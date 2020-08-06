The American Institute Of Plastic Surgeons has recognized the exceptional performance of Massachusetts’s Plastic Surgeon Dr. Anna Petropoulos as one of 2020’s 10 Best Plastic Surgeons for Patient Satisfaction.

The American Institute Of Plastic Surgeons is a third-party rating organization that publishes an annual list of Top 10 Plastic Surgeons in each state. Surgeons who are selected to the “10 Best” list must pass the American Institute of Plastic Surgeons’ rigorous selection process, which is based on patient and/or peer nominations, thorough research, and American Institute of Plastic Surgeons’ independent evaluation.

The American Institute of Plastic Surgeons’ annual list was created to be used as a resource for patients during the surgeon selection process. One of the most significant aspects of the selection process involves Surgeons’ relationships and reputation among his or her patients. As patients should be a Surgeon’s top priority, the American Institute of Plastic Surgeon places the utmost emphasis on selecting surgeons who have achieved significant

success in the field of Plastic Surgery without sacrificing the service and support they provide. Selection criteria therefore focus on surgeons who demonstrate the highest standards of patient Satisfaction.

Dr. Petropoulos was also recently elected by the Board of Directors as the Founding President of the Massachusetts Society of Facial Plastic Surgery which was incorporated as a nonprofit organization. The society works to protect the safety and wellbeing of patients by optimizing the conditions and environment for facial plastic surgeries, treatments, and procedures within the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Dr. Anna Petropoulos practices at the New England Facial & Cosmetic Surgery Center in Danvers and is an innovator in facial rejuvenation. She’s a double Board Certified Facial Plastic Surgeon and Head and Neck Surgeon with extensive training and qualifications, and focuses on providing attractive, natural-looking outcomes while facilitating a positive patient experience. You can contact Dr. Anna Petropoulos directly at 978-739-9500.