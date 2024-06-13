Local artists, live music, adorable farm animals, and much more will be taking over the Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum as the organization hosts the inaugural Essex Arts and Culture Fest on June 22 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is a celebration of the rich cultural heritage of the Essex River Cultural District, a state-designated stretch of Main Street that runs from Spring Street in the west to the old Methodist Episcopal Church, now home to Perim Lang Antiques, on the east end.

KD Montgomery

“The Essex Arts and Culture Festival is an incredibly exciting and vibrant celebration of our town’s rich heritage and creative spirit,” says KD Montgomery, the museum’s executive director. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to experience the unique talents of our local artists, enjoy diverse performances, and engage in fun activities for all ages. This festival truly showcases the heart and soul of Essex, bringing our community together in a joyful and inspiring way.”

The museum, located in the heart of the cultural district, will open up its historic shipyard for the event, which will include 27 exhibitors displaying and selling arts and crafts, seven live performances ranging from bands to stand-up comedy, interactive art activities, and farm animals. Food will be available from the 5-Star Phresh Phood food truck.

Visitors will also have a chance to enjoy the atmosphere of the setting, founded as a municipal shipyard in 1668. Today, the museum and working shipyard continue the town’s legacy of shipbuilding and craftsmanship through educational programs, exhibits, and work building repairing vessels using techniques handed down through history.

Learn more about the festival at essexshipbuilding.org/essex-arts-and-culture-festival.