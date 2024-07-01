A tradition for 95 years, the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, starts with a concert at 8 p.m., followed by a musically choreographed fireworks show shooting off at 10:30 p.m. Esplanade gates open at noon, or you can view the spectacle from your couch on Bloomberg Television or Boston’s WHDH-TV.

If a trek into Boston isn’t in the cards (or you want to soak up even more fireworks before and after the Fourth), the North Shore offers plenty of options for celebrations that light up the sky:

July 1

Haverhill

Kick off the holiday with a fireworks display at Riverside Park in Haverhill. The event begins at 6 p.m. with live music, vendors, and face painting before the main attraction hits the skies.

When: 9:15 p.m.

Where: Riverside Park, 162 Lincoln Ave., Haverhill

Rain date: July 2

July 3

Andover

Andover launches its holiday weekend with a fireworks show on Monday night at the local high school. If you need more holiday spirit, come back out on Tuesday for a pancake breakfast and parade.

When: 9:20 p.m.

Where: Andover High School, 80 Shawsheen Rd., Andover

Rain date: n/a

Gloucester

Gloucester’s July 3 fireworks are an institution in the city, lighting up the sky after a waterfront concert on Stacey Boulevard and the annual Gloucester Horribles Parade (which kicks off at 6 p.m.). Families are welcome to set up blankets and enjoy a full evening of Independence Day celebrations, with parking located at the Gloucester high school.

When: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Stage Fort Park, 1 Hough Ave., Gloucester

Rain date: July 8

Lynn/Nahant

Marvel at fireworks over Nahant Bay from a spot at Red Rock Park, on King’s Beach, or along Lynn Shore Drive in Lynn or Humphrey Street in Swampscott. Festivities will begin at Red Rock park with live music starting at 7 p.m. and fireworks a couple hours after.

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Red Rock Park, Lynn Shore Dr., Lynn

Rain date: July 5

Manchester

Manchester offers a small town Fourth of July celebration at its traditional best. A concert kicks off the evening at 7 p.m., followed by fireworks after dark. The beach parking lot will be reserved for handicapped parking, so plan accordingly. If your holiday excitement spans more than just a day, enjoy the Red, White, and Blue Breakfast on June 29 and the annual parade on July 4.

When: 9:15 p.m.

Where: Singing Beach, Manchester

Rain date: July 6

Salem, New Hampshire

Tuscan Village in Salem, New Hampshire will kick off an evening day of festivities with food trucks at 4 p.m., music at 6 p.m., and fireworks lighting up the sky at 9 p.m.

When: 9:00 p.m.

Where: Tuscan Village, Salem, NH

Rain date: n/a

July 4

Beverly Farms/ Prides Crossing

Thousands of people flock to West Beach and the surrounding waters each year to watch the traditional fireworks show and see flares illuminating the shoreline. A wristband – $20 ahead of time, $25 day-of – is required to enter the beach for viewing. More details are available online.

When: 9 p.m.

Where: West Beach, 121 West St., Beverly

Rain date: July 5

Salem

Salem’s fireworks spectacular will be accompanied by music from the 42-piece Hillyer Festival Orchestra. Come around 4 p.m. to secure a seat and enjoy a lineup of events including live music and kids’ activities.

When: 9:15 p.m.

Where: Derby Wharf, 160 Derby St., Salem

Rain date: August 10

Salisbury

Come down to Salisbury beach at 7:30 to enjoy an oceanfront performance from local band Scott Brown and the Diplomats (yup, that’s former U.S. Senator Scott Brown) and stay for the 20-minute fireworks display. The fireworks also close a three-day event of music, food, and sand castle building on the beach.

When: 10:15 p.m.

Where: Salisbury Beach

Rain date: No rain date, but Salisbury hosts a fireworks show every Saturday throughout the summer.

Marblehead

Marblehead’s annual celebration kicks off at 9 p.m. with a row of red flares lined up along the coast and reflecting off the harbor. Then, 15 minutes later, the fireworks blast off.

When: 9:15 p.m.

Where: Marblehead Harbor, ideas for good viewing spots available online

Rain date: July 5

Wakefield

Wakefield’s fireworks show tops off a day of festivities including a fishing derby; pet, doll carriage, and bicycle parades; and canoe and kayak races. The town’s Independence Day Parade steps off at 5 p.m. and live music begins at 7 p.m., followed by fireworks.

When: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Over Lake Quannapowitt

Rain date: No rain date

July 6

North Andover

Throw down a blanket at the town common, Patriot Park, or North Andover High School for an excellent vantage point of the show.

When: 9 p.m.

Where: North Andover Middle School

Rain date: July 7