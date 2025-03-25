The warmer weather will bring a major update to MarketStreet in Lynnfield with the opening of seven new stores. North Shore’s award-winning open-air shopping destination is already home to over 90 shops and restaurants, including a diverse selection of locally owned businesses. Awarded “Best Shopping Complex, North” by Boston Magazine’s Best of Boston issue, the property features such leading brands as Whole Foods, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, Apple, lululemon, Anthropologie, Vuori, gorjana, Nike by Lynnfield, Yard House, Legal C Bar, sweetgreen, PNC Bank, and Madewell.

“As the warmer months approach, we look forward to seeing the community enjoying MarketStreet and exploring our newest openings,” said Charlotte Woods, General Manager of MarketStreet. “These new additions bring fresh energy to our diverse mix of national and locally owned brands, offering even more for our visitors to experience.”

With these new openings, MarketStreet offers its guests innovative and energizing new options:

Glowbar – Opening May 2025

Glowbar is a facial-membership brand with a mission to help people feel confident in their skin. Glowbar’s 30-minute, results-driven facials are affordably priced and each treatment is customized by an expert esthetician (treatments may include Dermaplaning, Chemical Peels, Extractions, LED, and more). Glowbar specializes in eliminating the need for consumer anxiety, overwhelming treatment menus, and expensive add-ons. glowbar.com



Abercrombie & Fitch – Opening May 2025

The well known clothing brand Abercrombie & Fitch strives to create a sense of getaway through its apparel, accessories, and fragrance. The brand has been known for delivering effortless, high-quality pieces that keep up with the current fashion trends. Abercrombie is the namesake brand of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and is sold in more than 200 stores (including abercrombie kids) worldwide abercrombie.com



INDOCHINO – Opening June 2025

INDOCHINO, the first company to make perfect-fitting, personalized apparel on a mass scale, is the future of fashion. The company was born out of the belief that you don’t need to spend a fortune on a custom wardrobe. Customers take on the role of designer, picking out every detail of their garments to make them truly one-of-a-kind. Each custom item is made to the customer’s precise measurements and shipped to their door, hassle-free. INDOCHINO.com



Free People – Opening June 2025

Philadelphia-based retailer Free People, a global lifestyle brand offering bohemian-inspired pieces, defines itself by femininity, creativity, curiosity, and adventure, with offerings in unique apparel, intimate wear, shoes, and accessories. As an expansion of its lifestyle, Free People has moved into wellness, fitness, travel, and curation of beauty starting from the inside out. freepeople.com



Faherty – Opening June 2025

New York based Faherty is a family-owned fashion and lifestyle brand known for its surf-inspired style and commitment to social impact and sustainability. In addition to being a 1% for the Planet member, in the Fall of 2024, Faherty became a Certified B Corporation (B-corp), underscoring its dedication to transparent, ethical business practices and environmental stewardship. Faherty currently has over 75 stores nationwide and is in over 700 wholesale locations including Nordstrom, Shopbop, Bloomingdales and more. fahertybrand.com



The Escape Game – Opening Summer 2025

The Escape Game, with over 40 privately-owned locations across the country, specializes in highly-produced sets and multi-room experiences that immerse guests in 60-minute story-driven missions with clues to uncover and puzzles to solve. The Escape Game differentiates itself with a customized approach to hospitality by focusing on the delivery of “1-fits-1” guest experiences by engaged and empathetic team members. theescapegame.com

Oola Bowls – Opening Summer 2025

Founded in 2018, Oola Bowls® is known for one of the highest pulp content, nutrient-dense açaí bowls. The company is on a mission to fuel balanced living with delicious, better-for-you foods by using premium açaí and functional ingredients. Oola’s innovative menu includes bowls, smoothies, Oola bites, and coffee drinks. In addition, a bulk take home menu allows customers to create the Oola experience in their own kitchens. oolabowls.com