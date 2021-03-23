Girls Inc. of Boston and Lynn will honor Girl Hero scholars on Thursday, April 8 at noon at its 33rd Annual Celebration. Along with celebrating the girls, the virtual event will honor 2021 Strong, Smart, and Bold Honoree Marcy L. Reed, National Grid Massachusetts President and Executive Vice President of US Policy and Social Impact.

NBC-10 Boston and NECN anchor and former Strong, Smart, and Bold Honoree Latoyia Edwards will join the celebration as Mistress of Ceremonies. “This year we have honed the art of the virtual experience to offer you an up-close-and-personal look at how we are staying connected with our members in this unprecedented era, helping them become stronger, smarter, and bolder than before,” says Deb Ansourlian, Girls Inc. of Boston and Lynn executive director.

Reed joined National Grid in 1988 and has held various positions in finance, merger integration, corporate affairs, and business operations. She is the global executive sponsor for National Grid’s Women in Networks employee resource group. “Marcy is a leader who has consistently shown her commitment to the promotion of women in the workforce and inspired our girls at Girls Inc. by advancing their exposure to and learning about STEM programs and careers,” says Ansourlian.

Girls Inc. of Lynn thanks the sponsors of its Annual Celebration including Annual Partners United Way of Mass Bay and Merrimack Valley, National Grid, and Someone Else’s Child; Stronger Sponsors Lorant Charitable Foundation, Old Neighborhood Foods, and Eastern Bank; Smarter Sponsors Comcast, HP Hood, Nick and Chris Meninno; and Bolder Sponsor D&R Paving.

If you would like sponsorship information, contact Donna Crotty at dcrotty@girlsinclynn.org or 781.592.9744, x243 or visit girlsincbostonlynncelebration.org to register.