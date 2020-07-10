Mar Fayos is a jazz-fusion vocalist from Barcelona, Spain, who graduated Summa Cum Laude from the Berklee College of Music in 2018, with a Bachelor of Music Degree in vocal performance, arranging, and a contemporary conducting minor. As a Berklee student, she participated in several projects of the college involving distinguished international artists such as Brazilian composer Toninho Horta, fourtime Grammy winner bassist Oscar Stagnaro, the famous Mexican bolero composer Armando Manzanero and the outstanding jazz vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater, among others.

Additionally, she sang with various Berklee groups including performances at the Newport Folk Festival with the Gospel & Roots Choir, participating in the American Songbook Show tribute to Paul Simon, the Latin America VIVE Festival and the Singers Night. Before moving to the United States, she had already developed a career as a musical theater actress and educator, and later as a jazz performer.

In addition, Mar Fayos recently received the Mili Bermejo Scholarship Award from the Berklee Voice Department for her work in Latin Jazz, and she was awarded the Professional Music Academic Excellence Award.

She has also been accepted and has received several scholarships to complete Master’s Programs in Jazz Performance and Music Business in distinguished music education institutions in the US and in Spain, including the acceptance to the exclusive Master in Contemporary Performance offered by the Global Jazz Institute.

Mar Fayos is currently working as an artist in residence with Berklee College, and as an adjunct faculty at Bunker Hill Community College, as well as performing actively both in the US and in Spain, soon throughout Europe, as part of Mar Fayos Project and other musical endeavors.

Currently based in Boston, the vocalist has committed the last year of her life working on the production of her debut album, focused on her personal approach to Jazz fusion music with Pop and Soul influences, and Latin and Mediterranean roots, made of eight original composition that showcase highly intimate experiences around love, major life changes, sense of belonging, and nostalgia. Thanks to a successful Kickstarter campaign that ended last week, she’ll be able to record and release her first album of original music by the end of the year.

To vote for Mar Fayos Project and help them be one of the award-winning artists at the Rootstock Music Festival 2020, you can do so by registering on the festival’s website, rootstockmusic.com, and voting for the band throughout the weekend.