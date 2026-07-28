BEST MARGARITA

BARRIO Haverhill

WHY WE LOVE IT: There are margaritas and then there are margaritas. At Barrio, in Haverhill—the restaurant is one of many under the same brand umbrella—margaritas come in many flavors and styles, but none is as appealing and delicious as Barrio’s soft-serve option. The frozen confection is pretty, frozen, and soft, and available in strawberry, mango, or a swirl. The fact that the drink comes served with an unparalleled view of the river doesn’t hurt.

2 Merrimack St., barrio-tacos.com