← BONS 2026: All Categories
The votes are in, and the North Shore’s shopping scene delivered. Whether you’re hunting for the perfect pair of jeans, a signature scent, or a show-stopping gift, here’s where our readers shop in 2026. And this year our editors created unique categories! Scroll to the Editors’ Choice Awards for finds our team can’t resist.
Readers’ Choice Winners
Jump straight to a category:
ACCESSORIES
ATHLETIC WEAR
BABY & KIDS GEAR
BIKE SHOP
CHILDREN’S CLOTHING
MEN’S CLOTHING
WOMEN’S CLOTHING
CONSIGNMENT: CLOTHING
CONSIGNMENT: OTHER
DISPENSARY
EYEGLASSES
FASHION JEWELRY
FINE JEWELRY
GIFT