The Northshore Scramble, the magazine’s annual charitable golf tournament, took place on Monday under sunny skies at the Ferncroft Country Club, delivering a perfect day for all participants.

Thanks to the numerous sponsors and partners, the event was a tremendous success. The sunny weather, fantastic food and drinks, and enthusiastic golfers made this tournament one for the books. Fan-favorite partners returned, joined by new partners who added flavors to the event.

After a day of golf and camaraderie, everyone enjoyed an afterparty on the deck where winners were announced. Prizes were awarded to the top-performing foursome, the golfers closest to the pin, the straightest drive, and more.

The tournament raised money to support the Ferncroft Junior Scholarship Program.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to the success of the Northshore Magazine 5th annual Scramble. Your participation and support have made this event a highlight of the year. We look forward to seeing you again next year!

If you are interested in participating next year, please complete our 2025 interest form.

