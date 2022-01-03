Back for its 33rd season, and hosted by the luxurious Boston Harbor Hotel at Rowes Wharf, the renamed and elevated Boston Wine and Food Festival returns this winter. Under the direction of Nancy Bean, a longtime industry veteran and executive director of WISE UP Events, and in conjunction with hotel general manager Stephen Johnston and newly appointed executive chef David Daniels, the festival offers a dynamic and extensive array of intimate winemaker dinners, tastings, seminars, visiting artists, luncheons and more. The festival kicks off on January 21st, and runs through March.

For guests of the festival “looking to take the elevator home,” the Forbes Five Star and AAA Five Diamond hotel is pleased to extend a discounted room rate starting at $285, applicable for the night of the attended event. Reserve online at bostonharborhotel.com

A few highlights of tantalizing options are listed below. To learn more about additional events and purchase tickets, visit boswineandfoodfestival.com.

Opening Night – January 21

A dazzling, walk-around tasting event featuring wines from around the world selected and presented by Boston sommelier Nick Daddona, paired with Chef Daniels’ exquisite cuisine. Live music will round out the evening, with an ethereal photography exhibit by photographer Andy Katz.

Kevin Zraly, Windows on the World – January 22

Beloved wine expert, author and storyteller Kevin Zraly, is the former wine director of legendary, sky-high restaurant Windows on the World in NYC. One of the best-known wine educators in the country, Kevin will choose the pairings for the four course dinner. Included is a signed copy of his newest edition of Windows on the World Wine Course.





James Bond’s Bordeaux – January 29

Wine educator and enthusiast Philippe Newlin will present an entertaining adventure into the wines of Bordeaux through the eyes of James Bond who, legend has it, had an affinity for the precision, posture and elegance of a great Claret. The pairings with wines from both the Left and Right Banks will be to each of the actors who played 007 over the course of the series.

Eric Asimov Chianti Classico – February 3

Join New York Times wine critic Eric Asimov for dinner, pairings, and an educational seminar, where he explores the different expressions of Tuscany’s Chianti Classico. A spirited opportunity to armchair travel to the rolling hills where Sangiovese holds court.

Wine & Theatre with Laura Catena – February 11

Laura Catena is a fourth-generation winemaker for her family winery in Argentina, and also an emergency room physician in San Francisco. Her wines coax both power and grace, and the evening’s four course dinner will be paired with the Catena family wines, and feature a brief theatre-in-the-round presentation with delightful British actor Tina Baston.

Elin Hilderbrand

A Weekend with Elin Hilderbrand – February 25-27

Celebrated, best-selling Nantucket author Elin Hilderbrand has written 27 novels, earning her the unofficial title Queen of the Beach Read. Elin will host several dinners, and sign copies of her latest novel, Golden Girl, which features a cameo of the Boston Harbor Hotel.

Opus One – March 4

An investigation into the fastidious integrity of Opus One wines, regarded consistently as wines of exceptional pedigree, with winemaker Michael Silacci. The four-course dinner will include innovative and unexpected pairings from this prestigious Napa Valley Estate.

Judgement of Paris – March 5

“You be the judge!” The Judgement of Paris was a legendary tasting which took place in Paris in 1976. For the first time, California wines, tasted blind, reigned supreme over their French counterparts from Burgundy and Bordeaux alike. The dinner will include four courses with wines from the United States and France.