BEST HISTORICAL VOYAGE (TIE)

SCHOONER ADVENTURE Gloucester

WHY WE LOVE IT: This isn’t a sightseeing cruise—it’s a chance to become part of maritime history. Grab a rope and help the crew raise the sails aboard the Schooner Adventure, which celebrates its centennial this year. Sailing Gloucester Harbor aboard this beautifully restored wooden schooner is an unforgettable experience and a rare opportunity to step aboard one of the last surviving Grand Banks dory-fishing schooners.

Harriet Webster Pier, 23 Harbor Loop, schooneradventure.org

SCHOONER WHEN AND IF Salem

Every voyage comes with a remarkable story. Commissioned in 1939 by General George S. Patton, the schooner’s name came from his promise to sail around the world “when the war is over, and if I live through it.” Today, guests can channel that adventurous spirit on sunset sails, afternoon cruises, and mimosa-filled brunch excursions around Salem Harbor aboard this beautifully restored historic vessel.

10 Blaney St., sailwhenandif.com