Boston Granite Exchange, an importer, wholesaler, and distributor of natural stone, quartz and porcelain, recently donated beautiful Quantra Quartz and African Rainbow granite countertop slabs that are part of the restoration of a Dorchester triple decker for the Emmy-Award® winning series This Old House®.

The three-family home built in 1905, which was destroyed by a fire in July 2019, has been restored by Silva Brothers Construction for a This Old House series featuring 10 episodes that began in early April 2021. The homeowner lived in the house for 39 years before the fire, raising her children there and fostering children in this home. She also shared the two apartments in the home with her two sisters and three nephews.

Boston Granite Exchange donated two stunning countertop slabs that were used to restore two kitchens in home: Quantra Quartz Nile, a gorgeous, superior quartz product made using the renowned Breton Technology that is sold exclusively in New England by Boston Granite, and African Rainbow, a beautiful and durable granite. The countertops and kitchen restoration were featured in the April 29 episode, which can be viewed here. In the episode, the homeowner goes through the selection process for her cabinets, counters, and corresponding hardware.

“When we learned of this wonderful opportunity to give back and help this homeowner restore her cherished family home, we jumped at the chance,” says John Byrne, Vice President of Sales at Boston Granite Exchange. “We selected two special stone slabs that will add amazing beauty to the home’s multiple kitchens. We’re thrilled to be part of this incredible effort that will enable the owner and her extended family to enjoy this special home for decades to come.”

