As the Russian invasion of Ukraine rolls past the one-month mark, several local organizations and business are planning fundraising efforts to support the Ukrainian people affected by the war.

Donut Sale for Ukraine, Shubie’s Marketplace, Marblehead | April 1, 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Students from the Epstein Hillel School will be selling donuts and collecting cash donations to raise funds for the Sunflower of Peace Foundation, a Boston-based nonprofit support the people of Ukraine.

Kings Dining & Entertainment, Lynnfield and Boston | April 3, 7 p.m. – close

Continuing its support for World Central Kitchen’s #ChefsforUkriane initiative, Kings will again be raising funds for Ukrainian relief efforts. Kings’ Lynnfield and Boston locations will be operating a special “Ukraine Lane” featuring blue and yellow decor, blue and yellow bowling balls, and a unique opportunity to “strike out Putin:” guests can purchase a roll for $10 for the chance to bowl a strike while knocking out a Putin head pin and receive a prize package, including $50 to Kings.

Kings will also be featuring a blue and yellow “Big Zelensky” cocktail for $10 and will be accepting open donations. All proceeds from each promotion will be donated to World Central Kitchen’s mission to provide hot meals for displaced Ukranians at border crossings and for Ukranians who remain in their home country.

The Guide film, The Screening Room, Newburyport | April 3

Newburyport’s independent theater The Screening Room will be showing the 2014 Ukrainian film The Guide. The story, which takes place during the 1930s when millions in Ukraine were being starved to death by Stalin’s Soviet Union, shares direct parallels with what’s going on today.

Proceeds from all ticket sales at this screening will be donated to the Ukraine Relief Fund, a fund established in cooperation with Salem-based human rights nonprofit Human & Civil Rights Organizations of America. Marshall Strauss, board president of the organization will introduce this screening in person to talk about the fund.

Sip and Paint for Ukraine, Granite Coast Brewing Co., Peabody | April 8, 7 p.m.

Granite Coast Brewing and Create & Escape DIY Studios are partnering on a brewery paint night in support of Ukraine. tickets are $40; half of each admission fee will be donated to The Rotary Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund earmarked for humanitarian relief projects in Ukraine. Each ticket includes all supplies, guided instruction, and craft beer. In addition, a dollar per beer sold that night will be donated. Buy tickets at Eventbrite.