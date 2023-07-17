Beverly Main Streets will be hosting its 10th annual Block Party on July 29, featuring live music from local bands, mind blowing DJ sets, refreshing beer and food from beloved local restaurants, as well as party games for all to enjoy.

A length of Cabot Street will be closed to regular traffic to allow room for the revelry. Come hear music from Jittery Jack, the Squeezebox Stompers, Candlepin Slim, and HD R&B, as well as live DJ sets from Jazzy Jas, Soundtracks, and DJ Zach Schoettle.

Restaurants and food trucks from downtown Beverly and beyond will be serving up dinner and dessert foods. Enjoy seafood from Joe’s On a Roll, the Latin flavors of Butter “UR” Biscuit, classic milkshakes from The Castle, French fare from Delphine’s Kitchen and much more. Beer, wine, and sangria will be on sale, cash only, and with a valid Massachusetts ID.

There will also be party games such as giant beer pong and corn hole to keep things lively. Let the Beverly Psychic peer into your future, add some sparkle to your mane with hair tinsel by Cutting Edge Hair Studio, and browse local merch by Sully’s. Stop by Beverly Main Streets’ booth for a 50/50 raffle and photo ops with a portrait board lovingly painted by local artist Ashlee Beadle.

Entry to the event is a suggested $5 cash donation. For a complete lineup of performances and more information, visit bevmain.org/events/downtown-block-party.