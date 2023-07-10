Cape Ann Symphony’s 70-member professional orchestra will perform at Gloucester’s Stage Fort Park for Pops in The Park, a special concert to celebrate Gloucester’s 400th, on July 28 at 8 p.m.

Set against the majestic backdrop of Gloucester Harbor, this free outdoor, all-ages event will be a special evening of music. The program includes Rossini’s Barber of Seville Overture; Anderson’s Selections from Irish Suite; Copland’s Hoedown; William’s Adventures on Earth; A Tribute to Henry Mancini; Tchaikovsky’s Finale of The 1812 Overture and the world premiere of Celebration Overture by acclaimed Gloucester composer Robert J Bradshaw.

“The Pops in the Park Concert is a celebration not only of the 400+ years of Gloucester history but of the 70-plus years of the Cape Ann Symphony” says symphony board member Jodi Nedrow-Counihan, who is coordinating the event.

Maestro Yoichi Udagawa | Photograph courtesy of Cape Ann Symphony

The Cape Ann Symphony began in 1952 as a volunteer group of some 30 individuals calling themselves the “Gloucester Civic Symphony Orchestra.” On July 10, 1952, the symphony performed their inaugural concert in the Gloucester High School auditorium and wowed the audience of over 800 concertgoers with their performance of Beethoven’s First Symphony.

Today, the Cape Ann Symphony has evolved into an all-professional orchestra of more than 70 members from throughout the New England area with a performance level to rival any regional symphony in the country. For more than 20 years, Maestro Yoichi Udagawa has been the symphony’s music director and conductor, and his artistry and passion have made him an audience favorite. He is known for his relaxed manner and ability to speak from the podium which has helped new audiences as well as enthusiasts gain a greater appreciation for symphonic music.

Stage Fort Park lots will be open and provide a limited number of handicapped spots. Shuttle service will be available from 5 to 11 p.m. from satellite parking at Gloucester High School, O’Maley Innovation Middle School, Magnolia Woods Recreation Area, and Rockport Transfer Station/Park n Ride.

For information, call 978-281-0543 or visit pops.capeannsymphony.org.

