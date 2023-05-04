This weekend, the Cape Ann Museum’s beloved, annual Cape Ann Blossoms event will feature striking flower arrangements by local floral designers, each inspired by works from the museum’s collections.

Cape Ann Blossoms signifies the return of spring and the return of joyful floral colors to the Museum,” said Cape Ann Blossoms Committee member Gail Anderson. “It’s a unique and beautiful combination of nature-inspired art and fine art from the Museum’s collections.”

Cape Ann Blossoms will open with a ticketed Gala preview party on Friday, May 5 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The party will include hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, and a chance to have the first view of the inspired floral compositions located throughout the Museum. Tickets are available online on the Museum’s website.

The exhibit will then be open to the public on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Cape Ann Blossoms is an important signature event of the Cape Ann Museum’s calendar, please join us for this celebration of spring and juxtaposition between natural and artistic expression,” said Oliver Barker, director of the Cape Ann Museum. “This temporal display honors Cape Ann’s storied and rich artistic history as well as the talents of local floral designers today.”

Among the artists in the Museum collection who will be paired with local floral designers are Milton Avery, Theresa Bernstein, Virginia Lee Burton, Leon Kroll, Umberto Romano, and others. Some designs have also been inspired by works within the temporary exhibition This Unique Place, which showcases five decades of work by notable Gloucester artist Jeff Weaver.

Among the designers and garden clubs participating are: Margaret Allard, Linda Brown of All Purpose Flowers; Deb Gonet and Beth Williams of the Cape Ann Artisans; Bonnie Angus and Rose Beecher of the Cape Ann Garden Club; Celia Gibson of Celia’s Flower Studio; Joni Pesola of the Danvers Garden Club; Maureen Duncan and Kathy Newman of Flowerscapes by Maureen; John Archer of the Essex County Horticultural Organization; Mary Grazen Browne, Judy Caulkett, Susan Kelly, and Leslie Pope of the Generous Gardeners; Cindy Gordon and Leandro Gomes of Gordon Florist and Greenhouse; Pat Fleming and Nancy Donaldson of the Hamilton Wenham Garden Club; Keelia Otten of Helios Floral; Eileen Saunders and Kerry O’Donnell of the Rockport Garden Club; Amy Sadler of Luna Moss; Beth Genovese and Gina Russo of Sage Floral Studio; Sueky Ginsburg of Suekena’s Bouquets; Nancy Walke of the Danvers Garden Club; and Misty Florez and Carol Palmer of the Yankee Dahlia Club.