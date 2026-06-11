Newburyport Art (NAA) is dedicating their first of the summer Art Market Pop-up, to The Pink House, a beloved, historical, cultural icon that was demolished last year. As it endures being an artistic influence & inspiration, the gallery at 65 Water Street will celebrate Pink House Day, this Sunday, June 14th, 11am-5pm, with those devoted to “creating memories through art”. Nine artists will sell their own original Pink House artwork in the Sculpture Garden, including Alison Odle, Gerry Kent, Heather Corbett Ortiz, Janet Bornemann, Kallyn Lavallee, Kathy Culbert, Laureen Maher, Liza Lynehan, and Peter Neverette.
Painting