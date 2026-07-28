← BONS 2026: All Categories
The votes are in, and the North Shore has never looked (or felt) better. From flawless blowouts and brows to the barre classes, boot camps, and spa days that keep the region running, here’s where our readers renew in 2026. And this year our editors broke free of the ballot and invented their own awards: scroll to the Editors’ Choice Awards for the treatments and studios they can’t stop talking about.
Readers’ Choice Winners
Jump straight to a category:
BARBER SHOP
BARRE CLASS
BLOWOUT
BOOT CAMP
BROW SHAPING
CROSSFIT PROGRAM
DAY SPA
FACIAL
SPECIALTY FITNESS
HAIR COLORING
MEN’S HAIR SALON
BONS EVENT 2026The North Shore Event of the Summer · August 13 · DanversportGet Tickets