The votes are in, and daily life on the North Shore just got more delicious. From whole-animal butchers and farmers markets to florists, photographers, and the people who pamper your pup, here’s where our readers live well in 2026. And this year our editors broke free of the ballot and invented their own awards: scroll to the Editors’ Choice Awards for the local obsessions they can’t stop talking about.
Readers’ Choice Winners
Jump straight to a category:
Butcher Shop
Readers’ Choice
THE MODERN BUTCHER Danvers
This whole-animal butchery values its customers and the animals it works with, which is why it sources meats from local farmers and uses every part, from nose to tail. Sip wines and beers from small makers and get expert advice while you shop.
36 Maple St., themodernbutchershop.com
Candy Shop
Readers’ Choice
WINFREY’S FUDGE & CHOCOLATES Rowley
Take one bite of Winfrey’s chocolates, candies, and copper-kettle-cooked fudge and you’ll understand why it has hundreds of wholesale customers across New England. To get it straight from the source, head to the 1,500-square-foot flagship store in Rowley or one of the three other retail spots in Wenham, Middleton, or Stoneham.
40 Newburyport Tpke., winfreys.com
Caterer
Readers’ Choice
CATERING BY ERIN MCMAHON Lowell
Every great party needs great food. The folks at Catering by Erin McMahon not only provide flawless, beautifully executed menus, but also professionalism and polished service, all at a price that won’t break the bank.
Cheese Shop
Readers’ Choice
LIFE LOVE CHEESE Wakefield
Cheese really is life at Life Love Cheese, where artisanal cheeses, especially local ones, take center stage, along with beautifully crafted charcuterie boards, cheese and wine clubs, and a friendly, knowledgeable crew who loves cheese even more than we do.
184 Water St., lifelovecheese.com
Chocolate
Readers’ Choice
WINFREY’S FUDGE & CHOCOLATES Rowley
Go ahead, buy a box of Winfrey’s chocolates just for yourself. We won’t judge. That’s because they’ve got something for every craving, from decadent chocolate creams to jumbo peanut butter cups, caramel turtles, and lots more.
40 Newburyport Tpke., winfreys.com
Coffee Roaster
Readers’ Choice
CAPITO COFFEE Peabody
Delicious, locally roasted, fair-trade certified coffees are the bedrock of everything Capito Coffee does. That includes running its Peabody café, selling coffee online, catering, wholesale, and even operating the Capito Cruiser, which brings the buzz right to you with its truck or coffee cart.
58 Pulaski St., Mill 58, First Floor, Building B, capitocoffee.com
Cooking Class
Readers’ Choice
TASTE BUDS KITCHEN BEVERLY Beverly
Add flexing in the kitchen to your next dinner date at Taste Buds Kitchen Beverly’s hands-on cooking classes. First, choose your own culinary adventure, like making homemade pasta, sushi, ramen bowls, and tons of other options. Then BYOB, tie on an apron, and get cooking.
131 Rantoul St., Retail #3, tastebudskitchen.com/beverly
DIY Art Studio
Readers’ Choice
CREATE & ESCAPE DIY CREATIVE WORKSHOPS Peabody
If you’re obsessed with cute DIY projects, but can never seem to pull them off at home, grab your gang and head to Create & Escape DIY Creative Workshops. After a little how-to sesh, you’re free to play with paint, tools, wood, resin, stained glass, and other crafty supplies to create the perfect personalized project.
71 Main St., createandescapediy.com
Doggie Daycare
Readers’ Choice
BARN DOG DAYCAMP Essex
Nestled in the woods of Essex and housed in a beautiful, purpose-built barn, Barn Dog Daycamp also has a 4,500-square-foot fenced-in outdoor play space to keep your pup safe, happy, and cared for while you’re away.
182 Southern Ave., barndogdaycamp.com
Farmers’ Market
Readers’ Choice
ANDOVER FARMERS MARKET Andover
Local fruit, veggies, and food is expected at the farmers market, but the Andover Farmers Market raises the bar, with music, food assistance options, and even a kids’ club. It’s celebrating its 20-year anniversary this year.
34 Bartlet St., andoverfarmersmarket.com
Florist
Readers’ Choice
LEXI PALUMBO FLORAL DESIGNS Middleton
Elegant, artistic, and intentional are just a few ways to describe the gorgeous florals that Lexi Palumbo Floral Designs creates for clients. But we’ll throw another word out there, too: Special. That’s because the flowers are never just flowers. They capture a moment and tell a story.
Gourmet Market
Readers’ Choice
SHUBIE’S MARKETPLACE Marblehead
Specialty food is the specialty at Shubie’s Marketplace, where you can find everything from the familiar (top-shelf Vermont maple syrup) to your next obsession (olive brine cocktail mixers, Shubie’s own antipasto snack packs, ancho chili jam, and much more).
16 Atlantic Ave., shubies.com
Party Enhancements
Readers’ Choice
RAINFOREST REPTILE SHOWS Beverly
If you’ve ever thought, “what this party really needs is a Burmese python,” then Rainforest Reptile Shows is for you. They put the animal in party animal with their traveling menagerie of snakes, gators, tortoises, and other critters, accompanied by a team of passionate wildlife educators.
Pet Grooming
Readers’ Choice
DOGGBOSTON Billerica
Whether your furry BFF needs a quick refresh or you want them to experience the works, every service at doggboston includes a specialized shampoo that fits their needs, plus lots of love, caring, and attention to make sure they’re healthy, happy, and looking their best.
420 Boston Rd., doggboston.com
Photography, Landscape
Readers’ Choice
ARDIZZONI PHOTOGRAPHY Gloucester
Donna Ardizzoni’s photos capture not only the unique beauty of Cape Ann, but also the photographer’s love of the place. With her vision, the region’s shores, landscapes, and wildlife take on a fresh yet familiar perspective.
Photography, Portraits
Readers’ Choice
DALIA M OLSON PHOTOGRAPHY North Reading
Capturing life’s sweetest moments is Dalia M Olson Photography’s specialty, whether it’s cozy family shots in Christmas jammies; romantic, golden-hour engagement snaps; or a precious newborn’s first sleepy, swaddled days.
325 Main St., facebook.com/daliamolsonphotography
Prepared Foods
Readers’ Choice
TURNER’S GLOUCESTER SEAFOOD MARKET AND FISH FRY Gloucester
With fish coming off the docks just a few feet away, you know that the ready-to-eat lobster rolls, fish sandwiches, crab cakes, and chowders from Turner’s Gloucester Seafood Market and Fish Fry are the freshest, most delicious they can be.
4 Smith St., turners-seafood.com/gloucester-ma
Seafood Market
Readers’ Choice
TURNER’S GLOUCESTER SEAFOOD MARKET AND FISH FRY Gloucester
Located in Gloucester’s historic and iconic seaport, Turner’s Gloucester Seafood Market and Fish Fry offers an incredible selection of freshly caught seafood that heads straight from the docks to their display case.
4 Smith St., turners-seafood.com/gloucester-ma
Wine Shop
Readers’ Choice
ONE STOP MARKET & LIQUORS Beverly
One Stop Market & Liquors has a shop within a shop in the form of Gill’s Juice Box, which not only stocks a fantastic selection of natural wines from small-batch vintners but has an expert staff to guide, teach, and help you pick the perfect bottle.
311 Cabot St. and 174 Rantoul St., onestopmarketbeverly.com
Editors’ Choice Awards
You’ve seen the Readers’ picks. Now meet the Editors’ favorites. These awards spotlight the places and experiences our editorial team couldn’t stop talking about this year.
BEST BUZZ
ATOMIC CAFÉ Beverly
WHY WE LOVE IT: Atomic roasts ethically sourced, expert-graded beans with care and precision to fuel the best buzz around. Stop into its café in Beverly or visit the roastery in Peabody for tours and classes in latte art and barista basics.
268 Cabot St., atomicafe.com
BEST CLAMBAKE SUPPLIES
FISH Newburyport
WHY WE LOVE IT: There’s nothing quite like cooking seafood outside with friends on a summer night. Stop by FISH for everything you’ll need to throw an epic clambake, from wicked fresh lobster, steamers, and oysters; to clam chowder, lobster bisque, and salmon burgers; to lemon caper butter, seaweed salads, and flavorful rubs.
75 Water St., newburyportfish.com
BEST GRAB AND GO
THE NATURAL GROCER Newburyport
WHY WE LOVE IT: Say goodbye to sad, rushed car meals when you grab and go from The Natural Grocer. Try their from-scratch burritos, sandwiches, muffins, snack bars, and other goodies. Or level up and pack a picnic with salads, soups, and lots more prepared foods to choose from.
334 High St., thenaturalgrocer.net
BEST IN THE KNOW CATERER
VINWOOD CATERERS Ipswich
WHY WE LOVE IT: You know that friend who always seems to know the coolest places, foods, and trends before anyone else and manages to make everything look effortless? Now imagine that friend is a catering business, and you’ll have Vinwood Caterers, which not only creates amazing menus, but is tight with some of the region’s hottest venues and vendors, allowing them to pull off even the bougiest parties with style and grace.
3 Union St., vinwood.com
BEST INSTANT VIBE UPGRADE
PUFFY CLOUDS BOSTON Billerica
WHY WE LOVE IT: When a Puffy Clouds party cart enters the chat, it’s pretty much guaranteed that the vibes will be immaculate. Their Pinterest-perfect aesthetic is topped only by the tasty treats they serve, like cotton candy, popsicles, churros, waffle pops, hot chocolate, and more.
BEST MUSTARD SELECTION
VIN FROMAGE Wenham
WHY WE LOVE IT: If your taste in mustard goes beyond basic ballpark yellow, stop in at Vin Fromage, head upstairs and hang a left. You’ll find a whole shelf dedicated to the bright and spicy condiment, from whole-seed “caviar-style” mustards perfect for sandwiches and marinades to European varieties to smear on sausages and pretzels.
152 Main St., vinaufromage.com
BEST PLACE TO GET A SUNDAY ROAST
BUTCHER BOY North Andover
WHY WE LOVE IT: Nothing hits quite like a Sunday roast for the cozy family feels, and there’s no better place to shop for one than Butcher Boy in North Andover. They’ve not only got you covered in the meat department, but also for all the sips, sides, and sweets you’ll need to round out your meal.
1077 Osgood St., butcherboymarket.com
BEST PLACE TO YASSIFY YOUR PUP
THE CANINE COIFFURE Wakefield
WHY WE LOVE IT: Why settle for a simple wash and clip when The Canine Coiffure is giving the star treatment? Bring your pup for customized one-on-one services that include everything from shampoo and conditioning, to ear cleaning, to a luxurious blueberry facial and moisturizing serum.
88 Albion St., thecaninecoiffure.com
BEST SAMPLES
VIN FROMAGE Wenham
WHY WE LOVE IT: Any cheese shop worth its salt(y rind) knows that sampling is one of the best parts of the shopping experience. At Vin Fromage, you’ll get expert knowledge along with a tasty treat to help you craft the perfect cheese board.
152 Main St., vinaufromage.com
BEST SHOP FOR FRANCOPHILES
LES FLEURS Andover
WHY WE LOVE IT: Capture the magical feeling of wandering through the streets of Paris at Les Fleurs, which takes inspiration from the earthy romance of French blooms. Live la vie en rose while you shop its dreamy florals and vintage French market finds.
27 Barnard St., lesfleurs.com
BEST SPOT TO GRAB WINE FOR A DINNER PARTY
VIN FROMAGE Wenham
WHY WE LOVE IT: There are lots of ways to find a great bottle of wine at Vin Fromage. You could ask for help from the expert staff, who’ll help you navigate your way through everything from rosés to Rieslings to Barolos. Or you could just close your eyes and point, since everything, and we mean everything, is good.
152 Main St., vinaufromage.com
BEST WAY TO SEE LIFE
MICHAEL PRINCE Gloucester
WHY WE LOVE IT: Life looks like magic when viewed through Michael Prince’s camera lens. It becomes more playful, more vibrant, more majestic, from the golden setting sun across the desert to colorful umbrellas dotted across a white sandy beach.
BEST WAY TO SWEETEN UP YOUR SWEETHEART
HARBOR SWEETS Salem
WHY WE LOVE IT: When your sweetheart craves a sweet treat, hit up Harbor Sweets in Salem to show them the love. The chocolate-covered butter-crunch toffee Sweet Sloops are a classic choice and perfect for dessert on the beach or boardwalk after a romantic dinner. Shop in Salem, Beverly, or the new location at Boston’s Copley Place.
85 Leavitt St., harborsweets.com
CURATE A LOCAL-THEMED DINNER PARTY
THE NEWBURYPORT FARMERS’ MARKET Newburyport
WHY WE LOVE IT: We relish a theme, so head to The Newburyport Farmers’ Market to celebrate all things local at your next dinner party. Snag locally grown produce, meats, and eggs, plus homemade bread, pasta, mead, coffee, and desserts.
Tannery Marketplace, 50 Water St., thenewburyportfarmersmarket.org
MOST OBSESSED WITH
SWEET BOTANICAL BAKES Medford
WHY WE LOVE IT: These buttery, flower-adorned shortbread cookies are almost too pretty to eat. Handcrafted, Sweet Botanical Bakes offers inventive flavors like Lemon Lavender and Garden Party. Even sweeter, 5 percent of every purchase supports local community gardens.
POOCH LOVE
THE DOGGIE DEPOT Danvers
WHY WE LOVE IT: OK, we know that no one will adore your pooch the way you do. But Doggie Depot definitely comes in a close second. See its doggie devotion across every inch of the sprawling facility.
7 Hutchinson Dr., thedoggiedepot.com
SEE YOUR BEST SELF
MATT KALINOWSKI Ipswich
WHY WE LOVE HIM: Olympians, renowned chefs, and even Big Papi himself, David Ortiz, have had their portraits snapped by photographer Matt Kalinowski, who captures the humanity, quirks, and beauty of his subjects with attention and an unmistakable sense of fun.
49 Turkey Shore Rd., mattkalinowski.com
Keep Exploring the Best of the North Shore
Living well doesn’t stop at LIVE. Our readers crowned winners across all six BONS categories: everywhere to eat, drink, shop, play, and unwind on the North Shore. Dive into the rest of the 2026 winners:
The BONS Event · Thursday, August 13
The North Shore’s best summer night.
Signature bites, craft pours, and live music with the Best of the North Shore, all on the Danversport waterfront. It sells out every year.Get Tickets →
Danversport, Danvers