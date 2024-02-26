Gloucester native Lisa Lutoff-Perlo is slated to return to her hometown on March 7 to discuss her career trajectory, her professional philosophy, and her new book, Making Waves: A Woman’s Rise to the Top Using Smarts, Heart and Courage. Lutoff-Perlo, who graduated from Gloucester High School in 1975, will be the special guest at a Beauport Hotel’s Fireside Chat event, where she will talk about her work and sign copies of her book.

“She has done so much for women in the industry,” says Jeanne Hennessey, director of hospitality for the Beauport Hospitality Group. “To be able to showcase a woman who grew up in Gloucester and has made such great strides – it’s just very, very exciting.”

After attending Bentley University in Waltham, Lutoff-Perlo jumped into the male-dominated travel industry. Over the course of two decades, she worked her way up through the ranks, eventually becoming the first woman to be president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group’s Celebrity Cruises, a position she held from 2014 to 2023.

She has been hailed for achievements throughout his career and her consistent efforts to lift up women in the industry. In her first year as CEO, she hired the first American woman cruise ship captain. In 2020, she was behind the first sailing of a cruise ship with an all-female bridge crew and on-board leadership team. Her vision for a bold, modern cruise experience earned plaudits from industry insiders and everyday travelers alike.

Lutoff-Perlo was originally scheduled to be part of the Fireside Chat series at the Beauport Hotel in 2020, but the COVID pandemic forced a cancellation. The rescheduled date, fortunately, comes just weeks after the release of her book. There is so much excitement about her appearance that the event will be held in the Beauport ballroom, rather than the smaller spaces that usually accommodate speakers in the series, Hennessey says.

“This has been a long time coming and we’re very excited,” Henneseey says.

Lutoff-Perlo’s book, written with Sarah McArthur and released on Feb. 20, tells the story of her rise within the industry and outlines the leadership philosophy she developed along the way. It highlights the importance and advantages of authenticity, integrity, and genuinely caring for employees and customers.

Making Waves: A Woman’s Rise to the Top Using Smarts, Heart and Courage is available at the Bookstore of Gloucester and the Beauport Hotel boutique, as well as major book retailers.

Tickets to the event are free of charge, but must be reserved online in advance.