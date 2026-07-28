Subscribe Now

The Magazine

Northshore October 2025
← BONS 2026: All Categories The votes are in, and the North Shore has never looked (or felt) better. From flawless blowouts and brows to the barre classes, boot camps, and spa days that keep the region running, here’s where our readers renew in 2026. And this year our editors broke free of the ballot and invented their own awards: scroll to the Editors’ Choice Awards for the treatments and studios they can’t stop talking about. Readers’ Choice Winners Jump straight to a category: BARBER SHOP BARRE CLASS BLOWOUT BOOT CAMP BROW SHAPING CROSSFIT PROGRAM DAY SPA FACIAL SPECIALTY FITNESS HAIR COLORING MEN’S HAIR SALON
Already a subscriber (including print subscriptions)? LOG IN HERE

Keep Reading — It's Free to Join

You've reached your limit of free articles this month. Create a free account to continue reading Northshore Magazine content and get our weekly email newsletter.

Want full access and a print subscription? Subscribe now.