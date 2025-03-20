This month, Maison Esthetique Christiane Bourque Spa in Danvers will celebrate 20 years in business. And it’s not just their top-notch services and facility that makes them one of the best spas north of Boston, explains Christiane Bourque, spa co-owner and founder.

“We have dedicated longtime employees who have been the heart of Maison Esthetique for years,” says Christiane, “setting our standard for excellence.” Their esthetics department lead, Karen Reed, has been with the spa for 20 years, and their nail department lead, Victoria Pereira, has been there for 12.

“It’s the highly trained, professional, dedicated staff that maintains top-tier quality across all treatments,” says Christiane, “whether the client receives a classic manicure or a cutting-edge facial.”

Christiane says it was always her dream to open a luxury day spa on the North Shore that resembled the sophistication she felt at top European spas she had visited throughout her travels. In the mid-2000s, that dream came true when she transformed a historic Victorian house in Danvers into an Old World spa oasis.

And now two decades later, her daughter Melissa Bourque Simard, spa manager and co-owner, is taking the helm of the business.

Facials, Massages, & More

“The wellness and beauty industry is always evolving, and Maison Esthetique has evolved with it,” says Melissa, noting that the spa offers plenty of cutting-edge, technologically advanced services along with the more basic massages, facials, and manicures.

“This combination of constant innovation and a personalized, caring approach has helped build deep customer loyalty,” says Melissa. “Many guests have been coming for years, and now years have turned into decades.”

Some of their most popular services are their high-tech facial services like their Hydrafacial, which uses a water-based technology to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin, or their microneedling facial treatment, which “utilizes fine needles to create micro-injuries in the skin, promoting natural collagen and elastin production,” explains Melissa, “so you’ll experience improved skin texture, reduced fine lines or acne scars, and minimized pores.”

Maison Esthetique’s Himalayan salt stone and cedar sauna.

Another popular offering, according to Melissa, is the half-day “Cloud Nine Package,” which includes a 50-minute massage, a customized facial, and a champagne and rose body scrub. And an offering you won’t find anywhere else? Their “Romance Package,” which includes a couples massage and a gift card to nearby Pellana Steakhouse.

Other offerings include their classic therapeutic massage, customized by a skilled licensed massage therapist, or their custom design facials. Maison Esthetique also boasts a steam room and Himalayan salt stone and cedar sauna where guests can relax before or after services. “It’s a resort-caliber perk that most local spas simply don’t have,” says Melissa.

Celebrating 20 Years of Service on the North Shore

“Reaching a 20-year milestone is very exciting for us,” says Christiane. To mark the special occasion, the spa is dedicating the week of April 1 through 5 to “celebrate our cherished clients and devoted team members who have been a part of this journey,” she says. The week will be filled with “surprises to thank our most loyal clients and recognize our longest standing team members,” says Christiane, like exclusive gifts, giveaways, promotions, and heartfelt moments of appreciation.

Another exciting new development? Melissa is now taking the helm of the business in her mother’s wake, working alongside her sister-in-law, marketing director Kim Bourque, along with spa director Roseanne Simonsen.

“This is more than a new chapter,” says Melissa. “It’s an evolution, a blossoming, a continuation of a beautiful story that began 20 years ago.”

maisonesthetique.net