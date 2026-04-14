In response to the recent loss of the F/V Lily Jean and her crew, The Cut will host the Lily Jean Benefit Concert: “A Day of Music and Stories” on Sunday, May 17 from 12pm to 9pm. This full-day festival of live music, storytelling, and community remembrance will honor the lives of the crew and raise funds to directly support the families left behind. One hundred percent of funds raised through sponsorships, ticket sales, the silent auction, and raﬄe donations will be distributed to the Lily Jean Fund, administered by the Gloucester Fishing Community Preservation Fund (GFCPF), a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
Event highlights inc