Cape Ann Makers Market (CAMM) is excited to announce two upcoming Summer Maker Markets to be held at Ocean Alliance, located at the iconic former Tarr and Wonson Paint Manufactory on Rocky Neck, on July 15 and August 19, both from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Each market event will feature 25 artisans, crafters, and makers from Cape Ann offering nature and coastal inspired handmade arts and crafts, including jewelry, metalsmithing, pottery, sculpture, painting, photography, woodworking, fiber arts, candles, hand harvested artisanal sea salts, specialty jams, natural body care, and much more.

In conjunction with the Culture Splash Thursday events by Rocky Neck Cultural District and Harbortown Cultural District, Ocean Alliance will also have information for visitors about their whale research, marine conservation work, and the restoration project at the historic paint factory as well as featured products for sale.

Admission is free, and markets will be held rain or shine. Trolleys and water shuttles to and from downtown Gloucester and Rocky Neck will be available.

July 15 Vendor List: AP Artwork

Ardizzoni Photography

Atavism Idols Artwork

Beach Day

Belo the Sea Treasures

Birdwing Design

Cape Ann Sea Salt Company

Coral Reef Art Studio

Dancing Barefoot Custom Tie Dye

Eleven Eleven Elixir

Gloucester Quilter

Gloucester Seaglass Design

Hold Fast Company

It’s a C-Sure Thing

Lauralee’s Country Kitchen

Mirabilio

Nichole Dahlmer Art & Photography

Ocean Alliance

Sac A Main

Sassy Eco Bags

Sew Nice

Stephanies’s Scents

Temple of Enora

Tin Can Sally August 19 Vendor List: AP Artwork

Apothecary Suil Crow

Ardizzoni Photography

Atavism Idols Artwork

Beach Day

Belo the Sea Treasures

Birdwing Design

Cape Ann Sea Salt

Coral Reef Art Studio

Dragonfly Designs

Eleven Eleven Elixir

Gloucester Quilter

Gloucester Seaglass Design

Hold Fast Company

Lylabelle Designs

Mirabilio

Nichole Dahlmer Art & Photography

Ocean Alliance

Pat D’s Photos

Sac A Main

Salters Point Provisions

Sassy Eco Bags

Selkie Handknits

Sew Nice

Stephanies’s Scents

Temple of Enora

Tin Can Sally

Cape Ann Makers Market (CAMM) aims to promote collective local shopping alternatives, with a unique atmosphere to support local makers, local environment, and local economy. CAMM is dedicated to celebrating makers from Gloucester, Essex, Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Rockport who strive to create and sell high quality hand crafts, original designs, and handmade goods using upcycled and found materials.

CAMM events are co-produced by Cape Ann Sea Salt Company and Hold Fast Company. Owners Anna Baglaneas Eves (Cape Ann Sea Salt Co.), Deanna Fay, and Deb Berger (Hold Fast Co.) saw a real need for vendor opportunities for themselves and the many talented makers on Cape Ann so they decided to tackle the problem head on. After a very successful Holiday Market in 2019 they had to cancel events for 2020 but are now back in full swing creating semi-juried vendor markets that benefit many Cape Ann makers and give customers a quality shopping experience. It is their hope to continue to grow and provide consistent quality Makers Markets to benefit both makers and customers looking for locally made products.

Cape Ann Sea Salt Co. was founded by Anna Baglaneas Eves in 2020 after years of fascination with salt making, and many videos, and making salt for personal consumption. Like a lot of us, Anna had some downtime from the business she co-owns with her husband, James, Cape Ann Giclee, so she decided to use that downtime to create Cape Ann Sea Salt Co., and be a part of the Local Food Movement offering up sea-to-table all-natural salt.

Anna uses a strictly solar process to make her gourmet finishing salt—water is hand harvested from Pebble Beach in Rockport and then placed in the sun to evaporate. Once the water is evaporated and the beautiful salt crystals have formed, the salt is carefully harvested using only wooden utensils. No fossil fuels are used in making Cape Ann Sea Salt so it is an eco-friendly sustainable business. As Anna says, “It doesn’t make sense to take clean ocean water and then pollute the environment to make the salt when an all-natural process, though harder and more weather dependent, makes a tastier salt anyway.” In addition to pure salt, Cape Ann Sea Salt comes in many flavors like Herbs D ’Provence and Dried Chili Peppers, and Anna is always experimenting with new exciting flavor combinations—be on the lookout for some Ryan and Wood Whiskey Salt and Mocha Salt at one of Cape Ann’s many Farmers Markets.

A favorite customer describes the beautiful briny taste of Cape Ann Sea Salt as being like licking your lips after a swim in the ocean. Anna is thrilled that her salt is enjoyed by many customers all over Cape Ann and beyond and is always happy to ship to anyone looking for a taste of Cape Ann. You can buy her salt online at capeannseasalt.com or Monday through Friday at Cape Ann Giclee, 20 Maplewood Ave., Gloucester. Check the website for Farmers Market and Cape Ann Makers Market buying opportunities. Follow Cape Ann Sea Salt Co. on Instagram and Facebook and contact them at 508-284-2721 or info@capeannseasalt.com.

Hold Fast Company began as hobby collaboration between longtime friends Deanna Fay of Gloucester and Deb Berger of Essex, and grew into a formal enterprise in 2019 offering handcrafted all-natural, eco-friendly soaps, body balms, and goods for the home. Inspired by the natural beauty of Cape Ann coastal living and a commitment to environmental stewardship, their mission is to encourage mindful and conscientious consumption with products created for daily use that are made by hand, in small batches, using all-natural materials and the purest of ingredients so they are healthy and sustainable for you and for the environment.

Hold Fast Company offers are variety of handcrafted soaps, including their most popular “Seafarer Soap,” a soleseife (brine) soap made with Atlantic Ocean water they collect and filter from Gloucester’s Back Shore. They also make all-natural solid lotion bars and lip balms. Everything is made using all plant based oils, essential oils, and natural ingredients, and locally sourced whenever possible. They do not use any synthetics, artificial fragrances, extra fillers, dyes, or preservatives in any products. As Deanna often describes it, “Hold Fast Company soaps are pure and simple and intentionally beige.”

For the home, they offer Beeswax Wrap sets as an alternative to plastic wrap; Spoon Butter, a wood conditioner for kitchen utensils and cutting boards that, unlike most commercial products, is made with plant oils (not petroleum based oils); and handcrafted nautical inspired rope baskets and wreaths.

Hold Fast Company’s goods are available to purchase online, in a variety of local shops, and at in-person farmers markets and Cape Ann Makers Market events. For product descriptions, retailer location, and event schedules, visit holdfasthandcrafts.com. Follow Hold Fast Company on Facebook and contact them at 781-910-1345 or holdfastcompany@comcast.net.