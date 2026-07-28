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The Magazine

Northshore October 2025

← BONS 2026: All Categories

Thirsty? The votes are in, and the North Shore knows where to raise a glass. From craft breweries and tap rooms to espresso martinis, margaritas, and the perfect patio pour, here’s where our readers drink in 2026. And this year our Editors broke free of the ballot and invented many of their own unique categories: scroll to the Editors’ Choice Awards for their favorites.

Readers’ Choice Winners

Jump straight to a category:

AFTER WORK DRINKS BEER MENU COCKTAILS COFFEE SHOP CRAFT BREWERY HOTEL BAR IRISH PUB JUICE BAR MARGARITA MARTINI PATIO SPORTS BAR TAP ROOM WINE LIST WINERY ★ EDITORS’ PICKS

After Work Drinks

Readers’ Choice

THE DECK Salisbury

It’s hard to compete with The DECK for an after-dinner cool down environment, particularly given the Salisbury restaurant’s views of the Merrimack. With prime sunset access and a drinks list that includes cocktails, zero-proof libations, on-tap beers, wine, and canned cocktails, it’s hard to beat this spot for an after-work tipple.

179 Bridge Rd., thedecksalisbury.com

THE DECK · Photograph by Doug Levy

Beer Menu

Readers’ Choice

THE GROG RESTAURANT Newburyport

This Newburyport institution offers dark wood, cozy booths, and over 30 beers on tap. With microbreweries, classic beers, and, of course, Bud Light for the devoted, the Grog offers something for every beer drinker under the sun.

13 Middle St., thegrog.com

Cocktails

Readers’ Choice

BAR25 Newburyport

Perhaps downtown Newburyport’s most distinguished cocktail space, Bar25, which is also a Mediterranean restaurant, serves a panoply of creative drinks, using everything from traditional spirits to color-changing elixirs like butterfly pea flower.

38 State St., bar-25.com

BAR25 · Photograph by Doug Levy

Coffee Shop

Readers’ Choice

OLIVE’S COFFEE & BAKEHOUSE Newburyport

Owner Debra Ball, who has a background in design, brings artistry to her coffee. Baked goods are all made in house, the perfect pairing for the shop’s coffees. The line out the door on weekends tells you everything you need to know.

341 High St., olivescoffee.com

Craft Brewery

Readers’ Choice

GRANITE COAST BREWING Peabody

It’s a brewery that offers more than beer. With 17 beers on tap—they run the gamut in style—and plenty to do that transcends the actual drinking of beer, Granite Coast is the place to go if you have a dog, kids, or a bunch of friends eager to hang out on the patio; it seats up to 45.

77B Main St., granitecoastbrewing.com

Hotel Bar

Readers’ Choice

BEAUPORT HOTEL Gloucester

A 20-seat, oval-shaped bar with ocean views and quality spirits is the meeting place and beating heart of the Beauport Hotel, in Gloucester. The craft beer list tends local when possible, and the crowd is always lively.

55 Commercial St., beauporthotel.com

Irish Pub

Readers’ Choice

THE PEDDLER’S DAUGHTER IRISH RESTAURANT & PUB Haverhill

As old school as it gets, this bar is long and wooden with memories tacked to the wall and bangers and mash on the menu. It’s no nonsense, and exactly what a New Englander needs when in search of an Irish pub.

45 Wingate St., thepeddlersdaughter.com

BONS 2026 Event, Thursday, August 13 at Danversport. Get tickets.

Juice Bar/Smoothie

Readers’ Choice

THE JUICE HOUSE Amesbury

Juices and smoothies are always fresh at this Amesbury spot. In addition to bottled juice blends, the juice bar serves wellness shots that promote anti-inflammation, vitality, and immunity; made-to-order smoothies; acai bowls; snacks; and toasts.

21 Water St., #104, thejuicehouseamesbury.com

THE JUICE HOUSE · Photograph by Elise Sinagra

Margarita

Readers’ Choice

PORT VIDA A MEXICAN CANTINA Newburyport

Their house margarita is made with an orange liqueur float, but Port Vida also offers flavored versions—strawberry, hibiscus, tamarind, coconut, guava, passion fruit, mango, and watermelon—as well as a few upmarket selections. The Senorita Margarita is made with agave nectar, lime juice, mint, and raspberries, while the Del Puerto comes with Cointreau, Grand Marnier, orange juice, fresh-squeezed lime juice, and agave nectar.

10 Center St., portvidaamexicancantina.com

PORTVIDA A MEXICAN CANTINA · Photograph by Anthony Tieuli

Martini

Readers’ Choice

SOMA RESTAURANT & BAR Beverly

With over nine specialty martinis on their cocktail list—they range in flavor profile, including everything from sake to blueberry vodka—readers know that Beverly’s Soma Restaurant is the spot for those in search of this drink. The comprehensive drink list offers plenty beyond the martini, of course, but this drink, and its many iterations, are a menu mainstay.

256 Cabot St., somabeverly.com

Patio

Readers’ Choice

MILE MARKER ONE WATERFRONT RESTAURANT & BAR Gloucester

Located within Gloucester’s Cape Ann Marina, Mile Marker One Waterfront Restaurant & Bar enjoys two water-view decks—one east-facing and one west-facing, for a sunset view—as well as a new lounging area patio that connects them. They also host live music on select evenings. A well-rounded international wine list is the ideal complement to a night out on the water.

75 Essex Ave., capeannmarina.com

MILE MARKER ONE WATERFRONT RESTAURANT & BAR · Photograph by Elise Sinagra

Sports Bar

Readers’ Choice

THE CUT LIVE Gloucester

Downtown Gloucester’s premier spot for live music and entertainment, The Cut Live is an award-winning entertainment venue inside 177 Main St. Gloucester, a multifunctional building that also includes a restaurant, Bravo Squared. The 500-person-capacity entertainment venue hosts live concerts, comedy shows, weddings, private events, corporate events, and more.

177 Main St., thecutlive.com

Tap Room

Readers’ Choice

GRANITE COAST BREWING Peabody

Best buds Jeff Marquis and Rob Dunn welcome kids, dogs, and adults to their microbrewery. The inclusive space, which is a de facto community space, produces both new and classic beer styles—and even hosts events like speed-dating and permanent jewelry-making.

77B Main St., granitecoastbrewing.com

GRANITE COAST BREWING · Photograph by Joel Laino

Wine List (Restaurant)

Readers’ Choice

SETTLER Salem

Co-owners Aaron and Shanna Chambers have built a gem in critically acclaimed Settler, which opened in Salem in 2020. And although the food is worth the trek alone, it would be a shame to overlook the smart and curated wine list, which features thoughtful selections from Greece, Portugal, Italy, France, Spain, and the United States.

2 Lynde St., settlersalem.com

SETTLER · Photograph by Anthony Tieuli

Winery

Readers’ Choice

MILL RIVER WINERY Rowley

With a mix of local grapes and grapes grown elsewhere, owner Donna Martin produces—along with her team—award-winning wine in this Rowley tasting room—and has for over 15 years. Visitors can mingle in the garden, sit in the new vineyard area, or just stop in for a wine flight paired with charcuterie.

498 Newburyport Tpke., millriverwines.com

Editors’ Choice badge

Editors’ Choice Awards

You’ve seen the readers’ picks. Now meet the editors’. These awards spotlight the spots and experiences our editorial team couldn’t stop talking about this year: no ballots, just honest favorites from a year spent exploring the North Shore.

BEST AFTER WORK DRINKS

BUBBLE BAR BOSTON ON MAIN Amesbury

WHY WE LOVE IT: Thanks to Maria and Alexander Tilkens, a mother-and-son team, Amesbury has a serious cocktail bar, complete with Hollywood speakeasy vibes. Craft cocktails, draught beers, wine, and Champagne are all on the menu at this hot spot, where weekend reservations are highly recommended.

39 Main St., bubblebarbostononmain.com

BEST CRAFT BREWERY

BENT WATER BREWING COMPANY Lynn

WHY WE LOVE IT: The water in Lynn is good, and it comes through in the quality of the brew. Beers at Bent are creatively made: double IPAs, fruit-forward sours, lagers that take the edge off. At the taproom, enjoy the full roster.

180 Commercial St., bentwaterbrewing.com

BEST ELEVATED SPORTS VIEWING

AUTOGRAPH AMERICAN TAVERN Andover

WHY WE LOVE IT: Autograph opened in 2023 in the former Smyth & Dove Steak space and has since carved a niche for itself as the go-to sports bar in the Andover area. A sprawling space that offers multiple viewing areas during every imaginable sports season, this spot, which serves everything from pizza to fish, will put you in the mood to compete (the sports memorabilia-as-décor and ample beers on draught certainly help).

89 Main St. Courtyard, autographtavern.com

BEST ESPRESSO MARTINI

FRANK & NICK’S Everett

WHY WE LOVE IT: One sip and you’ll understand why this espresso martini has developed a loyal following. Made with vanilla vodka, Baileys, Kahlúa, Frangelico, Disaronno, fresh espresso, and finished with a raw sugar and cocoa rim, it’s rich, silky, and perfectly balanced—more decadent dessert than after-dinner drink, it’s the perfect ending to a night at Encore Boston Harbor.

1 Broadway, frankandnicks.com

BEST HEALTHY CHOICES

NU KITCHEN Newburyport

WHY WE LOVE IT: With a menu that centers around whole food and minimal processing, NU Kitchen produces cold-pressed juices using fruits and vegetables. Smoothies combine fruits, frozen yogurts, and varied mix-ins, and everything is made to order.

19 Pleasant St., thenukitchen.com

BEST KEPT SECRET

THE HIDDEN DOOR Marblehead

WHY WE LOVE IT: Although its address can be found online, this speakeasy has no exterior signage, so guests must do some work in order to find it. But once you’re in, you’ll see that it was worth the effort. Classic and modern cocktails are both reverently prepared, and the cozy ambience exudes speakeasy vibes—in the best possible way.

257-259 Washington St., #4, thehiddendoormhd.com

BEST MARGARITA

BARRIO Haverhill

WHY WE LOVE IT: There are margaritas and then there are margaritas. At Barrio, in Haverhill—the restaurant is one of many under the same brand umbrella—margaritas come in many flavors and styles, but none is as appealing and delicious as Barrio’s soft-serve option. The frozen confection is pretty, frozen, and soft, and available in strawberry, mango, or a swirl. The fact that the drink comes served with an unparalleled view of the river doesn’t hurt.

2 Merrimack St., barrio-tacos.com

BEST ONE MORE DRINK SPOT

BALDWIN BAR Woburn

WHY WE LOVE IT: Baldwin Bar, tucked into Woburn’s Sichuan Garden, is ambitious, playful, and fun. One more drink? Honestly, you could spend the whole night at this bar without a care in the world. But if you are looking for a divine nightcap—and divine really is the operative word here—look no further than Baldwin, where a slightly Tiki vibe informs drinks like the Beachcomber Mai Tai.

2 Alfred St., thebaldwinbar.com

BEST PLACE FOR A PINT

OLDE MAIN STREET PUB Salem

WHY WE LOVE IT: Painted a cheerful red, this Irish pub boasts plenty of local brews, as well as Guinness and Smithwick’s, should you find yourself in the mood for something from across the pond. To soak up all the great beer—and there’s plenty—treat yourself to a shepherd’s pie, because the food here is good, too.

121 Essex St., oldemainstreetpub.com

BEST ROOFTOP BAR

THE HOTEL SALEM Salem

WHY WE LOVE IT: The Hotel Salem’s seasonal rooftop bar is popular, so make sure to book a table in advance. Views of downtown Salem are part of the draw, as are couches, snacks, and, of course, cocktails. Those drinks, it should be known, are Instagram-ready.

209 Essex St., Salem, theroofsalem.com

BEST ST. PATRICK’S DAY VIBE

GALWAY GIRL IRISH PUB Beverly

WHY WE LOVE IT: Pubs don’t get much more traditional than this one, on Cabot, in Beverly. With Guinness on tap and plenty of Irish stews, pies, and mash, this is the spot for anyone looking for a bit of traditional Irish comfort (and a pint or two, of course).

135 Cabot St., galwaygirlpub.com

BEST WINE LIST (RESTAURANT)

PELLANA PRIME STEAKHOUSE Peabody

WHY WE LOVE IT: Nick Grimshaw, the sommelier and wine director for this Wine Spectator Award of Excellence–winning restaurant, oversees a wine list of over 500 bottles. Exceptional bottles include Harlan Estate; Grand Cru Burgundy from Pierre Girardin in Echezeaux; and the famed Super Tuscan, Sassicaia, all in different vintages.

9 Rear Sylvan St., pellanasteakhouse.com

COFFEE ON THE GO

BY THE SEA COFFEE Manchester-by-the-Sea

WHY WE LOVE IT: It’s actually a mobile espresso cart, but By the Sea Coffee, which calls Manchester-bythe-Sea its home, offers coffees, pastries, and even swag to North Shore denizens. Each week, the wheeling cart posts a schedule on Instagram, so that followers can track down where to find their favorite caffeinated beverages.

Keep Exploring the Best of the North Shore

Last call? Hardly. Our readers and editors crowned winners across all six BONS categories: everywhere to eat, drink, play, unwind, and live your best North Shore life. Dive into the rest of the 2026 winners:

BONS 2026 Dine winners BONS 2026 Drink winners BONS 2026 Live winners BONS 2026 Play winners BONS 2026 Renew winners BONS 2026 Shop winners

The BONS Event · Thursday, August 13

The North Shore’s best summer night.

Signature bites, craft pours, and live music with the Best of the North Shore, all on the Danversport waterfront. It sells out every year.

Get Tickets →

Danversport, Danvers