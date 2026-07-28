The votes are in, and the North Shore came out to play! From beach days on sugar-white sand to tee times, date nights, whale watches, and castle tours, here’s where our readers say the fun happens in 2026. And there’s more to explore than ever: this year our editors broke free of the ballot and invented their own awards. Scroll to the Editors’ Choice Awards for the hidden gems, standout experiences, and only-here moments that make this region one of a kind.
Readers’ Choice Winners
Jump straight to a category:
Art Gallery
Readers’ Choice
NORTH SHORE ARTS ASSOCIATION Gloucester
The North Shore Arts Association has more than 100 years under its belt and more than 800 artists in its ranks. Visit one of its exhibitions to see the phenomenal talent on display every day and marvel at the beauty and artistry that surround us.
11 Pirates Ln., nsarts.org
Beach
Readers’ Choice
WINGAERSHEEK BEACH Gloucester
With sugary white sand and crystal-clear waters along the Annisquam River and Ipswich Bay, Wingaersheek Beach in Gloucester is exactly what you imagine when you think of a perfect beach day. Get there early to claim a great spot in the sun.
Atlantic St., gloucester-ma.gov
Bed & Breakfast
Readers’ Choice
HARBOR LIGHT INN Marblehead
What’s not to love? Harbor Light Inn has luxurious rooms with jetted tubs and fireplaces, complimentary breakfast, a tavern, and an outdoor pool, all located in a quaint seaside location. It’s perfect for out-of-town guests or a quick staycation.
58 Washington St., harborlightinn.com
Charter Boat
Readers’ Choice
7 SEAS WHALE WATCH Gloucester
In addition to its beloved whale watches, 7 Seas Whale Watch’s boat, the Privateer IV, is perfect for charters. It’s as beautiful as it is comfortable, offering outdoor viewing decks, an upper-level sun deck, and spacious interior cabin with plenty of seating, bathrooms, snacks, and a bar.
Seas Wharf, 63 Rogers St. #7, 7seaswhalewatch.com
Community Walk/Run/Cycle Event
Readers’ Choice
STEP UP FOR COLLEEN Andover
Wear some pink and remember beloved teacher Colleen Ritzer at this annual 5K. It raises money for charities in her memory, including the Colleen E. Ritzer Memorial Fund, which provides scholarships to Andover and Danvers graduating high school seniors who plan to pursue a degree in education.
Country Club
Readers’ Choice
FERNCROFT COUNTRY CLUB Middleton
As if it wasn’t already great enough, Ferncroft Country Club is getting a revamp, with additional holes of golf, a new member dining area and experience, a new indoor racquets facility, a new clubhouse, and more improvements, all while still boasting its fantastic golf, lifestyle, and other experiences.
10 Village Rd., ferncroftcc.com
Date Night
Readers’ Choice
THE CABOT Beverly
You could make The Cabot your standing weekly date night spot and never run out of cool, new experiences. Comedy? Yep. Live music? Of course. Movies? You’ll find them, too, plus hypnotists, psychics, burlesque, improv, and concessions, all in a gorgeous setting.
286 Cabot St., thecabot.org
Games/Trivia Night
Readers’ Choice
THE CASTLE: RESTAURANT AND BAR Beverly
This spot has not only a fantastic menu and fun drinks, but also more than 500 board games to choose from. It also hosts book clubs, murder mystery nights, karaoke, trivia, and lots more, so bring a group of pals or make some new ones.
140 Rantoul St., thecastlebeverly.com
Golf Course, Private
Readers’ Choice
HAVERHILL GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB Haverhill
The private, 18-hole, par 70 golf course at Haverhill Golf & Country Club is both beautiful and pleasantly challenging and just celebrated its centennial last year. Find competitive play, tournaments, a driving range, indoor simulators, and a well-stocked pro shop for clothing and equipment.
58 Brickett Ln., haverhillcc.com
Golf Course, Public
Readers’ Choice
SAGAMORE SPRING GOLF CLUB Lynnfield
Sagamore Spring Golf Club is a public club that aims to make golf accessible for everyone. Book a tee time, join a league, or throw your hat into the ring for one of the annual club tournaments to take part.
1287 Main St., sagamoregolf.com
Hotel
Readers’ Choice
BEAUPORT HOTEL Gloucester
There’s something special about checking into a hotel where the Atlantic is the main attraction. Set right on Gloucester Harbor, Beauport Hotel pairs classic New England style with panoramic ocean views, inviting guest rooms, and genuine coastal hospitality. Spend the day exploring Cape Ann, linger over dinner overlooking the water, then cap off the evening watching the sunset from the rooftop pool deck. Whether you’re visiting for a weekend or celebrating a milestone, it’s the kind of place that reminds you why Gloucester remains one of New England’s most beloved seaside destinations.
55 Commercial St., beauporthotel.com
Indoor Golf
Readers’ Choice
X-GOLF METHUEN Methuen
Boasting what it calls the “world’s most accurate golf simulator,” X-Golf lets you up your game inside, year-round with instructors, leagues, and tournaments, plus cocktails, beer, wine, and shareable apps.
The Loop, 90 Pleasant Valley St., playxgolf.com
Instagrammable Spot
Readers’ Choice
HAMMOND CASTLE MUSEUM Gloucester
A medieval-style castle perched at the edge of Gloucester’s rocky coast makes a striking setting for moody, dramatic photos and reels. Keep your camera handy as you explore around the grounds and inside its stone walls.
80 Hesperus Ave., hammondcastle.org
Kids’ Program, Arts/Theatre (age 6+)
Readers’ Choice
NORTHEAST MASSACHUSETTS YOUTH ORCHESTRAS, INC. Ipswich
Kids from more than 50 Massachusetts and New Hampshire communities come together to make beautiful music at the Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras, which offers ensemble training and experience to players aged 6–18.
Kids’ Program, Early Enrichment (under age 6)
Readers’ Choice
STEMSPOT Lawrence
Helmed by a PhD science educator, STEMspot provides fun, hands-on, education-based museum play to your little scientists, including science experiments, engineering games, crafts, and story time, while also providing a co-working space and café for adults.
354 Merrimack St. Unit 341, stem-spot.com
Kids’ Program, Sports/Outdoor
Readers’ Choice
LA VIDA CENTER FOR OUTDOOR EDUCATION AND LEADERSHIP Wenham
This outdoor adventure program for students, such as those about to enter college, provides team building, character development, and leadership skills through outdoor experiential and adventure-based learning.
255 Grapevine Rd., gordon.edu/lavida
Live Music
Readers’ Choice
THE CABOT Beverly
Housed in a gorgeous historic theater, The Cabot hosts live music all year round for every taste, from rock to country to jazz to classical to Motown to tributes to some of the world’s most beloved acts like Billy Joel and Neil Diamond.
286 Cabot St., thecabot.org
Live Theatre
Readers’ Choice
FIREHOUSE CENTER FOR THE ARTS Newburyport
Comedy, music, and dance are just scratching the surface of what the Firehouse Center for the Arts has to offer. It’s also a hub for community theater, from children’s “junior” productions of musicals like “The Little Mermaid” to the face-melting fun of “School of Rock.”
1 Market Sq., firehouse.org
Marina
Readers’ Choice
CAPE ANN MARINA Gloucester
Cape Ann Marina keeps upping its seaside game, making it a full-fledged destination spot. Check out its new waterfront sun deck and adjacent courtyard, a wharf replacement project, a food truck, pool and aqua room, and newly renovated rooms at its hotel.
75 Essex Ave., capeannmarina.com
Museum
Readers’ Choice
HAMMOND CASTLE MUSEUM Gloucester
The medieval-style Hammond Castle cuts a striking seaside figure all on its own, but inside there are even more treasures. Eccentric inventor John Hays Hammond Jr. turned his home into a world-class museum, filling it with his collection of artwork, antiquities, and architectural salvage.
80 Hesperus Ave., hammondcastle.org
Nature Trails
Readers’ Choice
MAUDSLAY STATE PARK Newburyport
The sprawling grounds, woods, and gardens of what was a former 19th-century estate hug the Merrimack River. Explore the 16 miles of trails and discover antique plantings, ruins, and walled gardens.
74 Curzon Mill Rd., mass.gov/locations/maudslay-state-park
Park
Readers’ Choice
MAUDSLAY STATE PARK Newburyport
The dog-friendly Maudslay State Park is a great place to wander with your four-legged friends. Keep them leashed while you explore the 16 miles of trails through woodlands, fields, and manicured 19th-century gardens.
74 Curzon Mill Rd., mass.gov/locations/maudslay-state-park
Staycation
Readers’ Choice
BEAUPORT HOTEL Gloucester
Visiting the Beauport Hotel is like escaping to a posh beach resort, no frequent flyer miles needed. Indulge in cushy rooms with nightly turndown service, fantastic onsite dining, a rooftop pool and bar, bicycles, and of course an incredible beachfront locale.
55 Commercial St., beauporthotel.com
Tourist Attraction
Readers’ Choice
HAMMOND CASTLE MUSEUM Gloucester
Out-of-town guests and locals alike will love visiting Hammond Castle Museum, which inventor John Hays Hammond Jr. built a century ago atop rocky cliffside overlooking the ocean. Now, it’s home to a museum, gorgeous grounds, and cool events, like candlelit spiritualism tours and the annual Halloween Goblin King Ball.
80 Hesperus Ave., hammondcastle.org
Water Sports
Readers’ Choice
UNDERSEA DIVERS Danvers
SCUBA and advanced diver classes, group dives in local waters, dive trips abroad to places like Cozumel, and specialty classes in topics like night diving and lobster science are just a few of the amazing offerings from Undersea Divers.
67 High St., underseadivers.com
Editors’ Choice Awards
You’ve seen the readers’ picks. Now meet the editors’ favorites. These awards spotlight the places and experiences our editorial team couldn’t stop talking about this year.
BEST BEACH WALK
PLUM ISLAND
WHY WE LOVE IT: Every stretch of Plum Island feels different, making it a walk you’ll never tire of taking. This 11-mile barrier island offers a little bit of everything. At the northern end, you’ll find the Merrimack River and historic Plum Island Lighthouse. The southern tip is home to the quiet, secluded Sandy Point State Reservation. In between are ever-shifting dunes, wide sandy beaches, protected habitats within the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, and some of the best bird-watching on the North Shore.
Plum Island Lighthouse, Northern Blvd.
BEST CLUBHOUSE
RENAISSANCE GOLF CLUB Haverhill
WHY WE LOVE IT: You don’t have to play golf to appreciate this clubhouse. Widely admired for its architecture, comfort, and hospitality, Renaissance Golf Club’s clubhouse is as much a social destination as it is a golfers’ retreat. Elegant yet welcoming, it offers plenty of inviting spaces to dine, relax, and connect with friends long after the final round.
377 Kenoza St., renaissancema.com
BEST CONFIDENCE-BOOSTING FIRST-DATE EXPERIENCE
MOOO…. Burlington
WHY WE LOVE IT: A great first date should feel effortless—and this one practically guarantees it. From the sophisticated atmosphere to the polished service, Mooo…. Burlington sets the stage for an unforgettable evening. The menu is packed with crowd-pleasers, the wine list is exceptional, and every detail feels thoughtfully executed. If there’s a second date in your future, this is a pretty good place to start.
86 Cambridge St., mooorestaurant.com
BEST COOL VIBES NIGHT
THE CUT Gloucester
WHY WE LOVE IT: It perfectly captures the creative energy of Gloucester’s music scene. The atmosphere is electric at The Cut, where live music, great food, and a welcoming crowd come together under one roof. Dance shoulder to shoulder with fellow music lovers in front of the stage, then refuel afterward with Detroit-style pizza and drinks from the adjoining restaurant and bar.
177 Main St., thecutlive.com
BEST COURSE TO LEARN THE GAME
FAR CORNER GOLF Boxford
WHY WE LOVE IT: The relaxed atmosphere makes learning feel fun rather than intimidating. Set across 250 scenic acres, Far Corner Golf offers three distinct nine-hole courses that can be played individually or combined, making it easy for beginners to build confidence while enjoying the game. Private lessons, playing lessons, clinics, and leagues ensure there’s a welcoming path for golfers of every skill level.
5 Barker Rd., farcornergolf.com
BEST HIDDEN-GEM ESCAPE WITH AN OCEAN VIEW
BLUE – INN ON THE BEACH Newbury
WHY WE LOVE IT: You simply can’t get much closer to the Atlantic without sleeping on the sand. Tucked away on dreamy Plum Island, Blue – Inn on the Beach delivers the kind of effortless coastal luxury that defines a perfect New England getaway. Wake to the sound of waves just beyond your window, sip wine on a private oceanfront deck, and spend your days with the beach literally at your doorstep. It’s equal parts serene retreat and seaside indulgence.
20 Fordham Way, larkhotels.com
BEST HISTORICAL VOYAGE (TIE)
SCHOONER ADVENTURE Gloucester
WHY WE LOVE IT: This isn’t a sightseeing cruise—it’s a chance to become part of maritime history. Grab a rope and help the crew raise the sails aboard the Schooner Adventure, which celebrates its centennial this year. Sailing Gloucester Harbor aboard this beautifully restored wooden schooner is an unforgettable experience and a rare opportunity to step aboard one of the last surviving Grand Banks dory-fishing schooners.
Harriet Webster Pier, 23 Harbor Loop, schooneradventure.org
SCHOONER WHEN AND IF Salem
Every voyage comes with a remarkable story. Commissioned in 1939 by General George S. Patton, the schooner’s name came from his promise to sail around the world “when the war is over, and if I live through it.” Today, guests can channel that adventurous spirit on sunset sails, afternoon cruises, and mimosa-filled brunch excursions around Salem Harbor aboard this beautifully restored historic vessel.
10 Blaney St., sailwhenandif.com
BEST NEW HISTORIC STAY
THE COTTAGE AT BRIAR BARN INN Rowley
WHY WE LOVE IT: The Cottage at Briar Barn Inn delivers an unforgettable experience. Housed in the meticulously restored Perley-Lambert-Jewett House, a circa-1725 saltbox in Rowley’s Historic District, the new accommodation, which sleeps six, seamlessly blends more than 300 years of New England history with modern comforts.
101 Main St., briarbarninn.com
BEST NEW SPOT FOR DINING WHILE DOCKING
MARKER 34 AT THE MARINA AT AMESBURY POINT Amesbury
WHY WE LOVE IT: Few restaurants make arriving by boat feel this effortless or this rewarding. Located at The Marina at Amesbury Point, Marker 34 pairs beautiful waterfront views with a laid-back coastal atmosphere that invites you to stay awhile. Boaters can pull into one of eight transient slips and step ashore for lunch, dinner, or cocktails overlooking the Merrimack River. Whether you’re cruising upriver from Newburyport or making it a destination of its own, the combination of scenic surroundings, easy dock-and-dine access, and a lively waterfront bar makes Marker 34 one of the North Shore’s most exciting new dining destinations.
14 Merrimac St., amesburypoint.com
BEST PLACE FOR KIDS TO GET THEIR SEA LEGS
COASTAL DISCOVERIES Newburyport
WHY WE LOVE IT: It’s equal parts adventure, education, and unforgettable summer memory. Kids spend their days aboard Island Time hauling lobster traps, exploring islands, fishing, and getting hands-on lessons about marine life. Along the way, they learn boating skills, gain confidence on the water, and develop a deeper appreciation for the coastal environment.
54R Merrimac St., coastaldiscoveries.com
BEST PLACE TO LEARN TO PADDLEBOARD
CAPE ANN SUP Essex
WHY WE LOVE IT: Calm water makes all the difference when you’re learning. Protected from strong winds and heavy boat traffic, the Essex River offers ideal conditions for first-time paddleboarders. The experienced instructors at Cape Ann SUP help newcomers build confidence while exploring one of the North Shore’s most scenic waterways, surrounded by salt marshes.
2 Southern Ave., capeannsup.com
BEST PRESERVED HOUSE MUSEUM
BEAUPORT, THE SLEEPER-MCCANN HOUSE Gloucester
WHY WE LOVE IT: Every room reveals a new surprise. One of New England’s most extraordinary historic homes, Beauport was the summer residence of pioneering interior designer Henry Davis Sleeper. Meticulously preserved, its 40 rooms are filled with colorful glass, folk art, antiques, and fascinating collections that reflect Sleeper’s singular vision and creativity. Exploring the house feels like stepping into a beautifully curated work of art.
75 Eastern Point Blvd., historicnewengland.org
BEST SUNRISE STAY
THE EMERSON INN Rockport
WHY WE LOVE IT: Early risers are rewarded with one of the most breathtaking views on the North Shore at The Emerson Inn. Perched atop the granite cliffs of Pigeon Cove, the historic oceanfront inn offers an unobstructed front-row seat as the sun rises over the Atlantic, bathing the coastline in golden light.
1 Cathedral Ave., theemersoninn.com
BEST TOWN FOR RAINY-DAY GALLERY HOPPING
ROCKPORT
WHY WE LOVE IT: When the weather turns gray, Rockport’s vibrant arts scene shines even brighter. With more than 30 independent galleries clustered around its charming downtown and the historic Rockport Art Association & Museum, it’s easy to spend an afternoon wandering from one inspiring space to the next. Home to one of the oldest art associations in the country, Rockport has long attracted painters, photographers, and makers inspired by Cape Ann’s rugged coastline. From traditional New England seascapes to contemporary works by local artists, gallery hopping here is the perfect excuse to discover a piece of coastal New England to take home.
BEST WINTER WALK IN THE WOODS
APPLETON FARMS Ipswich
WHY WE LOVE IT: Winter is at its most magical here. Snow-covered fields and quiet woodlands transform Appleton Farms into a serene winter wonderland. Explore miles of groomed cross-country ski trails maintained by the North Shore Nordic Association, or strap on a pair of snowshoes and enjoy the peaceful beauty of one of the country’s oldest continuously operating farms.
219 County Rd., thetrustees.org/place/appleton-farms
BUCKET-LIST DESTINATION
CRANE ESTATE Ipswich
WHY WE LOVE IT: It’s the North Shore at its most spectacular. Spanning more than 2,100 acres, the Crane Estate encompasses the magnificent Great House atop Castle Hill, beautifully maintained gardens, the pristine sands of Crane Beach, and the wild beauty of the Crane Wildlife Refuge. Whether it’s your first visit or your fiftieth, the experience never loses its sense of wonder.
290 Argilla Rd., thetrustees.org
MOST GRACIOUS INNKEEPERS
ADDISON CHOATE Rockport
WHY WE LOVE IT: Tucked just steps from downtown Rockport, Addison Choate perfectly balances the character of a lovingly restored 1851 inn with modern comforts. Thoughtfully renovated guest rooms, spa-inspired bathrooms, luxurious linens, and warm, personalized hospitality from innkeepers Courtney and Marshall Tulley makes it an ideal home base for exploring Cape Ann.
49 Broadway, addisonchoate.com
MOST INSTAGRAMMABLE SPOT
MOTIF NO. 1 Rockport
WHY WE LOVE IT: No North Shore landmark has inspired more artists or more Instagram posts. Perched at the edge of Rockport’s inner harbor on Bearskin Neck, the iconic red fishing shack known as Motif No. 1 has been called “the most painted building in America.” With its colorful buoys, working waterfront setting, and postcard-perfect views, it’s a must-stop photo opportunity.
Bradley Wharf
MOST UNIQUE DINING EXPERIENCE
THE LONGEST TABLE Newburyport
WHY WE LOVE IT: It’s not every day an entire downtown becomes a dining room. This past June, The Longest Table, helmed by chamber president and restaurateur Nancy Batista-Caswell, transformed Newburyport’s State Street into a celebration of community, bringing together local chefs and residents for an unforgettable evening of food, conversation, and connection.
PRETTIEST YACHT CLUB
MANCHESTER YACHT CLUB Manchester-by-the-Sea
WHY WE LOVE IT: It captures everything we love about a classic New England summer. Perched on a rocky outcropping at the entrance to Manchester Harbor, Manchester Yacht Club exudes barefoot elegance and sun-drenched coastal charm. Whether you’re heading out on the water, lingering on the dock, or enjoying the view from the clubhouse deck, every corner feels quintessentially seaside.
15 Tuck’s Point Rd., manchesteryc.org
Keep Exploring the Best of the North Shore
The fun doesn’t stop at PLAY. Our readers crowned winners across all six BONS categories: everywhere to eat, drink, shop, unwind, and live your best North Shore life. Dive into the rest of the 2026 winners:
The BONS Event · Thursday, August 13
The North Shore’s best summer night.
Signature bites, craft pours, and live music with the Best of the North Shore, all on the Danversport waterfront. It sells out every year.Get Tickets →
Danversport, Danvers