WHY WE LOVE IT: Snag a table at Lauren and Billy Moran’s weekend-only restaurant, Enchanté, a French bistro that offers dinner service at South Hamilton’s Honeycomb bakery, and enjoy looking into the eyes of your betrothed by candlelight. Romance? Enchanté has it in spades.
248 Bay St., honeycombhamilton.com
BEST SEAFOOD TOWER THEATER
SUNSET CLUB Newbury
WHY WE LOVE IT: Less of a tower and more of a boat, the seafood extravaganza at Plum Island’s Sunset Club is all about the staggering variety. This version comes chock-full of shrimp cocktail, fried clams, crab dip, and mini lobster rolls, and can feed from four to five people. Theatrical? We’d say so.
4 Old Point Rd., sunsetclubpi.com
BEST SPECIAL OCCASION SPOT
TERESA’S PRIME STEAKHOUSE North Reading
WHY WE LOVE IT: Whether you’re celebrating an anniversary, a promotion, a birthday, or simply gathering with family and friends, Teresa’s Prime makes every occasion feel memorable. Known for its expertly prepared steaks, fresh seafood, and polished yet welcoming atmosphere, the North Reading favorite pairs exceptional food with attentive service. It’s the kind of place where milestones are celebrated, traditions are created, and guests leave already planning their next special night out.
20 Elm St., teresasprime.com
BEST SUMMER VIBE
SUNSET CLUB Plum Island
WHY WE LOVE IT: Since 2021, this indoor-outdoor restaurant has dominated the alfresco category on the North Shore. And it’s really no surprise. Few other restaurants come close when it comes to toes-in-the-sand, beach-adjacent vibes. With a menu that draws from cultures around the world—think everything from raw fish preparations to tacos to good old New England lobster rolls—and a fun and vibey drinks list, it’s a great place to get a glimpse of the sunset while the weather is good.
4 Old Point Rd., sunsetclubpi.com
BEST SUSHI & SUCH
KARMA ASIAN FUSION Burlington
WHY WE LOVE IT: Although they serve classic nigiri and sushi, Karma is known for its over-the-top rolls, like the otoro and caviar truffle nigiri, topped with 24-karat edible gold flakes. Japanese fish blended with French technique (hence the word “fusion”) does a lot of work here, bringing fresh eyes and ingredients to dishes that have been around the block. The restaurant also offers a 15-course omakase menu, for those with an appetite—for both food and surprise.
75 Middlesex Tpke., Burlington, karmaasianfusion.com
BEST TACOS
METZY’S CANTINA Newburyport
WHY WE LOVE IT: Erik Metzdorf started his business with a food truck. Now he has Metzy’s Cantina, too, a brick-and-mortar outpost at the Newburyport train station, where he serves everything from tacos to burritos to crunch wraps. Grab a few Jarritos, an order of street corn, and sit down for dinner. You won’t regret it.
5 Boston Way, metzys.com
BEST TAKEOUT
LA ROSA’S Andover
WHY WE LOVE IT: Sandwiches, pastas, and salads are all available to go, alongside family-style meals (and even alcoholic beverages, like a bottle of sangria). Some of the best dishes for packing up and taking home include the homemade pastas and Parmigianos, which can easily be reheated in the oven at home.
7 Barnard St., larosasofandover.com
BEST THAI NEWCOMER
RIM-LAY Gloucester
WHY WE LOVE IT: Open since last October, Rim-Lay, in Gloucester, is the joint vision of three Thai restaurant veterans—Pattama Paengkaew, Mahanop Rueangrotnopphakhun, and Khachain Muangruen—who hail from all over Thailand: north, central, and southeast. The culinary team cooks from all of Thailand’s regions, featuring both recurring and seasonal dishes. Of note: chive pancakes, and a heady, aromatic, homemade spin on wonton soup.
4 Rogers St., rimlaythai.com
BEST TWO IN ONE
BAMBOLINA AND KOKESHI Salem
WHY WE LOVE IT: Sometimes it’s impossible to decide between pizza and sushi—and at Bambolina and Kokeshi, you don’t have to. Sharing one space in the heart of Salem, these two local favorites make it easy for everyone at the table to order exactly what they’re craving, from wood-fired Neapolitan pizza to fresh sushi, ramen, and creative cocktails. The fun, energetic atmosphere and mix-and-match menus make it a go-to spot for everything from casual dinners to celebrations with friends. It’s the kind of place you’ll keep coming back to, no matter what you’re in the mood for.
288 Derby St., kokeshirestaurant.com, bambolinarestaurant.com
BEST VEGGIE WRAPS
LIFE ALIVE Salem
WHY WE LOVE IT: Using healthy fats, ethically sourced and sustainable ingredients, minimally processed products, and natural sweeteners, Life Alive offers a menu of grain bowls, wraps, noodles, soups, and smoothies that prioritize health and flavor over anything else. The restaurant proves that you don’t have to sacrifice taste in order to eat with health in mind.
281 Essex St., Salem, lifealive.com
BIGGEST HEART
LUPOLI COMPANIES
WHY WE LOVE IT: For more than three decades, Sal Lupoli has built more than restaurants—he’s built community. What began with a single Sal’s Pizza in 1990 has grown into a hospitality collection that includes the elevated Italian dining of BOSA Coastal Italian, the family-friendly 34 Park, and the rooftop destination Skyline Social, each reflecting the same commitment to exceptional hospitality and bringing people together. But what truly sets Lupoli Companies apart is its heart. Through the Lupoli Family Foundation, millions of dollars have been invested in education, healthcare, small businesses, youth programs, and organizations that strengthen neighborhoods across the Merrimack Valley. Whether it’s serving a slice at Sal’s Pizza, gathering friends over coastal Italian cuisine at BOSA, or creating vibrant places where communities connect, every venture is rooted in giving back. It’s proof that success is measured not just by what you build, but by how many lives you help improve. That’s why Lupoli Companies is our choice for Best Place with the Biggest Heart.
BLUE RIBBON CLAM CHOWDER
MISSION OAK GRILL Newburyport
WHY WE LOVE IT: In October, the Mission Oak Grill took home the prize for Newburyport Yankee Homecoming’s Chowder Fest’s Best New England–style clam chowder. The rich, thick, and flavorful chowder stood out in a crowd of contenders. Made with potatoes, chopped clams, and bacon, it’s not hard to see why this chowder took top billing.
26 Green St., Newburyport, missionoakgrill.com
BRAND THAT’S BRANCHING OUT
SOGNO Woburn
WHY WE LOVE IT: Sogno has grown far beyond its acclaimed Woburn restaurant. Through the Martignetti Hospitality Group, the brand now includes the luxury Sogno-atSea yacht dining experience, the beautifully renovated Inn at Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, and newly acquired boutique hotels in Rockport. It’s an exciting expansion that blends exceptional Italian hospitality with memorable coastal experiences throughout the North Shore.
304 Cambridge Rd., sognoitalian.com
DONUT
ANGRY DONUT Newburyport
WHY WE LOVE IT: Newburyport is home to this hopping donut shop, which serves from-scratch brioche-style donuts and gluten-free pastries. Donuts rotate, although some classics, like the Fruity Pebbles donut, appear with frequency. The shop also sells coffee drinks, lunches, and breakfast sandwiches, for those merely accompanying their sweet-toothed friends, families, and neighbors.
42 Inn St., theangrydonut.com
FAST CASUAL
REV BURGER Beverly
WHY WE LOVE IT: This fast-casual spot in Beverly is known for its high-quality, Black Angus, chuck-brisket blend burgers. Owner Nick Harron has expanded on the fast-food concept and made it just a little better, with homemade sauces (a blackberry barbecue is just one), bespoke toppings (the truffle Cheese Whiz, for instance) and a dedication to quality.
55 Dodge St., Suite A-120, revburger.com
FISH & CHIPS
THE JAMES PUB & PROVISIONS Essex
WHY WE LOVE IT: It should probably come as no surprise that this Irish-style pub, in Essex, is one of the best places on the North Shore to dig into a proper plate of fish and chips. Their beer-battered haddock, seasoned with curried salt and served with house-made coleslaw and tartar sauce (and French fries, of course), holds its own in an area where there is much fierce competition.
55 Main St., thejamespub.com
FRIED CLAMS
J.T. FARNHAM’S Essex
WHY WE LOVE IT: Steeped in tradition, J.T. Farnham’s, in Essex, has been serving clams to the people of the North Shore since 1941 (originally under the moniker Wilson’s Fried Clams). There’s no pretense here, just fresh clams, utilitarian seating, and a clean view of the marsh, just like it should be. All you need is an appetite.
88 Eastern Ave.
GASTROPUB
THE BABE Salem
WHY WE LOVE IT: In 2024, The Babe opened in Salem, in the former Major Magleashe’s space. With a menu that focuses on pub favorites—wings, burgers, hot and cold sandwiches, and more—the gastropub, featuring from-scratch food and breads from Gloucester’s Virgilio’s Bakery, has carved its niche in Salem.
268 Washington St., thebabesalem.com
GENERAL EXCELLENCE
BERNADETTE Salem
WHY WE LOVE IT: Shanna and Aaron Chambers’ bistro, Bernadette, is one of the North Shore’s true shining stars. Ideal for both a casual night out or for an occasion, the restaurant, which sources ingredients locally when possible, leans into simple, fresh, and French-inspired preparations, like tarte flambé, country pâté, and divine poulet rouge roast chicken.
65 Washington St., bernadettesalem.com
MOST ADDICTIVE DISH
51 ROCKY NECK Gloucester
WHY WE LOVE IT: For this year’s most addictive dish, head directly to Gloucester’s artist’s colony, where, at 51 Rocky Neck, you can enjoy the Smashed Harissa Cucumber Salad. The restaurant’s compelling dish— smashed cucumbers, shallots, garlic, mint, olive oil, toasted sesame seeds, Harissa seasoning, and a cooling swipe of Cocojune yogurt—is the kind that you can’t stop eating. So why try?
51 Rocky Neck Ave., 51rockyneck.com
MOST CREATIVE ICE CREAM FLAVORS
HOLY COW ICE CREAM CAFÉ Gloucester
WHY WE LOVE IT: When it comes to dreaming up unforgettable scoops, Holy Cow Ice Cream Café is in a league of its own. From award-winning creations like Ritzy AF and Pistachio Baklava to inventive seasonal collaborations, every flavor starts with small-batch ice cream and house-made mix-ins that push well beyond the classics. The shop’s knack for transforming beloved desserts, nostalgic snacks, and local ingredients into crave-worthy creations—even a custom flavor crafted with Northshore magazine—has earned it national recognition and a devoted following. Whether you’re a traditionalist or an adventurous eater, Holy Cow proves that the most memorable ice cream begins with a little imagination.
80 Pleasant St., holycowicecreamcafe.com
MOST DANGEROUS DESSERT
DAR RAFIKI’S Haverhill
WHY WE LOVE IT: Few North Shore spots have seen a precipitous rise to fame in the way that Haverhill’s Dar Rafiki’s has. Although their cube croissants were the first to go viral last year, most will agree that their most dangerous desserts—assuming you can get one—are the fruit trompe l’oeil, pastries shaped like fruits, filled with cake and cream, and covered in a burnished, colored, candy shell. The blueberry and raspberry may be the best, but try them all and decide for yourself.
389 Main St., darrafikis.com
MOST ICONIC SIGNATURE DISH
WOODMAN’S OF ESSEX’S FRIED CLAMS Essex
WHY WE LOVE IT: Some restaurants serve a signature dish. Woodman’s of Essex created one. Since 1914, this North Shore institution has been welcoming generations of seafood lovers, and in 1916, founder Lawrence “Chubby” Woodman is credited with inventing the fried clam—a New England classic that put Essex on the culinary map. More than a century later, the family-run restaurant still serves the original recipe alongside overflowing platters of lobster, chowder, steamers, and other seaside favorites. A meal at Woodman’s isn’t just a taste of summer—it’s a bite of North Shore history.
119 Main St., woodmans.com
QUINTESSENTIAL SUMMER LOBSTER DINNER EXPERIENCE
ROY MOORE LOBSTER COMPANY Rockport
WHY WE LOVE IT: There’s no better place to enjoy a classic New England steamed lobster dinner than Roy Moore Lobster Company on Bearskin Neck in Rockport. Housed in a historic fishing shanty overlooking the harbor, this iconic seafood shack serves fresh lobster sourced from local inshore fishermen and cooked simply to let its natural sweetness shine. Dine just steps from the water, crack into your lobster with drawn butter, breathe in the salt air, and take in the charm of one of Massachusetts’ most picturesque fishing villages. It’s an authentic dock-to-table experience that captures the true spirit of the New England coast.
39 Bearskin Neck, roymoorelobster.com
SMASH BURGER
LITTLE SISTER Rockport
WHY WE LOVE IT: The fast-casual menu at Rockport’s Little Sister serves smash burgers, which are so good! Arriving on a bun and loaded with cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, and house-made dressing, the burger is a casual counterpart to Gloucester’s Talise, owned by the same team. Local ingredients and a prime location make this spot a favorite in Rockport, no matter the time of year.
2 Doyle Cove Rd., littlesisterburger.com
STANDOUT STEW WITH A VIEW
MY PLACE BY THE SEA Rockport
WHY WE LOVE IT: Hands down, this has to be one of the best stews we’ve ever tasted. Brimming with fresh mussels, the broth was elevated by the fragrant flavors of Herbes de Provence and finished with a touch of cream, creating a balanced and comforting dish. If you’re looking for an unforgettable waterfront dining experience, My Place by the Sea is hard to beat. Perched right on Rockport Harbor at the end of Bearskin Neck, the restaurant offers breathtaking water views to complement its exceptional French-inspired cuisine. Award-winning Chef Kathy Milbury and co-owner Barbara Stavropoulos have created a truly one-of-akind dining destination since taking over this elegant waterfront restaurant in 2000. From the spectacular setting to the thoughtfully prepared dishes, every visit is memorable.
68 Bearskin Neck, myplacebythesea.com
STAYING POWER
DAVIO’S NORTHERN ITALIAN STEAKHOUSE Lynnfield
WHY WE LOVE IT: In an industry where trends come and go, Davio’s has remained a constant. Since opening its flagship in Boston in 1985, the restaurant has built a reputation for impeccable hospitality, expertly prepared steaks, handmade pastas, and an unwavering commitment to quality. Decades later, it continues to attract loyal regulars alongside first-time diners, proving that timeless service and exceptional food never go out of style. Few restaurants have earned their place as enduringly—or gracefully—as Davio’s.
1250 MarketStreet, davios.com
SWEET TREATS
HONEYCOMB Hamilton
WHY WE LOVE IT: Lauren and Billy Moran opened Honeycomb, in Hamilton, in 2017; the operation is now far more than a bakery (the Morans have a French bistro concept, Enchanté, on weekends, as well as a Thursday night pizza). But their cookies—chocolate chip, chewy ginger, and shortbread, for instance—still remain beloved on the North Shore, and for good reason. They’re flawless.
248 Bay Rd., honeycombhamilton.com
UPSCALE AUTHENTIC CHINESE
RED 8 AT ENCORE Everett
WHY WE LOVE IT: Inside Encore Boston Harbor, diners will find a rich and polished dining room full of classic Chinese elements: reds, golds, and burnished wood details. The Peking duck is the star of the menu, though the restaurant also offers dim sum and an impressive array of both local and imported seafood. Private dining rooms—two of them—are also available for functions.
1 Broadway, encorebostonharbor.com
Keep Exploring the Best of the North Shore
Still hungry? Our readers and editors crowned winners across all six BONS categories: everywhere to eat, drink, play, shop, renew, and live your best North Shore life. Dive into the rest of the 2026 winners:
The BONS Event · Thursday, August 13
The North Shore’s best summer night.
Signature bites, craft pours, and live music with the Best of the North Shore, all on the Danversport waterfront. It sells out every year.Get Tickets →
Danversport, Danvers