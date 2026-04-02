When North Shore residents are itching to head north and explore this spring after a very long winter, there is a new must-stop destination. Just ten minutes off I-95 in Exeter, New Hampshire, visitors will find a trove of small, independent stores—think books, children’s toys, antiques, comics, and more. The town also offers eclectic dining, with everything from a burger joint to contemporary American tasting menus to breweries and cocktail and wine bars, all wrapped in quintessential New England charm.
What truly puts Exeter on the map, however, is its ever-growing arts scene. Perhaps the best example can be found on the corner of Wa