Thirsty? The votes are in, and the North Shore knows where to raise a glass. From craft breweries and tap rooms to espresso martinis, margaritas, and the perfect patio pour, here’s where our readers drink in 2026. And this year our Editors broke free of the ballot and invented many of their own unique categories: scroll to the Editors’ Choice Awards for their favorites.
Readers’ Choice Winners
Jump straight to a category:
After Work Drinks
Readers’ Choice
THE DECK Salisbury
It’s hard to compete with The DECK for an after-dinner cool down environment, particularly given the Salisbury restaurant’s views of the Merrimack. With prime sunset access and a drinks list that includes cocktails, zero-proof libations, on-tap beers, wine, and canned cocktails, it’s hard to beat this spot for an after-work tipple.
179 Bridge Rd., thedecksalisbury.com
Beer Menu
Readers’ Choice
THE GROG RESTAURANT Newburyport
This Newburyport institution offers dark wood, cozy booths, and over 30 beers on tap. With microbreweries, classic beers, and, of course, Bud Light for the devoted, the Grog offers something for every beer drinker under the sun.
13 Middle St., thegrog.com
Cocktails
Readers’ Choice
BAR25 Newburyport
Perhaps downtown Newburyport’s most distinguished cocktail space, Bar25, which is also a Mediterranean restaurant, serves a panoply of creative drinks, using everything from traditional spirits to color-changing elixirs like butterfly pea flower.
38 State St., bar-25.com
Coffee Shop
Readers’ Choice
OLIVE’S COFFEE & BAKEHOUSE Newburyport
Owner Debra Ball, who has a background in design, brings artistry to her coffee. Baked goods are all made in house, the perfect pairing for the shop’s coffees. The line out the door on weekends tells you everything you need to know.
341 High St., olivescoffee.com
Craft Brewery
Readers’ Choice
GRANITE COAST BREWING Peabody
It’s a brewery that offers more than beer. With 17 beers on tap—they run the gamut in style—and plenty to do that transcends the actual drinking of beer, Granite Coast is the place to go if you have a dog, kids, or a bunch of friends eager to hang out on the patio; it seats up to 45.
77B Main St., granitecoastbrewing.com
Hotel Bar
Readers’ Choice
BEAUPORT HOTEL Gloucester
A 20-seat, oval-shaped bar with ocean views and quality spirits is the meeting place and beating heart of the Beauport Hotel, in Gloucester. The craft beer list tends local when possible, and the crowd is always lively.
55 Commercial St., beauporthotel.com
Irish Pub
Readers’ Choice
THE PEDDLER’S DAUGHTER IRISH RESTAURANT & PUB Haverhill
As old school as it gets, this bar is long and wooden with memories tacked to the wall and bangers and mash on the menu. It’s no nonsense, and exactly what a New Englander needs when in search of an Irish pub.
45 Wingate St., thepeddlersdaughter.com
Juice Bar/Smoothie
Readers’ Choice
THE JUICE HOUSE Amesbury
Juices and smoothies are always fresh at this Amesbury spot. In addition to bottled juice blends, the juice bar serves wellness shots that promote anti-inflammation, vitality, and immunity; made-to-order smoothies; acai bowls; snacks; and toasts.
21 Water St., #104, thejuicehouseamesbury.com
Margarita
Readers’ Choice
PORT VIDA A MEXICAN CANTINA Newburyport
Their house margarita is made with an orange liqueur float, but Port Vida also offers flavored versions—strawberry, hibiscus, tamarind, coconut, guava, passion fruit, mango, and watermelon—as well as a few upmarket selections. The Senorita Margarita is made with agave nectar, lime juice, mint, and raspberries, while the Del Puerto comes with Cointreau, Grand Marnier, orange juice, fresh-squeezed lime juice, and agave nectar.
10 Center St., portvidaamexicancantina.com
Martini
Readers’ Choice
SOMA RESTAURANT & BAR Beverly
With over nine specialty martinis on their cocktail list—they range in flavor profile, including everything from sake to blueberry vodka—readers know that Beverly’s Soma Restaurant is the spot for those in search of this drink. The comprehensive drink list offers plenty beyond the martini, of course, but this drink, and its many iterations, are a menu mainstay.
256 Cabot St., somabeverly.com
Patio
Readers’ Choice
MILE MARKER ONE WATERFRONT RESTAURANT & BAR Gloucester
Located within Gloucester’s Cape Ann Marina, Mile Marker One Waterfront Restaurant & Bar enjoys two water-view decks—one east-facing and one west-facing, for a sunset view—as well as a new lounging area patio that connects them. They also host live music on select evenings. A well-rounded international wine list is the ideal complement to a night out on the water.
75 Essex Ave., capeannmarina.com
Sports Bar
Readers’ Choice
THE CUT LIVE Gloucester
Downtown Gloucester’s premier spot for live music and entertainment, The Cut Live is an award-winning entertainment venue inside 177 Main St. Gloucester, a multifunctional building that also includes a restaurant, Bravo Squared. The 500-person-capacity entertainment venue hosts live concerts, comedy shows, weddings, private events, corporate events, and more.
177 Main St., thecutlive.com
Tap Room
Readers’ Choice
GRANITE COAST BREWING Peabody
Best buds Jeff Marquis and Rob Dunn welcome kids, dogs, and adults to their microbrewery. The inclusive space, which is a de facto community space, produces both new and classic beer styles—and even hosts events like speed-dating and permanent jewelry-making.
77B Main St., granitecoastbrewing.com
Wine List (Restaurant)
Readers’ Choice
SETTLER Salem
Co-owners Aaron and Shanna Chambers have built a gem in critically acclaimed Settler, which opened in Salem in 2020. And although the food is worth the trek alone, it would be a shame to overlook the smart and curated wine list, which features thoughtful selections from Greece, Portugal, Italy, France, Spain, and the United States.
2 Lynde St., settlersalem.com
Winery
Readers’ Choice
MILL RIVER WINERY Rowley
With a mix of local grapes and grapes grown elsewhere, owner Donna Martin produces—along with her team—award-winning wine in this Rowley tasting room—and has for over 15 years. Visitors can mingle in the garden, sit in the new vineyard area, or just stop in for a wine flight paired with charcuterie.
498 Newburyport Tpke., millriverwines.com
Editors’ Choice Awards
You’ve seen the readers’ picks. Now meet the editors’. These awards spotlight the spots and experiences our editorial team couldn’t stop talking about this year: no ballots, just honest favorites from a year spent exploring the North Shore.
BEST AFTER WORK DRINKS
BUBBLE BAR BOSTON ON MAIN Amesbury
WHY WE LOVE IT: Thanks to Maria and Alexander Tilkens, a mother-and-son team, Amesbury has a serious cocktail bar, complete with Hollywood speakeasy vibes. Craft cocktails, draught beers, wine, and Champagne are all on the menu at this hot spot, where weekend reservations are highly recommended.
39 Main St., bubblebarbostononmain.com
BEST CRAFT BREWERY
BENT WATER BREWING COMPANY Lynn
WHY WE LOVE IT: The water in Lynn is good, and it comes through in the quality of the brew. Beers at Bent are creatively made: double IPAs, fruit-forward sours, lagers that take the edge off. At the taproom, enjoy the full roster.
180 Commercial St., bentwaterbrewing.com
BEST ELEVATED SPORTS VIEWING
AUTOGRAPH AMERICAN TAVERN Andover
WHY WE LOVE IT: Autograph opened in 2023 in the former Smyth & Dove Steak space and has since carved a niche for itself as the go-to sports bar in the Andover area. A sprawling space that offers multiple viewing areas during every imaginable sports season, this spot, which serves everything from pizza to fish, will put you in the mood to compete (the sports memorabilia-as-décor and ample beers on draught certainly help).
89 Main St. Courtyard, autographtavern.com
BEST ESPRESSO MARTINI
FRANK & NICK’S Everett
WHY WE LOVE IT: One sip and you’ll understand why this espresso martini has developed a loyal following. Made with vanilla vodka, Baileys, Kahlúa, Frangelico, Disaronno, fresh espresso, and finished with a raw sugar and cocoa rim, it’s rich, silky, and perfectly balanced—more decadent dessert than after-dinner drink, it’s the perfect ending to a night at Encore Boston Harbor.
1 Broadway, frankandnicks.com
BEST HEALTHY CHOICES
NU KITCHEN Newburyport
WHY WE LOVE IT: With a menu that centers around whole food and minimal processing, NU Kitchen produces cold-pressed juices using fruits and vegetables. Smoothies combine fruits, frozen yogurts, and varied mix-ins, and everything is made to order.
19 Pleasant St., thenukitchen.com
BEST KEPT SECRET
THE HIDDEN DOOR Marblehead
WHY WE LOVE IT: Although its address can be found online, this speakeasy has no exterior signage, so guests must do some work in order to find it. But once you’re in, you’ll see that it was worth the effort. Classic and modern cocktails are both reverently prepared, and the cozy ambience exudes speakeasy vibes—in the best possible way.
257-259 Washington St., #4, thehiddendoormhd.com
BEST MARGARITA
BARRIO Haverhill
WHY WE LOVE IT: There are margaritas and then there are margaritas. At Barrio, in Haverhill—the restaurant is one of many under the same brand umbrella—margaritas come in many flavors and styles, but none is as appealing and delicious as Barrio’s soft-serve option. The frozen confection is pretty, frozen, and soft, and available in strawberry, mango, or a swirl. The fact that the drink comes served with an unparalleled view of the river doesn’t hurt.
2 Merrimack St., barrio-tacos.com
BEST ONE MORE DRINK SPOT
BALDWIN BAR Woburn
WHY WE LOVE IT: Baldwin Bar, tucked into Woburn’s Sichuan Garden, is ambitious, playful, and fun. One more drink? Honestly, you could spend the whole night at this bar without a care in the world. But if you are looking for a divine nightcap—and divine really is the operative word here—look no further than Baldwin, where a slightly Tiki vibe informs drinks like the Beachcomber Mai Tai.
2 Alfred St., thebaldwinbar.com
BEST PLACE FOR A PINT
OLDE MAIN STREET PUB Salem
WHY WE LOVE IT: Painted a cheerful red, this Irish pub boasts plenty of local brews, as well as Guinness and Smithwick’s, should you find yourself in the mood for something from across the pond. To soak up all the great beer—and there’s plenty—treat yourself to a shepherd’s pie, because the food here is good, too.
121 Essex St., oldemainstreetpub.com
BEST ROOFTOP BAR
THE HOTEL SALEM Salem
WHY WE LOVE IT: The Hotel Salem’s seasonal rooftop bar is popular, so make sure to book a table in advance. Views of downtown Salem are part of the draw, as are couches, snacks, and, of course, cocktails. Those drinks, it should be known, are Instagram-ready.
209 Essex St., Salem, theroofsalem.com
BEST ST. PATRICK’S DAY VIBE
GALWAY GIRL IRISH PUB Beverly
WHY WE LOVE IT: Pubs don’t get much more traditional than this one, on Cabot, in Beverly. With Guinness on tap and plenty of Irish stews, pies, and mash, this is the spot for anyone looking for a bit of traditional Irish comfort (and a pint or two, of course).
135 Cabot St., galwaygirlpub.com
BEST WINE LIST (RESTAURANT)
PELLANA PRIME STEAKHOUSE Peabody
WHY WE LOVE IT: Nick Grimshaw, the sommelier and wine director for this Wine Spectator Award of Excellence–winning restaurant, oversees a wine list of over 500 bottles. Exceptional bottles include Harlan Estate; Grand Cru Burgundy from Pierre Girardin in Echezeaux; and the famed Super Tuscan, Sassicaia, all in different vintages.
9 Rear Sylvan St., pellanasteakhouse.com
COFFEE ON THE GO
BY THE SEA COFFEE Manchester-by-the-Sea
WHY WE LOVE IT: It’s actually a mobile espresso cart, but By the Sea Coffee, which calls Manchester-bythe-Sea its home, offers coffees, pastries, and even swag to North Shore denizens. Each week, the wheeling cart posts a schedule on Instagram, so that followers can track down where to find their favorite caffeinated beverages.
Keep Exploring the Best of the North Shore
Last call? Hardly. Our readers and editors crowned winners across all six BONS categories: everywhere to eat, drink, play, unwind, and live your best North Shore life. Dive into the rest of the 2026 winners:
The BONS Event · Thursday, August 13
The North Shore’s best summer night.
Signature bites, craft pours, and live music with the Best of the North Shore, all on the Danversport waterfront. It sells out every year.Get Tickets →
Danversport, Danvers