Nearly 3,000 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts employees gathered last month to volunteer for service projects supporting 57 nonprofit organizations across the state as part of the company’s 13th annual Service Day.

On the North Shore, employees packed food bags at the Salem Food Pantry, packed art kits for patients at the Integrated Center for Group Medical Visits in Lawrence, renovated a meeting room for the Department of Children and Families in Burlington, and built beds for children in need at the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless in Lynn.

Integrated Center for Group Medical Visits in Lawrence | Photograph by Christopher Evans

“We’re excited to partner with not-for-profits that are doing such meaningful work across Massachusetts,” says Sarah Iselin, president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts.

Launched in 2011, Service Day connects Blue Cross employees with community partners across the state and beyond that reflect the company’s commitment to supporting a healthier, more equitable, and just commonwealth. This year, 1,500 employees volunteered at community partner sites throughout Massachusetts, while 650 participated in projects at Blue Cross’ Hingham office and another 800 volunteered virtually.

Blue Cross also supports each organization by providing a grant to cover the costs of each project, in addition to sending its employee volunteers. Blue Cross provides a minimum contribution of $2,500 for each partner. Since Service Day’s inception, the total value of the company’s financial and volunteer support to local nonprofits has exceeded $11 million.