Encore Boston Harbor’s bi-annual charitable initiative, “Feed the Funnel,” took place November 29 through Friday December 1 as team Encore Boston Harbor worked to achieve its goal of packing one million meals this year for local families in need, in partnership with nonprofit organization The Pack Shack.

During Encore Boston Harbor’s “packing parties,” 2,000 employees, vendors, partners, friends, and family work together to assemble as many meals as possible for local distribution. In August, Encore Boston Harbor packed just over 450,000 meals at its bi-annual Feed The Funnel event, and last week, Encore Boston Harbor was able to complete the packing of the remainder of those one million meals. The meals were donated to area food banks.

Encore Boston Harbor president Jenny Holaday celebrated alongside volunteers with a toast, cake, confetti cannons, music, and more.

encorebostonharbor.com