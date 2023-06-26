Northshore magazine’s 4th annual golf charity golf tournament teed off earlier this month under cloudy skies, but 132 enthusiastic golfers, plenty of fun, and some late-breaking sunshine made the day one to remember. The event raised funds for the Ferncroft Country Club Junior Golf Scholarship, which offers disadvantaged youth the opportunity to learn the game of golf and experience the physical, social, and emotional benefits of the game.

The event began on the concourse where Oakley handed out sunglasses, Dom’s cooked up savory steak tips, Bentley Boston showed off luxury cars, DJ Chris Roxx spun tunes for the crowd, and Banter Barber offered haircuts so golfers could hit the course looking sharp. Coastal Windows & Exteriors hosted the popular “Break the Glass Competition” and had five finalists.

Throughout the course, golfers had the chance to sample food from Dryft, Tuscan brands, the Beefie Boys, Tremezzo, and A&B Burgers, and beverages from Short Path Distillery, Ghost Tequila, Jack’s Abby, Nutrl, Rumson Rum, and Tito’s Vodka. Gina’s Cigar clipped and lit handmade Dominican cigars and other holes were sponsored by businesses including Coastal Windows & Exteriors, X Golf, and Giblees Clothing. The beer garden featured brews from Bent Water Beer, Gentile Brewing, and Harpoon Brewery. In all, 27 sponsors came together to make the day a success.

At the end of the tournament, golfers enjoyed an afterparty in the Ferncroft ballroom, where prizes were announced for the winners – a foursome that finished the day at -17 – the golfers who hit their balls closest to the pin, and the golfer who hit the straightest drive.

“I would like to thank the golfers and sponsors for partnering with us in the 4th Annual Northshore Magazine Golf Tournament and supporting the Ferncroft Junior Golf Scholarship,” says Paul Reulbach, group publisher for RMS Media, which publishes Northshore. “From all accounts everyone had a great time, and we awarded some fantastic prizes at the afterparty in the ballroom. We hope you will be participating in next year’s event on June 3rd.”