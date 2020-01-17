Ruth’s House has announced that they have received a $20,000 grant from the George C. Wadleigh Foundation. The Foundation awards grants primarily to organizations caring for indigent seniors and individuals in the Greater Haverhill area.

“In any given one-month period, Ruth’s House provides nearly 16,000 articles of clothing to low income families and individuals,” said Barbara Donegan, President of the Board of Directors of Ruth’s House. “We are again grateful to the George C. Wadleigh Foundation for supporting Ruth’s House in our mission of providing clothing to those in need, as well as providing job skills training.”

Ruth’s House has been a staple of the city of Haverhill since the organization was founded in 1992. They provide clothing to clients in need with dignity and respect. Haverhill citizens and members of the surrounding communities support the missions by generously donating clothing and household items. The overwhelming generosity of the citizens of the Merrimack Valley allows Ruth’s House to provide clothing vouchers to all who qualify, while also selling clothing and household items in the Thrift Shop which directly supports the missions.

The grant supports the Elderly Coat, Client Clothing, and Child Pajama Programs, among others:

Elderly Coat Program — Every qualifying senior age 50 and up receives a new or gently used winter coat, with a hat, scarf, and gloves. Last year we provided over 200 coats and accessories to our elder population.

— Every qualifying senior age 50 and up receives a new or gently used winter coat, with a hat, scarf, and gloves. Last year we provided over 200 coats and accessories to our elder population. Child Pajama Program — Ruth’s House provides new pajamas to each child in every client family.

— Ruth’s House provides new pajamas to each child in every client family. Underwear and Socks Program — A basic necessity — Ruth’s House provided new socks and underwear to more than 2,400 individuals in 2019 of whom 25% were elderly.

— A basic necessity — Ruth’s House provided new socks and underwear to more than 2,400 individuals in 2019 of whom 25% were elderly. Bra Program — Gently used or new bras are offered to women.

— Gently used or new bras are offered to women. Toiletries — Toiletries are available to all.

To learn how you can help, visit ruthsthriftshop.com.