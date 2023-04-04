On April 13 Girls Inc. of Boston and Lynn will welcome more than 500 girls, community leaders, elected officials, and businessmen and women from over 30 local and national companies to its 35th Annual Celebration Luncheon at the Hilton DoubleTree in Danvers. The event will give guests a chance to celebrate scholarship recipients from both local and national Girls Inc. scholarship programs.

“This year’s theme, Building the New Generation of Leaders, illuminates the inspiring spirit of the event that galvanizes the community and showcases the essence of our mission to empower girls to be strong, smart, and bold,” says executive director Deb Ansourlian.

Emmy award-winning television news anchor Latoyia Edwards will emcee the event for the 11th year, and the keynote speaker will be Amy Lynch, president of Comcast’s Northeast Division. Program alumna Athené M. Sirivallop, now the senior project manager for Harvard University’s first university-wide conference center, will also speak.

“Athené’s story illuminates the potency of Girls Inc.,” Ansourlian says. “As a child, her father recommended that she join Girls Inc. to have more female role models. Her experience educated her about the power of being strong, smart, and bold. We are so fortunate to have her on our board of directors and as our alumna speaker.”

Sponsors of the event include Someone Else’s Child Foundation, United Way of Mass Bay and Merrimack Valley, Girls, Inc., Comcast, Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation, EBSCO, Old Neighborhood Foods, GE Foundation, HP Hood, Nick and Chris Meninno, Sally P. Thompson, TQM Wealth Partners, Lynne M. Bohan, D & R Paving, Delulis Brothers Construction, First Republic Bank, M + T Bank, Rockland Trust Charitable Foundation, Salem Five Charitable Foundation, and Sunstein LLP. The media sponsor is Northshore magazine.