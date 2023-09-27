Yoga, spin, Pilates, soccer, and pickleball are jut some of the activities that will be available as the inaugural Drive Life Health and Wellness Expo takes over Tuscan Village in Salem, New Hampshire on September 30.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., experts and instructors from gym and wellness studio Drive Custom Fit will lead free classes, workshops, and seminars throughout the Tuscan Village property. Additional ctivities will be led by trusted partners from Booty by Brabants, C_Wickson Studios, EliteZ Volleyball, Rhythm of our Youth Yoga, LL Bean, Pickleball 603, Become Elite Soccer, Kendall Reyes, Inspired Martial Arts, and CNS Consulting.

For a complete schedule and to register for classes, visit drivecustomfit.com/drivelife.

“I am so excited to lead this event and bring together some of the best and brightest experts this community has to offer,” says Drive Custom Fit CEO Jake Bosse. “Being healthy isn’t just about working out, it is about being well rounded and educated – in mind, body and lifestyle.”

The goal of the event is to celebrate and unite fitness, medicine, youth sports, adult recreation, and mental health for a healthier community. Participants will have a unique opportunity to delve into a wide range of topics including nutrition, pre and postpartum health, mindfulness, youth sports, and fitness training.

Featured vendors include Mass General Brigham, Boy & Girls Club of Greater Salem, FIXXED Studios, A-GLOW Airbrush Tanning, Pure Barre Salem, I.V. League, Transition Medical Weight Loss, Neem Medical Spa, Bella Viaggio Salons & Spa, and ATCK Fitness.