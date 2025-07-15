The mercury in the thermometer lately indicates that, like it or not, summer is here in full force. There’s hardly a better way to experience the sweetness of summer in New England than heading to your local farmers’ market on a warm afternoon to pick up groceries (and maybe a craft or a treat).

So we’ve rounded up some of the places where you can pick up all your fresh produce, baked goods, meats, and even some new home décor.

Beverly Farmers’ Market

Located at Veterans Memorial Park, the Beverly Farmers’ Market has an extensive list of vendors selling everything from traditional farmers’ market goods like flowers, meats, and eggs, to purveyors of prepared foods, local artists, and community organizations. The complete vendor list is available online. Live music from 4 to 6 p.m. creates an energetic vibe.

When: Mondays, 3 to 7 p.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial Park, Rantoul St., Beverly

beverlyfarmersmarket.org

Backyard Growcery, Gloucester

For the second year, the Backyard Growcery is a food-focused market set-up between two community gardens in Gloucester’s Burnham Field. A playground and basketball court can keep the kids entertained while you shop.

When: Wednesdays, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Burnham’s Field, Gloucester.

backyardgrowers.org/backyard-growcery

Groundwork Lawrence Farmers Market/ Mercado de Agricultores, Lawrence

In pursuit of its mission to empower and improve its community, Groundwork Lawrence runs three weekly markets, each with lengthy hours, to maximize community access to fresh food. A wide variety of produce from local growers is always available at each market.

When: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Wednesdays – Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill St., Lawrence; Fridays – Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Lawrence; Saturdays – O’Connell South Common, 65 S. Union St., Lawrence

groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

Photograph courtesy of Ipswich Homegrown Market Photograph by Michael Prince Photography Community gardens in Burnham’s Field | Photograph courtesy of Backyard Growers

Ipswich Homegrown Market

The Ipswich Homegrown Market is a celebration of local makers and growers, so, in one visit, you can pick up all your fresh veggies as well as baked goods, charcuterie, apparel and accessories by local designers, hand-poured candles, sea glass art, and plenty more.

When: Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m.

Where: 36 South Main St., Ipswich

ipswichhomegrownmarket.com

Swampscott Farmers’ Market

The Swampscott market happens rain or shine and features a wide variety of produce, meats, fish, breads, flowers and crafts from farmers, food producers, and artisans from around Massachusetts and nearby New England states.

When: Sundays, 10a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 22 Monument Avenue.

swampscottfarmersmarket.org

Salem Farmers’ Market

The Salem Farmers’ Market returns this summer, every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Vendors sell local produce, prepared foods, seafood, meat, baked goods, and even some pet products. Find the full list of vendors on the Salem Farmers’ Market website.

When: Thursdays, 3 to 7 p.m.

Where: 32 Derby Square, Salem

salemfarmersmarket.org

Andover Farmers Market

Explore the traditional assortment of produce, honey, baked goods, prepared foods, flowers, meats, and artisan items at this market. The Andover Farmers Market is at a temporary location this year, but will return to their South Church location next year.

When: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 34 Bartlet Street, Andover (Temporary Location)

andoverfarmersmarket.com

Photograph courtesy of Haverhill Farmers Market

Haverhill Farmers Market

Established more than 40 years ago, the Haverhill Farmers Market offers a bounty of products from organic vegetables and locally grown fruit, to baked goods, prepared foods, used books, hot sauces, artisan chocolates, and even handcrafted mead – over 40 vendors are signed up this year. Live music and kids’ activities make it a destination for the whole family.

When: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Bradford Common, 10 Church St., Bradford

teamhaverhill.org/projects/community/haverhill-farmers-market

Marblehead Farmers’ Market

Rain or shine, the Marblehead Farmers’ Market is located at the Marblehead Veterans Middle School every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Customers can expect to see a healthy mixture of fresh farm produce, homemade prepared foods such as muffins and pickles, homemade crafts and non-food items, and a few specialty farm vendors selling items like meats and cheeses.

When: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: 217 Pleasant Street, Marblehead

marbleheadfarmersmarket.com

Rockport Farmers Market

Situated in a charming, tree-shaded park, this market has a heavy focus on foods, with plenty of veggies, baked goods, prepared options, and more on offer. Don’t miss the meat and eggs from Seaview Farm just up the street from the market. Enroll your kids in the POP (Power of Produce) Club, and they’ll get $3 to spend on any fruit or veggie they want each visit.

When: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Harvey Park, corner of Broadway and Pleasant St., Rockport

rockportexchange.org/farmers-market

Photograph courtesy of the North Andover Farmers Market

Wakefield Farmers’ Market

This year, the Wakefield Farmers’ Market, located on the shore of Lake Quannapowitt, expects more than 40 vendors a week, selling local produce, sweets, coffee, and non-food goods like local history books, artisan soaps, and handmade ceramics.

When: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 468 North Avenue, Wakefield

wakefieldfarmersmarket.org

Newburyport Farmers’ Market

At the Tannery Square every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. check out the Newburyport Farmers’ Market before you explore downtown Newburyport. With everything from local produce to meat, to coffees and teas, the market will cover your shopping needs for the week. Check out their website to see the full list of local farms and fine food purveyors present at the market.

When: Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 50 Water Street, Newburyport

thenewburyportfarmersmarket.org

North Andover Farmers Market

The North Andover market boasts more than 30 vendors each week, including a balanced selection of growers, food makers, and craftspeople. Local food trucks also make regular appearances for added culinary joy.

When: Sundays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Parking lot behind North Andover Town Offices, at 120R Main Street.

northandoverfarmersmarket.org

Lynn Farmers Market

The Lynn market boasts access to local produce year round since their summer market moves indoors in the winter. The Food Project manages the farmers markets in Lynn and sells their produce alongside other local vendors including Farmer Dave’s, Phalla’s Produce, and Riverdale Farm.

When: Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Lynn Commons, North & South Common St.

thefoodproject.org/farmers-markets

Topsfield’s HomeGrown Farmers Market

The Topsfield market focuses on Topsfield or North Shore businesses which add to their “homegrown” theme. Live music, food trucks, beer or wine tasting, and other activities will take place as well.

When: Wednesdays, 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Topsfield Town Common, 8 West Common Street

topsfield-ma.gov/recreation-department/pages/homegrown-market

Rowley Farmers Market

The Rowley market launches on Sunday, June 13 with vendors including Smith Family Maple Syrup, Chickadee Hill Farm, and Two Daughters Bakeshoppe.

When: Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Rowley Town Common.

facebook.com/rowleyfarmersmarket