Boston’s Independence Day celebration kicks off this week as the city welcomes residents and visitors of all ages to experience the history, the culture, and the independent spirit of Boston and our nation.

The festivities get underway on Thursday, July 1 at 11:30 a.m. from The Steps of Downtown Crossing with the official kick-off of the 39th Boston Harborfest. The public event will feature remarks from Mayor of Boston Kim Janey and President & CEO of the Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau Martha Sheridan, as well as a performance from the 215th Army Band and roving reenactors from the USS Constitution.

From Thursday, July 1 through Sunday, July 4, Downtown Boston boasts a jam-packed slate of family-friendly events and entertainment that includes live music, patriotic re-enactments, historic programming, a classic car showcase, a Macy’s Fashion Show, an Independence Day parade, and not one but TWO fireworks displays, including a show over the Boston Common on the Fourth of July.

On Thursday, July 1 and Friday, July 2, the DTX Arts and Craft Fair will be held in Downtown Crossing to put the work of local artists on display, and throughout Harborfest, musicians of all genres will entertain visitors to the Downtown Crossing area. The first of two fireworks shows will light up the city sky at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, above Boston’s Inner Harbor as part of Harborfest. The Middlesex County Volunteers Fifes & Drums will perform July 2 and July 3 and the 2nd Massachusetts Regiment will stroll around the Downtown area on July 3.

In addition, various partner events will occur at historic sites throughout the city. Visitors can walk the Freedom Trail, tour Paul Revere’s house, experience King’s Chapel virtually, or watch the USS Constitution sail through Boston Harbor.

Harborfest will conclude with The City of Boston’s 245th Independence Day Celebration on Sunday, July 4, featuring a short parade from City Hall Plaza to the Old State House for the traditional reading of the Declaration of Independence. Finally, the culminating event of the weekend will take place in the sky above the Boston Common with a second fireworks show at 10:30 p.m. that will be simulcast with an iconic soundtrack from the Boston Pops at Tanglewood. There will be no official public viewing area on Boston Common, but fireworks will be visible from the Parade Ground (corner of Charles and Beacon Sts.), Frog Pond, and other areas with sightlines to the Boston Common. More details are available from the City of Boston here and at www.bso.org.

For individuals and families looking to be a part of the excitement surrounding Independence Day weekend, Harborfest and all of the attractions of Summer 2021 in Boston

For more Harborfest information and a complete list of activities including performances, exhibits, and partner events, visit bostonharborfest.com/schedule.

The Boston Common Visitor Information Center (VIC) is also available to visitors throughout the weekend; it's located at the beginning of Boston's iconic Freedom Trail (near the Park Street T station) and is operated by the GBCVB in partnership with the City of Boston and the Boston Park Rangers. The Center contains promotional materials for scores of GBCVB member companies that operate in the tour/attraction realm, as well as for retailers, restaurants and hotels. It's open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.