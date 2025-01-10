BONS Wedding Awards 2025

From the perfect gown to the engagement ring to the breathtaking venue to the delicious wedding cake and more, we announce the 2025 Best of the North Shore Wedding Awards and honor the local, independently owned businesses who create perfection for their clients on their big day. See who won Editors’ and Readers’ choice on all things nuptials this year! Winners, click here for access to promotional assets.

Click or tap to view the award category:

Attire

Accessories

Editors’ choice

DeScenza Diamonds

Whether your aesthetic is understated elegance or you prefer a little more dazzle, DeScenza offers a range of jewelry choices to help any bride complete her look. A family-run business, the store has never wavered on its commitment to service and to finding the most beautiful, high-quality, and ethically sourced pieces available. 161 Andover St., Peabody, 978-977-0090, descenza.com

Accessories

Readers’ choice

Bella Sera Bridal, Danvers

bellaserabride.com

Alterations

Editors’ choice

Pins and Needles, Danvers

With more than 25 years of experience as a seamstress for women’s fashion stores, Christina Alpuche can—and has—done it all. Her skills at everything from shortening a hem to refitting an entire bodice, are matched by her commitment to service and customer satisfaction. 5 Elm St., Danvers, 978-774-6321, pinsandneedlesdanvers.com

Alterations

Readers’ choice

Seamless by Laura DiBlasi, North Andover

Formalwear Rental

Editors’ choice

Giblees, Danvers

Giblees’ commitment to high-quality fashion makes it the ideal place to rent formalwear that will make you look your best for the big day. With a wide variety of styles, sizes, and colors and a deeply knowledgeable staff, you are sure to find the perfect suit or tux for your wedding style. 85 Andover St., Danvers, 978-774-4080, giblees.com

Formalwear Rental

Readers’ choice

Giblees, Danvers

Gown

Editors’ choice

Pure Bliss Bridals, Newburyport

Of course, Pure Bliss stocks an array of dresses in styles from princess to boho. What really sets the boutique apart, however, is its commitment to creating a memorable experience, with appointment-shopping and options for private suites, snacks and champagne, and gown reveals. 85 Merrimac St., Newburyport, 978-462-0700, pureblissbridals.com

Gown

Readers’ choice

Bella Sera Bridal, Danvers

bellaserabride.com

Jewelry

Editors’ choice

Royal Jewelers

The customer experience is at the heart of Royal Jewelers’ success: The family-run business gives brides and grooms peace of mind with warm, knowledgeable service. And, of course, the carefully assembled collections of necklaces, earrings, rings, and more offer a range of gorgeous, unique choices. 58 Main St., Andover, 978-475-3330, royaljewelers.com

Jewelry

Readers’ choice

DeScenza Diamonds

descenza.com

Rings

Editors’ choice

Tesoro Boston

Say “I do” with a ring unlike any other. Tesoro’s custom design process combines modern technology and knowledgeable craftsmanship to bring your vision to life. CAD design, remote diamond selection consultations, 3D animations, and even a virtual reality try-on experience make designing your own bands accessible and engaging. 149H South Main St., Middleton, 978-539-8720, tesoroboston.com

Rings

Readers’ choice TIE

Elyse Jewelers

elysejewelers.com

Long’s Jewelers

longsjewelers.com

Tuxedo

Editors’ choice

Giblees

Owned by a third-generation menswear retailer, Giblees is deeply dedicated to providing just the kind of high-quality apparel you want in a wedding-day tuxedo. Expert staffers help you find the style, material, and fit that are right for you, and the in-house alterations team will make sure your look is impeccable come the big day. 85 Andover St., Danvers, 978-774-4080, giblees.com

Tuxedo

Readers’ choice

Giblees

giblees.com

Women’s Formal

Editors’ choice

Bella Sera Bridal, Danvers

Mothers, grandmothers, and happy guests all want to look their best at a wedding, and Bella Sera helps achieve this goal with a range of styles to suit any taste. The staff works personally with each client to find the colors, fabrics, and fit that will elevate their look from fine to fabulous. 85 Andover St., Danvers, 978-774-4077, bellaserabride.com

Women’s Formal

Readers’ choice

Pure Bliss Bridals, Newburyport

pureblissbridals.com

BEAUTY

Day Spa

Editors’ choice

INTERLOCKS Salon + MedSpa, Newburyport

Spend a relaxing day that will help you feel and look your best by booking some time at Newburyport’s acclaimed INTERLOCKS. Keep it simple with a brow tint and a facial, or invest in microneedling and dermal fillers—whatever your beauty vision, the staff at INTERLOCKS will help it become reality. 58 Merrimac St., Newburyport, 978-465-3010, interlockssalon.com

Day Spa

Readers’ choice

Spalenza Spa, Danvers

spalenzaspa.com

Hair

Editors’ choice

Salon Invi, Andover

Salon Invi focuses solely on hair, which means your color, cut, and style will receive the utmost attention. Highly trained, passionate stylists will work with you to create the perfect look, from treatments and color in the weeks leading up to your event to sculpting the perfect updo on the big day. 28 Chestnut St., Andover, 978-378-3333, saloninvi.com

Hair

Readers’ choice

Prêtte Blowdry & Esthetics, Beverly

mysite.vagaro.com/beprette

Makeup

Editors’ choice

To Make Beautiful

Working with To Make Beautiful gives you your own personal glam team to make your bridal beauty dreams come true. Experienced artists know how to translate a bride’s vision into stunning looks, from fresh-faced to bold and dramatic. Clients praise the professionalism, communication, and the sense of calm the artists bring to the process. 471 Main Street, Unit 102, Stoneham, 781-454-8415, tomakebeautiful.com

Makeup

Readers’ choice

Brittney Eileen Beauty, Tewksbury

brittneyeileen.com

MedSpa

Editors’ choice

RN Esthetics, Lynnfield

With a highly trained team including nurse practitioners, registered nurses, and master estheticians, RN Esthetics offers the highest levels of professionalism and knowledge. Its extensive menu of services allows you to customize the perfect treatment plan for your goals, and the warm, experienced staff will leave you comfortable and confident. 40 Salem St., Building 3, Lynnfield, 781-509-0933, rnesthetics.com

MedSpa

Readers’ choice

LaserCare Cosmetic Centers, Reading

lasercarecenters.com

Personal Training (fitness)

Editors’ choice

Fuel, Newburyport

The trainers and instructors at Fuel are as serious about fitness as they are about creating an encouraging, welcoming atmosphere that helps clients of all levels meet their goals. Each client is personally matched with a trainer best, and sessions can take place in-studio, online, or outdoors. 22 Graf Rd., Newburyport, 978-270-0020, fueltrainingstudio.com

Personal Training (fitness)

Readers’ choice

Fortify Training, North Andover

lasercarecenters.com

Spa Service

Editors’ choice

BodiScience Wellness & Spa

Driven by the philosophy that inner wellness and beautiful skin are intimately connected, BodiScience offers a range of facials and other treatments that use natural materials, Ayurvedic practices, and energy-balancing therapies to help clients achieve both radiant skin and an overall sense of well-being. 100 Cummings Center, Suite 101D, Beverly, 978-927-9909, bodiscience.com

Spa Service

Readers’ choice

Spa Nijoli & Salon, Methuen

lasercarecenters.com

DETAILS

Bridesmaids Gifts

Editors’ choice

Pretty Poppy, Newburyport

Express your affection and appreciation for your bridesmaids with a gift from Pretty Poppy’s selection of jewelry, bags, accessories, and home décor. Choose an engraved Mariposa frame, a symbolic pendant by Lola, a soft pashmina, or one of the other thoughtfully curated items from this charming shop. 43 Pleasant St., Newburyport, 978-462-1385, prettypoppystore.com

Bridesmaids Gifts

Readers’ choice

JD Jewelers, Danvers

jdjewelersdanvers.square.site

Entertainment

Editors’ choice

Lisa Love Experience, Peabody

Like many wedding bands, the Lisa Love Experience offers talented musicians and customizable music experiences. What really sets this group apart, however, is its infectious energy and palpable passion for using music to create fun, memorable events, which remain undiminished even after performing more than 1,000 times. Peabody, 617-216-9326, lisalovexp.com

Entertainment

Readers’ choice

Nulmage Entertainment, North Reading

nuimagedj.com

Favors (edible)

Editors’ choice

Harbor Sweets, Salem

Harbor Sweets’ selection of chocolates will give your guests an iconic taste of the region. Choose from a range of ready-made options including the company’s classic Sweet Sloops, chocolates from the gourmet Salt & Ayre line, and other treats, or contact the confectioner for personalized options to make your big day a little sweeter. 85 Leavitt St., Salem, 978-745-7648, harborsweets.com

Favors (edible)

Readers’ choice

Treat Baking Company, Wenham

treatcakesandconfections.com

Favors (gifts)

Editors’ choice

Marblehead Candle Company, Marblehead

Hand-poured candles made in and inspired by Marblehead let your guests take a little bit of the North Shore home with them. Mini-versions of the company’s signature candles are available in 12 scents—from light and beachy to warm and spicy—in tins customized with your wedding details, for warm memories that last into the months ahead. marbleheadcandlecompany.com

Favors (gifts)

Readers’ choice

Plum Island Soap Company, Plum Island

plumislandsoap.com

Floral Designs

Editors’ choice

Amy McLaughlin Flowers

Floral designer Amy McLaughlin describes herself as “utterly obsessed” with flowers, and her passion yields spectacular results for your wedding florals. She works with a small network of carefully chosen suppliers to find the best flowers and supplies, locally whenever possible, and then transforms these raw materials into stunning, dense arrangements in her own signature style. 7 Moseley Ave., Newburyport, 978-358-8036, amymclaughlinflowers.com

Floral Designs

Readers’ choice

Evans Flowers, Peabody

evansflowers.com

Groomsmen Gifts

Editors’ choice

Long’s Jewelers, Burlington and Peabody

Long’s has been dedicated to providing high quality products, impeccable service, and unbeatable value for more than 140 years. So whether you’re looking for an elegant watch, a classic money clip, or stylish cufflinks, you can rest assured that Long’s will have the selection you need in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. 60A South Ave., Burlington, 781-272-5400; 35 Cross St., Peabody, 978-531-6900; longsjewelers.com

Groomsmen Gifts

Readers’ choice

BANTER Barber & Clothier, Newburyport

banterbarber.com

Invitations

Editors’ choice

Callidora Letterpress + Design, Topsfield

Callidora’s gorgeous bespoke letterpress pieces are more than mere invitations: They are truly works of art. Luxurious paper created by local artisans is hand-printed with your custom design using an antique letterpress, and then embellished with details like hand-dyed ribbon and personalized wax seals for striking stationery that will become a treasured keepsake. Topsfield, 207-730-1592, callidoradesign.com

Invitations

Readers’ choice

Callidora Letterpress + Design, Topsfield

callidoradesign.com

Limo Service

Editors’ choice

Michael’s Limousine Co., Peabody

With a tried-and-true commitment to impeccable professionalism, communication, and reliability, Michael’s Limousine knows that wedding transportation is about more than the vehicle (though its fleet of luxurious sedan and SUV limos delivers on that front as well). 161 Lynn St., Peabody, 978-532-8488, michaelslimousine.com

Limo Service

Readers’ choice

Michael’s Limousine Co., Peabody

Officiant

Editors’ choice

Marry Me Karla, Topsfield

Ordained minister Karla Firestone works with couples of all religious and cultural backgrounds to create warm and welcoming ceremonies that are personal and touching. And, as a former elementary school teacher, Firestone has plenty of experience rolling with the unexpected, so you can be sure your ceremony will run smoothly. Topsfield, 781-710-0272, marrymekarla.com

Officiant

Readers’ choice

Marry Me Karla, Topsfield

marrymekarla.com

Photographer

Editors’ choice

Freebird Photography, Newburyport

As the name suggests, Freebird Photography embraces a light and airy look that will infuse your wedding day shots with the magic of the moment. Photographer Katelyn Corso is flexible and calm in the face of chaos and brings an authentic joy to the process of capturing weddings. 44 Merrimac St., Newburyport, 603-505-0953, wearefreebird.com

Photographer

Readers’ choice

Carl Heyerdahl Photography, Beverly

carlheyerdahlphotography.com

Special Transport

Editors’ choice

Salem Trolley, Salem

Create a truly memorable experience and embrace the historical character of a New England wedding with replica turn-of-the-century trolleys to transport your wedding party or guests. You can even decorate the trolley ahead of time to continue your wedding aesthetic, even on the road. 8 Central St., Salem, 978-744-5469, salemtrolley.com

Special Transport

Readers’ choice

Salem Trolley, Salem

Videographer

Editors’ choice

617 Weddings, Woburn

Across its entire suite of services, 617 Weddings focuses on the personalized details that make your wedding special to you. When it comes to videography, this means capturing both the big events and the little moments—and editing them into a cinematic final product that you’ll want to watch over and over again. 400 W. Cummings Park, Woburn, 617-207-0003, 617weddings.com

Videographer

Readers’ choice

Seamless Photography, Lowell

seamlessphotography.com

MENU

Bar Service

Editors’ choice

Willowdale Estate, Topsfield

As a (gorgeous) full-service venue, Willowdale includes bar service in its event packages, including professional bartenders and a range of beer, wine, champagne, and liquor. Service starts right when the ceremony ends to kick off the party with celebratory champagne or a signature cocktail. 24 Asbury St., Topsfield, 978-887-8211, willowdaleestate.com

Bar Service

Readers’ choice

Vinwood Caterers, Ipswich

vinwood.com

Bridal Shower Brunch

Editors’ choice

Beauport Hotel, Gloucester

There’s essentially nothing not to like about a brunch shower at the Beauport. Beautiful venue? Check. Gorgeous ocean views? Check again. Meticulous service, delicious cuisine, and creative cocktails? Check, check, check. A shower at the Beauport sets an elegant stage for the festivities to come. 55 Commercial St., Gloucester, 978-282-0008, beauporthotel.com

Bridal Shower Brunch

Readers’ choice

Kitchen to Aisle Catering and Events, Amesbury

kitchentoaislecatering.com

Cake

Editors’ choice

Mayflour, Essex

All of Mayflour’s baked goods celebrate the flavors of the natural and sustainable ingredients that go into them. Nuanced and unique options include lavender honey, raspberry rose, and salted caramel espresso cakes. Wedding cakes are custom-designed in collaboration with the couple and feature elegant floral decorations from local growers. 162 Main St., Essex, mayflour.co

Cake

Readers’ choice

Treat Baking Company, Wenham

treatcakesandconfections.com

Caterer

Editors’ choice

Vinwood Caterers, Ipswich

For wedding food that is anything but an afterthought, Vinwood creates custom menus tailored to your tastes to make sure the cuisine is as special as the rest of the celebration. Using fresh, seasonal ingredients wherever possible and staffed by polished and professional servers, Vinwood knows how to make your food a highlight of the day. 3 Union St., Ipswich, 978-356-3273, vinwood.com

Caterer

Readers’ choice

Vinwood Caterers, Ipswich

Dessert Table

Editors’ choice

Topsfield Bakeshop, Topsfield

Elevate your dessert offerings beyond cake with a sweet selection from Topsfield Bakeshop. The bakery will work with you to create a display of its acclaimed cupcakes, whoopie pies, and other treats with flavors (chocolate salted caramel? lemon raspberry?) and decorations customized to each couple’s preferences. 426B Boston St., Topsfield, 978-887-0795, topsfieldbakeshop.com

Dessert Table

Readers’ choice

Kitchen to Aisle Catering and Events, Amesbury

kitchentoaislecatering.com

Rehearsal Dinner

Editors’ choice

Mooo…, Burlington

The upscale steakhouse style at Mooo will kick off the wedding festivities with flawless sophistication and an impeccable menu of high-quality steaks and seafood and thoughtful sides. Three private dining rooms can accommodate groups from 12 to 60, and the in-house events team will ensure your dinner goes seamlessly. 86 Cambridge St., Burlington, 781-270-0100, moooburlington.com

Rehearsal Dinner

Readers’ choice

Grove at Briar Barn Inn, Rowley

groverowley.com

SETTING

Ceremony

Editors’ choice

Misselwood Estate, Beverly

For a view as romantic and beautiful as your vows, Misselwood is an unbeatable destination. Say “I do” surrounded by lush landscaping perched atop a rocky cliff, while waves roll in below and sunlight glimmers off the ocean backdrop. And the professional and experienced staff make the service as special as the scenery. 407 Hale St., Beverly, 978-232-2128, misselwood.com

Ceremony

Readers’ choice

Hammond Castle Museum, Gloucester

hammondcastle.org

Indoor Venue (Restaurant)

Editors’ choice

Ledger Restaurant, Salem

The setting, a private room within a restaurant in a renovated historic bank, is a perfectly stylish blend of classic and contemporary. And there’s the food: Ledger’s modern takes on traditional New England cooking, customized to suit your tastes and event, will elevate any celebration. 125 Washington St., Salem, 978-594-1908, ledgersalem.com

Indoor Venue (Restaurant)

Readers’ choice

Grove at Briar Barn Inn, Rowley

groverowley.com

Party Rentals

Editors’ choice TIE

The Event Co., Gloucester

The Event Co. hits the sweet spot: The company is small enough to provide personalized attention to every client, and big enough to provide an extensive selection of tents, chairs, dance floors, and other furnishings. Not sure what you need? In-house event services specialists will help you design just the right setting. Gloucester, 978-283-4884, rentent.com

The China Grove, West Newbury

When you long for the elegant look of vintage table settings but you don’t have the time or budget to search them out, The China Grove is your answer. From luxe gold-and-white plates to colorful retro glassware, the service offers everything you need to set an elegant and distinctive table. 282 Main St., West Newbury, 978-457-6929, thechinagrove.com

Party Rentals

Readers’ choice

Peak Event Services, Stoughton

peakeventservices.com

Venue (Beach)

Editors’ choice

Steep Hill Beach, Ipswich

At the base of the estate at Castle Hill, Steep Hill Beach offers a place of unsurpassed natural beauty for your big day. Say “I do” on the sand, and then move up to a tent on the beachside lawn for the reception, with a menu of local and seasonal cuisine provided by Fireside Catering. 290 Argilla Rd., Ipswich, 781-221-3003, craneestateevents.com

Venue (Beach)

Readers’ choice

Beauport Hotel, Gloucester

beauporthotel.com

Venue (Farm)

Editors’ choice

Appleton Farms, Ipswich

One of the oldest farms in the country, Appleton Farms combines rich history, stunning scenery, and rustic elegance into an incomparable venue. A reception in the Carriage Barn and a menu featuring Appleton’s signature sourdough bread will create an experience that will resonate for years to come. 219 County Rd., Ipswich, 978-356-5728, thetrustees.org/place/appleton-farms

Venue (Farm)

Readers’ choice

Smith Barn, Peabody

peabodyhistorical.org

Venue (Indoor, over 150)

Editors’ choice

Beauport Hotel, Gloucester

Gloucester’s waterfront Beauport Hotel does the classic ballroom wedding with unmatched elegance. Impeccable service, meticulous event managers, and gorgeous views make the hotel an easy choice; boutique hotel accommodations and extensive amenities onsite make it a practical one as well. 55 Commercial St. Gloucester, 978-282-0008, beauporthotel.com

Venue (Indoor, over 150)

Readers’ choice

Danversport, Danvers

danversport.com

Venue (Indoor, under 150)

Editors’ choice

Willowdale Estate, Topsfield

An historic fieldstone mansion nestled among acres of forest, Willowdale has a certain matrimonial magic about it. Whether you are looking for a warm weather wedding under the tent on the gorgeous grounds, or a cozy indoor event during the colder months, the in-house catering team will use local vendors to create a customized menu, and the event team will keep the whole day moving seamlessly so you can focus on your celebration. 24 Asbury St., Topsfield, 978-887-8211, willowdaleestate.com

Venue (Indoor, under 150)

Readers’ choice

Hammond Castle Museum, Gloucester

hammondcastle.org

Venue (Outdoor)

Editors’ choice TIE

The Crane Estate, Ipswich

A wedding at the Crane Estate marries the elegance of a Stuart-style mansion with the breathtaking natural beauty of the Ipswich coast. The ceremony will overlook a half-mile lawn rolling down to the ocean; cocktail hour allows guests to mingle in the first floor of the Great House; and the outdoor tented reception welcomes guests to dance and dine amid ocean breezes. 290 Argilla Rd., Ipswich, 781-221-3003, craneestateevents.com

Misselwood, Beverly

The meandering oceanfront grounds of Misselwood will make your wedding feel like an enchanted escape from the real world. Enjoy the charms of an outdoor event with the security and elegance of a climate-controlled tent decked out with chandeliers and sconces, and take advantage of the onsite event managers to coordinate every detail for a worry-free celebration. 407 Hale St., Beverly, 978-232-2128, misselwood.com

Venue (Outdoor)

Readers’ choice

Danversport, Danvers

danversport.com

Venue (Unique)

Editors’ choice

Beauport Cruiselines, Gloucester

For a memorable wedding, it doesn’t get any more distinctive than saying “I do” at sea. Beauport Cruiselines offers comfortable accommodations for your celebration, as well as an open-air top deck. Meticulous event planners work with you to ensure every detail is just as you dreamed. 6 Rowe Sq., Gloucester, 978-865-3210, beauportcruiselines.com

Venue (Unique)

Readers’ choice

Hammond Castle Museum, Gloucester

hammondcastle.org

THE PLAN

Bridal Shows

Editors’ choice

Wedding Showcase, Cruiseport, Gloucester

Gather inspiration for your event by browsing 50 vendors at a show hosted by one of the North Shore’s premier wedding venues, Gloucester’s Cruiseport. Learn more about Cruiseport and its sister venues while collecting ideas for food, invitations, favors, music, and more. 6 Rowe Sq., Gloucester, 978-282-9700, cruiseportgloucester.com

Bridal Shows

Readers’ choice

Danversport, Danvers

danversport.com

Dance Lessons

Editors’ choice

Arthur Murray, Burlington/Danvers

Arthur Murray instructors use a patented teaching method that will turn even awkward beginners into graceful dancers. They can teach you the basics individually or as a couple, but that’s just the beginning: They also offer first dance choreography, lessons for the whole wedding party, and instruction in dances you may encounter on your honeymoon. 209 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington, 781-229-7970; 60 Maple St., Danvers, 978-777-4995; arthurmurray.com

Dance Lessons

Readers’ choice

Arthur Murray Burlington/Danvers

Wedding Planner

Editors’ choice

Janie Haas Events, North Andover

If the perfect wedding is in the details, Janie Haas Events is the planner you need to create your dream day. The team brings deep experience, creativity, and meticulous attention to every aspect of your wedding. Dreaming of a destination wedding? Haas has an office in Puerto Rico as well. 125 Coachmans Ln., North Andover, 978-725-5956, janiehaasevents.com

Wedding Planner

Readers’ choice

29 Pine, Wakefield

29pine.com