Beverly’s Channel Marker Brewing has announced that it will now be known as Coastal Mass Brewing.

“Though our name is changing, the spirit, values and culture that guide our company are not,” says brewery cofounder and CEO Justin Negrotti. “We consider our brand to be much more than a name. Nothing else is changing. Our visual appearance, location, people, and most importantly, our beer, will not change.”

The award winning brewery has been in operation since 2017 and was named one of the best new breweries in America by USA Today in 2019. The name change marks a new chapter of the brewery’s existence, building on the success it has achieved since opening.

The founders began discussing a possible name change when they became aware of a brewery in the southeastern region of the United States that produces an individual beer with a similar name. After a complete evaluation of their legal options, Negrotti and cofounders Jake Crandell and Tim Corcoran decided the optimal path forward was to change the brewery’s name.

“Tim, Jake and I shared the feeling that a name change best positioned us for continuing the growth we’ve seen over the past five years,” explains Negrotti. “This isn’t a drastic change in our minds. We’ve always been a coastal-inspired brand that leans into Beverly’s location on the water along with our love of beachfront access and ocean-tied recreational activities.

Coastal Mass will continue using the illustrated nautical labels that have helped define its status with beer consumers going forward. Its logo will also remain the same, simply replacing Channel Marker with Coastal Mass.

“Our goal was to change as little as possible so that our brand remains consistent in spite of the name change,” Negrotti says. “We made the decision as a team to not drag the decision and process out; that approach didn’t seem like who we are. It didn’t align with the spirit of craft beer. Instead we decided to accept it and use it as an opportunity to further evolve our brand.”

The name change is effective immediately, but will officially be introduced to the public at a special event on Wednesday, November 23, when Coastal Mass will release Captain’s Feast, its popular Triple IPA that’s released annually the day before Thanksgiving.