The growth of two of New England’s oldest and most revered summer art colonies will be the subject of a special exhibition, Cape Ann & Monhegan Island Vistas: Contrasted New England Art Colonies, opening Oct. 30, 2021 at the Cape Ann Museum. The show features works by artists who visited and were inspired by both places including Theresa Bernstein, Walter Farndon, Eric Hudson, Margaret Patterson, and Charles Movalli. It will be on view through Feb. 13, 2022.

Curated by art historian James F. O’Gorman, the exhibition was organized by Cape Ann Museum in collaboration with the Monhegan Museum of Art & History on the island of Monhegan in Maine. It was on view now in Monhegan until Sept. 30 before it moved to Cape Ann.

Don Stone, Dorymen

Stow Wengenwroth, Moonlight

Olga Itasca Sears, Trees Silhouetted

James E. Fitzgerald, At the Graveyard

Eric Hudson, Under Dark Sky

Monhegan and Cape Ann trace the roots of their respective art colonies back to the mid-19th century and specifically to the years immediately following the Civil War. Summer enclaves, which emerged during that time, gave artists the chance to socialize with one another, work together, share ideas, try out new techniques, and critique each other’s works.

Located 10 miles off the Maine coast, Monhegan is much smaller than Cape Ann and more isolated, however, both places offered their own vistas and many artists moved between the two colonies. During the 20th centuries, both communities saw a surge of artists, professional and amateur, visit their shores. Today, Monhegan and Cape Ann continue to be vibrant regional art colonies of national significance.

One of the artists featured in Island Vistas is Eric Hudson (1864-1932) who was an accomplished painter and photographer. An expanded collection of Hudson’s paintings will be on display in an adjoining gallery at the Cape Ann Museum, giving visitors the opportunity to delve deeper into his work.

The exhibition includes works from the collections of the Monhegan Museum of Art & History, the Cape Ann Museum, the Rockport Art Association & Museum, and private collections.