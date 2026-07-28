← BONS 2026: All Categories

The votes are in, and daily life on the North Shore just got more delicious. From whole-animal butchers and farmers markets to florists, photographers, and the people who pamper your pup, here’s where our readers live well in 2026. And this year our editors broke free of the ballot and invented their own awards: scroll to the Editors’ Choice Awards for the local obsessions they can’t stop talking about.

Readers’ Choice Winners

Jump straight to a category:

Butcher Shop Readers’ Choice THE MODERN BUTCHER Danvers This whole-animal butchery values its customers and the animals it works with, which is why it sources meats from local farmers and uses every part, from nose to tail. Sip wines and beers from small makers and get expert advice while you shop. 36 Maple St., themodernbutchershop.com THE MODERN BUTCHER · Photograph by Elise Sinagra

Candy Shop Readers’ Choice WINFREY’S FUDGE & CHOCOLATES Rowley Take one bite of Winfrey’s chocolates, candies, and copper-kettle-cooked fudge and you’ll understand why it has hundreds of wholesale customers across New England. To get it straight from the source, head to the 1,500-square-foot flagship store in Rowley or one of the three other retail spots in Wenham, Middleton, or Stoneham. 40 Newburyport Tpke., winfreys.com

Caterer Readers’ Choice CATERING BY ERIN MCMAHON Lowell Every great party needs great food. The folks at Catering by Erin McMahon not only provide flawless, beautifully executed menus, but also professionalism and polished service, all at a price that won’t break the bank. cateringbyerinmcmahon.com

Cheese Shop Readers’ Choice LIFE LOVE CHEESE Wakefield Cheese really is life at Life Love Cheese, where artisanal cheeses, especially local ones, take center stage, along with beautifully crafted charcuterie boards, cheese and wine clubs, and a friendly, knowledgeable crew who loves cheese even more than we do. 184 Water St., lifelovecheese.com

Chocolate Readers’ Choice WINFREY’S FUDGE & CHOCOLATES Rowley Go ahead, buy a box of Winfrey’s chocolates just for yourself. We won’t judge. That’s because they’ve got something for every craving, from decadent chocolate creams to jumbo peanut butter cups, caramel turtles, and lots more. 40 Newburyport Tpke., winfreys.com

Coffee Roaster Readers’ Choice CAPITO COFFEE Peabody Delicious, locally roasted, fair-trade certified coffees are the bedrock of everything Capito Coffee does. That includes running its Peabody café, selling coffee online, catering, wholesale, and even operating the Capito Cruiser, which brings the buzz right to you with its truck or coffee cart. 58 Pulaski St., Mill 58, First Floor, Building B, capitocoffee.com

Cooking Class Readers’ Choice TASTE BUDS KITCHEN BEVERLY Beverly Add flexing in the kitchen to your next dinner date at Taste Buds Kitchen Beverly’s hands-on cooking classes. First, choose your own culinary adventure, like making homemade pasta, sushi, ramen bowls, and tons of other options. Then BYOB, tie on an apron, and get cooking. 131 Rantoul St., Retail #3, tastebudskitchen.com/beverly

DIY Art Studio Readers’ Choice CREATE & ESCAPE DIY CREATIVE WORKSHOPS Peabody If you’re obsessed with cute DIY projects, but can never seem to pull them off at home, grab your gang and head to Create & Escape DIY Creative Workshops. After a little how-to sesh, you’re free to play with paint, tools, wood, resin, stained glass, and other crafty supplies to create the perfect personalized project. 71 Main St., createandescapediy.com

Doggie Daycare Readers’ Choice BARN DOG DAYCAMP Essex Nestled in the woods of Essex and housed in a beautiful, purpose-built barn, Barn Dog Daycamp also has a 4,500-square-foot fenced-in outdoor play space to keep your pup safe, happy, and cared for while you’re away. 182 Southern Ave., barndogdaycamp.com

Farmers’ Market Readers’ Choice ANDOVER FARMERS MARKET Andover Local fruit, veggies, and food is expected at the farmers market, but the Andover Farmers Market raises the bar, with music, food assistance options, and even a kids’ club. It’s celebrating its 20-year anniversary this year. 34 Bartlet St., andoverfarmersmarket.com

Florist Readers’ Choice LEXI PALUMBO FLORAL DESIGNS Middleton Elegant, artistic, and intentional are just a few ways to describe the gorgeous florals that Lexi Palumbo Floral Designs creates for clients. But we’ll throw another word out there, too: Special. That’s because the flowers are never just flowers. They capture a moment and tell a story. lexipalumbo.com

Gourmet Market Readers’ Choice SHUBIE’S MARKETPLACE Marblehead Specialty food is the specialty at Shubie’s Marketplace, where you can find everything from the familiar (top-shelf Vermont maple syrup) to your next obsession (olive brine cocktail mixers, Shubie’s own antipasto snack packs, ancho chili jam, and much more). 16 Atlantic Ave., shubies.com

Party Enhancements Readers’ Choice RAINFOREST REPTILE SHOWS Beverly If you’ve ever thought, “what this party really needs is a Burmese python,” then Rainforest Reptile Shows is for you. They put the animal in party animal with their traveling menagerie of snakes, gators, tortoises, and other critters, accompanied by a team of passionate wildlife educators. rainforestreptileshows.com

Pet Grooming Readers’ Choice DOGGBOSTON Billerica Whether your furry BFF needs a quick refresh or you want them to experience the works, every service at doggboston includes a specialized shampoo that fits their needs, plus lots of love, caring, and attention to make sure they’re healthy, happy, and looking their best. 420 Boston Rd., doggboston.com

Photography, Landscape Readers’ Choice ARDIZZONI PHOTOGRAPHY Gloucester Donna Ardizzoni’s photos capture not only the unique beauty of Cape Ann, but also the photographer’s love of the place. With her vision, the region’s shores, landscapes, and wildlife take on a fresh yet familiar perspective. ardizzoniphotography.com

Photography, Portraits Readers’ Choice DALIA M OLSON PHOTOGRAPHY North Reading Capturing life’s sweetest moments is Dalia M Olson Photography’s specialty, whether it’s cozy family shots in Christmas jammies; romantic, golden-hour engagement snaps; or a precious newborn’s first sleepy, swaddled days. 325 Main St., facebook.com/daliamolsonphotography

Prepared Foods Readers’ Choice TURNER’S GLOUCESTER SEAFOOD MARKET AND FISH FRY Gloucester With fish coming off the docks just a few feet away, you know that the ready-to-eat lobster rolls, fish sandwiches, crab cakes, and chowders from Turner’s Gloucester Seafood Market and Fish Fry are the freshest, most delicious they can be. 4 Smith St., turners-seafood.com/gloucester-ma

Seafood Market Readers’ Choice TURNER’S GLOUCESTER SEAFOOD MARKET AND FISH FRY Gloucester Located in Gloucester’s historic and iconic seaport, Turner’s Gloucester Seafood Market and Fish Fry offers an incredible selection of freshly caught seafood that heads straight from the docks to their display case. 4 Smith St., turners-seafood.com/gloucester-ma

Wine Shop Readers’ Choice ONE STOP MARKET & LIQUORS Beverly One Stop Market & Liquors has a shop within a shop in the form of Gill’s Juice Box, which not only stocks a fantastic selection of natural wines from small-batch vintners but has an expert staff to guide, teach, and help you pick the perfect bottle. 311 Cabot St. and 174 Rantoul St., onestopmarketbeverly.com

Editors’ Choice Awards

You’ve seen the Readers’ picks. Now meet the Editors’ favorites. These awards spotlight the places and experiences our editorial team couldn’t stop talking about this year.

BEST BUZZ ATOMIC CAFÉ Beverly WHY WE LOVE IT: Atomic roasts ethically sourced, expert-graded beans with care and precision to fuel the best buzz around. Stop into its café in Beverly or visit the roastery in Peabody for tours and classes in latte art and barista basics. 268 Cabot St., atomicafe.com

BEST CLAMBAKE SUPPLIES FISH Newburyport WHY WE LOVE IT: There’s nothing quite like cooking seafood outside with friends on a summer night. Stop by FISH for everything you’ll need to throw an epic clambake, from wicked fresh lobster, steamers, and oysters; to clam chowder, lobster bisque, and salmon burgers; to lemon caper butter, seaweed salads, and flavorful rubs. 75 Water St., newburyportfish.com

BEST GRAB AND GO THE NATURAL GROCER Newburyport WHY WE LOVE IT: Say goodbye to sad, rushed car meals when you grab and go from The Natural Grocer. Try their from-scratch burritos, sandwiches, muffins, snack bars, and other goodies. Or level up and pack a picnic with salads, soups, and lots more prepared foods to choose from. 334 High St., thenaturalgrocer.net

BEST IN THE KNOW CATERER VINWOOD CATERERS Ipswich WHY WE LOVE IT: You know that friend who always seems to know the coolest places, foods, and trends before anyone else and manages to make everything look effortless? Now imagine that friend is a catering business, and you’ll have Vinwood Caterers, which not only creates amazing menus, but is tight with some of the region’s hottest venues and vendors, allowing them to pull off even the bougiest parties with style and grace. 3 Union St., vinwood.com

BEST INSTANT VIBE UPGRADE PUFFY CLOUDS BOSTON Billerica WHY WE LOVE IT: When a Puffy Clouds party cart enters the chat, it’s pretty much guaranteed that the vibes will be immaculate. Their Pinterest-perfect aesthetic is topped only by the tasty treats they serve, like cotton candy, popsicles, churros, waffle pops, hot chocolate, and more. puffy-clouds.com Photograph courtesy of Puffy Clouds Boston

BEST MUSTARD SELECTION VIN FROMAGE Wenham WHY WE LOVE IT: If your taste in mustard goes beyond basic ballpark yellow, stop in at Vin Fromage, head upstairs and hang a left. You’ll find a whole shelf dedicated to the bright and spicy condiment, from whole-seed “caviar-style” mustards perfect for sandwiches and marinades to European varieties to smear on sausages and pretzels. 152 Main St., vinaufromage.com

BEST PLACE TO GET A SUNDAY ROAST BUTCHER BOY North Andover WHY WE LOVE IT: Nothing hits quite like a Sunday roast for the cozy family feels, and there’s no better place to shop for one than Butcher Boy in North Andover. They’ve not only got you covered in the meat department, but also for all the sips, sides, and sweets you’ll need to round out your meal. 1077 Osgood St., butcherboymarket.com

BEST PLACE TO YASSIFY YOUR PUP THE CANINE COIFFURE Wakefield WHY WE LOVE IT: Why settle for a simple wash and clip when The Canine Coiffure is giving the star treatment? Bring your pup for customized one-on-one services that include everything from shampoo and conditioning, to ear cleaning, to a luxurious blueberry facial and moisturizing serum. 88 Albion St., thecaninecoiffure.com

BEST SAMPLES VIN FROMAGE Wenham WHY WE LOVE IT: Any cheese shop worth its salt(y rind) knows that sampling is one of the best parts of the shopping experience. At Vin Fromage, you’ll get expert knowledge along with a tasty treat to help you craft the perfect cheese board. 152 Main St., vinaufromage.com VIN FROMAGE · Photograph by Elise Sinagra

BEST SHOP FOR FRANCOPHILES LES FLEURS Andover WHY WE LOVE IT: Capture the magical feeling of wandering through the streets of Paris at Les Fleurs, which takes inspiration from the earthy romance of French blooms. Live la vie en rose while you shop its dreamy florals and vintage French market finds. 27 Barnard St., lesfleurs.com LES FLEURS · Photograph by Elise Sinagra

BEST SPOT TO GRAB WINE FOR A DINNER PARTY VIN FROMAGE Wenham WHY WE LOVE IT: There are lots of ways to find a great bottle of wine at Vin Fromage. You could ask for help from the expert staff, who’ll help you navigate your way through everything from rosés to Rieslings to Barolos. Or you could just close your eyes and point, since everything, and we mean everything, is good. 152 Main St., vinaufromage.com VIN FROMAGE · Photograph by Elise Sinagra

BEST WAY TO SEE LIFE MICHAEL PRINCE Gloucester WHY WE LOVE IT: Life looks like magic when viewed through Michael Prince’s camera lens. It becomes more playful, more vibrant, more majestic, from the golden setting sun across the desert to colorful umbrellas dotted across a white sandy beach. michaelprince.com

BEST WAY TO SWEETEN UP YOUR SWEETHEART HARBOR SWEETS Salem WHY WE LOVE IT: When your sweetheart craves a sweet treat, hit up Harbor Sweets in Salem to show them the love. The chocolate-covered butter-crunch toffee Sweet Sloops are a classic choice and perfect for dessert on the beach or boardwalk after a romantic dinner. Shop in Salem, Beverly, or the new location at Boston’s Copley Place. 85 Leavitt St., harborsweets.com HARBOR SWEETS · Photograph by Joel Laino

CURATE A LOCAL-THEMED DINNER PARTY THE NEWBURYPORT FARMERS’ MARKET Newburyport WHY WE LOVE IT: We relish a theme, so head to The Newburyport Farmers’ Market to celebrate all things local at your next dinner party. Snag locally grown produce, meats, and eggs, plus homemade bread, pasta, mead, coffee, and desserts. Tannery Marketplace, 50 Water St., thenewburyportfarmersmarket.org

MOST OBSESSED WITH SWEET BOTANICAL BAKES Medford WHY WE LOVE IT: These buttery, flower-adorned shortbread cookies are almost too pretty to eat. Handcrafted, Sweet Botanical Bakes offers inventive flavors like Lemon Lavender and Garden Party. Even sweeter, 5 percent of every purchase supports local community gardens. sweetbotanicalbakes.com

POOCH LOVE THE DOGGIE DEPOT Danvers WHY WE LOVE IT: OK, we know that no one will adore your pooch the way you do. But Doggie Depot definitely comes in a close second. See its doggie devotion across every inch of the sprawling facility. 7 Hutchinson Dr., thedoggiedepot.com

SEE YOUR BEST SELF MATT KALINOWSKI Ipswich WHY WE LOVE HIM: Olympians, renowned chefs, and even Big Papi himself, David Ortiz, have had their portraits snapped by photographer Matt Kalinowski, who captures the humanity, quirks, and beauty of his subjects with attention and an unmistakable sense of fun. 49 Turkey Shore Rd., mattkalinowski.com

Keep Exploring the Best of the North Shore

Living well doesn’t stop at LIVE. Our readers crowned winners across all six BONS categories: everywhere to eat, drink, shop, play, and unwind on the North Shore. Dive into the rest of the 2026 winners: