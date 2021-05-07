Concord-headquartered FreshCut Paper™ honors the residents at Northbridge Communities’ Avita of Newburyport with a gift of spring. Sympathetic to the unique hardship the senior community has endured this past year, founder Peter Hewitt shares the joy of the season by presenting each resident with a colorful, enduring paper flower bouquet in honor of Mother’s Day and in celebration of family.

FreshCut Paper’s pop-up bouquets are an innovative, environmentally friendly option to cultivated flowers or the traditional greeting card, offering a warm sentiment that never fades. These beautiful flower designs add color to a room and a smile to a special someone’s face every day. The company has donated 1,200 bouquets to all the residents of the 18 New England-based Northbridge senior living communities.

Wendy Nowokunski, president and co-owner of the Northbridge Communities, says, “Our residents will be delighted with this beautiful gift from FreshCut Paper. As we all know, this past year has been extremely challenging for seniors and their families. This gift brings joy to all our residents, and FreshCut Paper has generously given every community member, including our gentlemen, a special card to celebrate spring and new beginnings.”

Northbridge Companies develops, owns, and manages quality senior living communities throughout New England. As a privately owned company, Northbridge offers innovative, quality senior housing solutions to today’s senior. Northbridge’s thorough market knowledge, combined with solid financial strength, has enabled Northbridge Companies to grow from a single community in Plymouth, Massachusetts to a portfolio of eighteen communities. For more information, visit northbridgecos.com.

FreshCut Paper was created by world renowned designer and entrepreneur Peter Hewitt who brings his elevated design aesthetic to each bouquet. A graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design, Peter founded the global Tea Forte brand and has developed products for Disney, Revlon, Crate & Barrel, and the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA).

All FreshCut Paper bouquets, envelopes and enclosed note cards are 100% recyclable, and a portion of every purchase goes to the earth-saving organization 1% For the Planet. And as an extra-special thank you, FreshCut Paper plants one tree in you and your loved one’s honor for every bouquet purchased. FreshCut Paper bouquets retail for $12 each. For more information, visit freshcutpaper.com.