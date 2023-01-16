Friends and family are raising money in support of popular Gloucester-based DJ Scott McDonald – known as Scottie Mac – who is fighting to recover from spinal and brain injuries sustained last week in a scooter accident during a trip to Jamaica, according to a story in the Gloucester Daily Times. On Sunday, McDonald, who is heavily sedated, was flown to a hospital in Miami for further care.

Anyone interested in contributing to can send money via Venmo at this link or make out a check to McDonald’s aunt Theresa Bunker, with “Scott MacDonald” in the memo line, and deliver it to Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main Street Gloucester. Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe is also donating all proceeds from the sale of its flavor Tipsy Seagull – to McDonald’s medical care and the cost of getting him safely home.

Many in the community have rallied behind the cause. Local bowling alley Cape Ann Lanes hosted a fundraising night and local 4×4 club Mass Mudders have put up signs of support in their regular display at exit 53 on Route 128.

