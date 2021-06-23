PRESS RELEASE

DATE OF RELEASE: June 24, 2021

Haverhill, MA – On Tuesday, September 14, the nonprofit holds their annual golf tournament to benefit their DiStefano Family Care Fund, assisting elder folks facing unexpected expenses.

Sign up now for the 25th annual Elder Services Golf Classic at the Haverhill Golf & Country Club. The tournament takes place on Tuesday, September 14 with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

Enjoy a beautiful day of golfing hosted by Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore (ESMV). The event features food, prizes, and a $10,000 putting contest.

ESMV is a private nonprofit that supports elder adults and caregivers with an emphasis on home-based care, community connections, and self-determination. They serve 28 towns and cities across Northeastern Massachusetts.

Sign up now and secure your spot before they’re full! Individual tickets cost $185, while foursomes are $700. Register at esmvgolf.org with an easy and secure online payment system.

All proceeds from the tournament benefit the DiStefano Family Care Fund, a financial resource available to individuals affiliated with the agency aged 60 and over facing unexpected expenses.

Great sponsorship opportunities are still available. If you have any questions, contact Bonnie Sisson at 978-946-1433 or bsisson@esmv.org.

For more information, visit esmv.org or esmvgolf.org.