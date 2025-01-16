New Englanders are a hearty bunch who know that half the secret to enduring a frigid winter is by getting outside and enjoying it. Here on the North Shore, there are plenty of places to do exactly that, from hitting the slopes at Ski Bradford to snowshoeing through the Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary. However you choose to spend your time outside, getting the right gear is a must, and chances are good that Arc’teryx at Lynnfield’s MarketStreet has exactly what you need.

The outdoor outfitter, which is based in Canada’s rugged Coast Mountains on the far northern Pacific coast, knows its way around cold-weather gear. The company is known for putting a tech spin on its products, starting with the 1998 release of the lightweight, yet crazy-warm Alpha SV jacket, which has been dubbed a “storm fortress.” The company has kept on innovating, offering gear and layers for all conditions and all terrains, from Alpine, rock, boulder, ski and snowboarding, trails, and even “resort” for when you want to just kick back.

Arc’teryx opened its Lynnfield location in December 2023, and carries a variety of fall/winter ski and snow gear, outerwear and footwear.

“There is a selection for touring, freeride and resort skiing, and snowboarding. The store carries wide selection of hardshells like the Alpha and Beta jackets, midlayers like the staff favorite Atom Hoody, base layers and accessories,” says a company spokesperson.

It’s also always adding new options to its shelves. For instance, there’s fall/winter footwear such as the Kragg, Kopec, Sylan, and Vertex, Alpine, as well as products in Arc’teryx’s new camouflage-inspired “Grottoflage” print.

Given the North Shore’s access to incredible outdoor winter adventure spots—including New Hampshire’s Mt. Washington, which has an Alpine tundra climate at the summit that’s rare in this part of the country—it’s no surprise that the staff at Arc’teryx’s Lynnfield location is made up of outdoor enthusiasts who live the lifestyle.

As an avid skier/snowboarder, the store manager offers ski/snow waxing services on weekends out of the Arc’teryx Market Street store.

Arc’teryx stores also have staff members called “product guides” who are outdoor gear experts.

“Knowledgeable product guides at MarketStreet ensure every customer has a personalized shopping journey, offering tailored recommendations for ski trips, trail runs, or cold-weather layering,” the spokesperson says.

They use the Arc’teryx products for what they’re designed for and test them in real-world activities, wearing them on the slopes and the trails themselves, to not only find great gear, but to then walk shoppers through the best options for whatever activity and conditions they’re planning for. For instance, the Alpha jacket is great for Alpine conditions, whereas the Alpha SV jacket is better suited for severe Alpine conditions.

In addition to offering high-performance cold weather clothing, outerwear, footwear, and gear, Arc’teryx also aims to do it in a sustainable way. Rather than the “forced obsolescence” that’s so common with fast fashion and technology today, Arc’teryx uses ultra-durable materials to ensure that they last longer. Plus they have a program called “Arc’teryx ReGEAR,” which resells gently used products at a lower price. They also use renewable energy in their operations, is dedicated to low emissions, and keeps an eye on its entire supply chain for low-impact products and operations, in addition to doing so for its own facilities.

In that way, shopping at Arc’teryx lets you respect the outdoors in every way, from protecting it to enjoying it.

More winter gear destinations

It’s a New England classic for a reason. L.L. Bean is a local icon, from its beloved Bean Boots to jackets, shells, base layers, ski gear, and outdoor equipment for every activity you can think of, whether hunting, camping, or winter sports. L.L. Bean also walks the walk—or should we say “hikes the hike”—by offering expert-led outdoor discovery programs in cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, overnight trips, and more. Find locations throughout the region, including Peabody.

If you want to get outside and look amazing while you’re doing it, be sure to stop at Giblees in Danvers. The shop—which just got a makeover this year—might be known for its award-winning menswear, but it also carries a range out outerwear for men and women. It’s where you’ll find not only a gorgeous topcoat for wearing over a suit, but also cold-weather jackets for enjoying winter in brands like Canada Goose.

It’s a name that’s synonymous with all things outdoor and adventure: REI. Its Reading location offers the best of the best in winter outerwear and gear, from backcountry boots to avalanche backpacks. For those whose adventuring is a bit lower key, you can also find ski gear, jackets, snow pants, accessories, and more.