A select group of Cape Ann Artisans will participate in a special summer Mini Tour and open their studios to the public for one day, Saturday, August 14. All but one studio (see list below) will open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The tour is self-guided, free and open to the public, and includes nine unique locations around Gloucester and Rockport.

The mini tour breaks down into various genres with distinct styles for each artisan—from ceramic arts to jewelry, and from painting to mosaics. You can pre-meet the artists by watching their one-minute cameo videos that can be found on the Cape Ann Artisans website.

The tour coincides with Massachusetts Tax Free Weekend. Any retail items up to $2,500 that are bought in Massachusetts for personal use qualify for exemption.

The newest artisan on the tour this year is Sallie Strand, an abstract painter located on historic Rocky Neck. Sallie is a contemporary abstract painter working in both oil and acrylic. Her work takes on a life of its own as she weaves complicated references to history and emotion into each layer. Some are infused with movement and energy while others are quiet and contemplative.

In 2020, Chloe Leigh, a jeweler with a studio in downtown Gloucester also joined the group, but this is her first year on the tour. Her studio is adjacent to the Charles Fine Art Gallery. Chloe continues to expand her 18K jewelry line. She has personally sourced beautiful freshwater pearls and will be creating a new pearl jewelry line inspired by the ocean landscape of Cape Ann but with a contemporary fresh approach to pearl jewelry.

Just on the other side of Pleasant Street, in an inviting courtyard, longtime Artisan Beth Williams welcomes wearable art lovers to her studio. Beth derives much of her inspiration from the flora around us—particularly rich this summer. Beth has captured the intense colors and textures of flowers in every one of her pieces.

Jacqueline Ganim-DeFalco, of Sea Glass Wearable Art, is pleased to share the “Line in the Sand” collection featuring sea glass and leather combinations. It’s also been a fabulous year to explore new ways to wear your hair and she is pleased to share hundreds of unique hair accessories and ideas on how to wear your long hair. Pam Stratton has happily resumed her mosaic classes and has been teaching students to combine smalti and slate among her many unique combinations of materials.

Visitors are encouraged to pick up a Cape Ann Chamber Map to assist in their visit to the studios which are marked with a magenta flag on the map of Cape Ann and the inset. The Artisans are listed in an order that follows the geography and neighborhoods of Gloucester and Rockport.

Jacqueline Ganim DeFalco – Sea Glass Jeweler (Riverdale, Gloucester) Deb Gonet – Painting – Mixed Media (Lanesville, Gloucester) *David Archibald – Ceramic Arts – Porcelain & Stoneware (Plum Cove, Gloucester). Special hours: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Cynthia Curtis – Ceramic Arts – Stoneware (Pigeon Cove, Rockport) Pam Stratton – Mosaics and Mixed Media (Downtown Rockport) Twin Lights Studio| Scott Place and Erin O’Sullivan – Ceramic Arts (Rte 127A, Rockport) Sallie Strand – Painting- Abstract Oil Paintings (Rocky Neck, E. Gloucester) Chloe Leigh – Fine Jeweler (Downtown Gloucester) Beth Williams – Contemporary Handmade Glass Beads & Jewelry (Downtown Gloucester)

Brochures are available at all the major tourism outlets including the Cape Ann Chamber and North of Boston CVB locations. An electronic map of the Mini Tour is also downloadable from Cape Ann Artisans. COVID-19 safety will be voluntary by visitors and artists will comply with practices on an individual basis.

For more information, visit capeannartisans.com, or call 978-978-546-6186.