Searching for something to shake up the winter doldrums? You’re in luck: tickets to the 34th annual Boston Wine and Food Festival, taking place from January to March, are now on sale. The nation’s longest-running food an wine festival will take place at the Boston Harbor Hotel, under the leadership of Boston Harbor Hotel executive chef David Daniels, longtime food and wine festival expert Nancy Bean, and Boston Harbor Hotel wine sommelier Nick Daddona.

The event will feature top vintners and personalities from the world of wine and food, presenting an exciting lineup of dinners, brunches, tastings, seminars, and master classes. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Greater Boston Food Bank and the James Beard Foundation.

The schedule kicks off on Jan. 12 with an opening night reception featuring tastings from more than 20 wineries and food created by Daniels, all accompanied by live music. Other highlights include wine dinners focused on specific producers (like Napa’s Opus One and Far Niente), regions (from California to Croatia), and varietals (burgundy and cabernet each get their time in the spotlight). Several events spotlight the pairing of wine with foods including oysters, chocolate, caviar, and Wagyu beef. There’s a Valentine’s Day Champagne brunch, a James Bond-themed dinner, and much, much more.

Those looking to explore beyond wine will find something in the lineup as well. Events celebrating whiskey, sake, and mezcal are all on the schedule.

Visitors can enhance their experience by booking a room at the five-star Boston Harbor Hotel for the discounted rate of $295 per night.

For a complete schedule and to buy tickets, visit boswineandfoodfestival.com.