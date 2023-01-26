Widely acclaimed bluegrass duo The Gibson Brothers will be performing on the Institution for Savings Mainstage at the Firehouse Center for the Arts on Sunday, January 29 in support of their new album Darkest Hour.

“It’s a pleasure to bring such iconic music to Newburyport,” says Firehouse executive director John Moynihan. “The intimacy of the Firehouse makes it an ideal performance venue for audiences and performers alike. We’re thrilled to be welcoming The Gibson Brothers back to our stage.”

Tickets, available online, are $30 for Firehouse members, and $35 for non-members.

Growing up on a dairy farm in northern New York and then traveling around the world in a bluegrass band has given the duo a unique vantage point on life, and the songs on Darkest Hour are a testament to that. The album, dropping on January 27, was produced by 14-time Grammy Award Winner, Jerry Douglas.

“Jerry wanted to hear everything we’d written,” Eric Gibson says, “so we just sent him songs: brand new songs, old songs. There’s stuff on that record 20 years old that we never recorded. We wanted to see what he would do with us as singer-songwriters. We respect him that much. Some of my favorite records are Jerry Douglas-produced records. He didn’t disappoint.”

Despite being hailed as “bluegrass superstars” by the New York Times, and “bluegrass royalty” by their peers, The Gibson Brothers are yet to be household names, though this album may just change that. They were named the Emerging Artist of the Year in 1996 by the International Bluegrass Music Association and in 2012 and 2013 were named back-to-back Entertainers of the Year. Needless to say, The Gibson Brothers are a do not miss experience at the Firehouse.

Visit firehouse.org/event/the-gibson-brothers for tickets.