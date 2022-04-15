On May 15, run, walk, or stroll from Gloucester’s Stage Fort Park to Hammond Castle Museum and back again to help raise funds for the ongoing fight against Alzheimer’s disease. This 5K family fun run, sponsored by the Lyon-Waugh Automotive Group, is one of the events leading up to July’s Bluefin Blowout, an annual fundraising tuna fishing tournament that draw competitors from around the country.

Registration for the 5K is now open online.

The Bluefin Blowout will be back this year, after the pandemic forced organizers to take a two-year hiatus. In addition to the 5K, the organization will also be throwing the gala Bluefin Bash on July 13.

The Bluefin Blowout was started in 2012 by businessmen and amateur fishermen Drew Hale and Rob Bouley. The event grew steadily every year until Lyon-Waugh took over coordinating the event in 2017. Lyon-Waugh founder Warren Waugh, whose late wife struggled with Alzheimer’s, has pushed for higher fundraising goals each year. In 2019, the event raised more than $366,000; this year, organizers are aiming to top $500,000.

For more information about the tournament schedule, buying tickets to the Bluefin Bash, or making a donation, visit bluefinblowout.com.